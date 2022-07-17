2023 4-star PF Milan Momcilovic commits to Iowa State over MSU, Virginia, others

A Michigan State basketball elite target in the 2023 class will officially be going elsewhere.

Four-star power forward Milan Momcilovic announced on Saturday that he will continue his basketball career at Iowa State. He picked the Cyclones over Michigan State, Virginia, UCLA and Minnesota.

Momcilovic is ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 8 power forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 player from Wisconsin.

Click on the tweet below to read more on Momcilovic’s commitment to Iowa State:

Breaking: 2023 Top-50 prospect Milan Momcilovic has committed to Iowa State, he tells @On3Recruits. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/n3BbS7RsuO pic.twitter.com/pNvYccr9ow — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 16, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!