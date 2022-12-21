2023 4-star QB Eli Holstein officially signs with Alabama

Alabama’s coaching staff was able to bring in two quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. One of them was dual-sport athlete Dylan Lonergan while the most recent signee is four-star quarterback Eli Holstein.

Holstein is ranked as the No. 74 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-4, 222 pounds.

The Louisiana native had been committed to the Tide since May. He was an Elite 11 finalist which is an award that recognizes the top quarterback in the country. He will join an Alabama quarterback room that will also likely consist of Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the quarterback battle heading into next season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire