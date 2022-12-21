2023 4-star LB Yhonzae Pierre officially signs with Alabama

One Alabama early signee that has received hefty comparisons is 2023 four-star linebacker Yhonzae Pierre. The Alabama native has been compared to current Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Well, Pierre officially signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday.

Pierre is ranked as the No. 59 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

247Sports’ Josh Petagna compared Pierre to Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche. His ability to be a standup linebacker in Alabama’s defense will give him a great opportunity to create value for himself. The coaching staff seems really high on Pierre and rightfully so. This is a huge addition to the class for the Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire