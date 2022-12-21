2023 4-star QB Dylan Lonergan officially signs with Alabama

Four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan of the 2023 recruiting class made things official as he signed with Alabama on Wednesday. Lonergan had been committed to the Tide since June.

Lonergan is ranked as the No. 140 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. The interesting thing to note about Lonergan is that he also plays baseball. His plan is to play both sports upon enrolling at the university.

The Tide will likely have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster heading into the spring with Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe returning. Plus, 2023 four-star quarterback Eli Holstein has early enrolled as well. Lonergan adds to a very talented quarterback room.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and the early signing period as more commits sign their national letters of intent.

List

Alabama football recruiting: Early signing day tracker for 2023 class

List

EARLY SIGNING DAY: 5 names Alabama fans should know about

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire