2023 4-star TE Ty Lockwood officially signs with Alabama

Four-star tight end Ty Lockwood of the 2023 class made things official as he signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee native had been committed to the Tide since August.

Lockwood is ranked as the No. 235 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. With Alabama starter Cam Latu heading to the NFL, Lockwood could earn some playing time at the tight end position.

He possesses a large catch radius and can be a vertical threat for the Tide to utilize in their offense. This is a good addition to the Tide’s class.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire