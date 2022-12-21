2023 4-star OT Wilkin Formby officially signs with Alabama

One Alabama signee doesn’t have to go far from home to play at the next level. That is 2023 four-star signee Wilkin Formby. The Tuscaloosa native has been committed to the Tide since June.

Formby is ranked as the No. 77 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. It is also worth noting that the massive lineman has early enrolled and joined the team for bowl practices ahead of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

The Tide will sign five offensive linemen in this class and Formby is a key piece. He possesses a great frame and could play multiple positions along the offensive line at the next level. This is a great addition for Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

