Breaking:

British Open: Final-round leaderboard from Royal St. George's

2023 4-star OL Cole Dellinger to visit MSU later this month

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
2023 4-star OL Cole Dellinger to visit MSU later this month

One of the top 2023 prospects from the state of Michigan is reportedly planning on visiting East Lansing later this month.

Justin Thind of 247Sports is reporting that four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger plans on taking an unofficial visit to Michigan State on July 31. Dellinger will be in town for an event labeled as “Spartan Dawg Con” according to Thind.

Dellinger is ranked as the No. 272 overall prospect and No. 5 recruit in Michigan for the 2023 class.

Dellinger currently holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Arizona State, LSU and Ole Miss.

List

Twelve FBS teams that Michigan State football has never beaten

View 12 items

More Football

2023 4-star OL Cole Dellinger to visit MSU later this month

MSU target, 2022 3-star WR Shawn Miller commits to Illinois

2022 4-star RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State over Michigan State

Recommended Stories