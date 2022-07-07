Breaking News:

2023 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans includes Oklahoma in his Final Four

John Williams
·1 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to add speed to the 2023 recruiting class. After receiving a commitment from 2023 four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, the Sooners received good news from another speedy 2023 four-star wide receiver, Anthony Evans.

Evans, who has been trending to Oklahoma after decommitting from the Arkansas Razorbacks included the Sooners in his top four along with Texas A&M, Georgia, and Penn State.

It’s hard to know how the commitment of Pettaway will influence Evans’ decision, but the Sooners look to be right in the thick of things on this front. According to On3 Recruiting, Evans won’t make his decision until August 26.

Anthony Evans’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

Rivals

4

167

29

28

247Sports

3

68

58

247 Composite

4

336

58

43

On3 Recruiting

3

67

58

On3 Consensus

4

397

59

48

 

Vitals

Hometown

Converse, Texas

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

172

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 15, 2022

  • Unofficial visit on April 15, 2022

  • Unofficial visit on April 23, 2022

  • Official visit on June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Georgia

  • Penn State

  • Texas A&M

  • Houston

  • Iowa State

  • Mississippi State

  • Missouri

  • Nebraska

  • TCU

  • Tennessee

  • Texas Tech

  • Utah

  • Florida State

Twitter

1

1

