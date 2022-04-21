2023 4-star OT Wilkin Formby includes the Oklahoma Sooners in his top 5
With the spring game just a couple of days away, the Oklahoma Sooners made some headway in the 2023 recruiting cycle last night as they made the cut for four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby.
Oklahoma hosted Formby as part of its Junior Day experience back in early March. That even must have left an impression because the Sooners have only recently been in on the recruiting battle for Formby’s talents.
Had a great time at Oklahoma this weekend! #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @OU_CoachB @adamgorney @RWrightRivals @Velocity_FB pic.twitter.com/QM13HuDPaD
— Wilkin Formby (@wilkinformby) March 6, 2022
The previous coaching staff hadn’t offered Formby, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s connection to the Alabama product from his time recruiting him for Ole Miss helped the Sooners get a foot in the door for the towering offensive tackle.
Oklahoma joins Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Auburn as the top five schools for Formby’s services. Speaking to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Formby shared some thoughts on his top five schools. He spoke highly of the coaching staff that Brent Venables created for the 2022 season.
A new staff with a lot of experience. They are approaching this season with a great plan and they treat everyone like family. Some of my favorite coaches from many schools all teamed up at Oklahoma to form this all star staff. – Formby via On3’s Hayes Fawcett
The Oklahoma Sooners currently have four players committed to the 2023 recruiting class and only one offensive lineman, Joshua Bates. A commitment from the big-time offensive tackle prospect would be a huge win for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Currently, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Ole Miss out in front and the only Crystal Ball Projection from 247Sports comes from August, but it also points Formby to Ole Miss.
Wilkin Formby’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
103
11
12
Rivals
4
—
22
33
247Sports
4
150
11
16
247 Composite
4
—
—
—
On3 Recruiting
4
97
12
9
On3 Consensus
4
128
13
11
Vitals
Hometown
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
Weight
295 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on February 14, 2022
Unofficial Visit March 6, 2022
Notable Offers - Top 5
All glory to God! Top 5 @Velocity_FB @RWrightRivals @RyanLolley2 @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/UMDrmvwvN4
— Wilkin Formby (@wilkinformby) April 20, 2022
