2023 4-star LB Jordan Hall ‘locked in’ for MSU official visit in June

Michigan State football will be hosting one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 class in June.

Jordan Hall of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. announced on Tuesday that he’s “locked in” for an official visit to Michigan State. The official visit will take place on June 10, according to 247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson.

Hall is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He’s also listed as the No. 11 linebacker in the class.

Michigan State extended a scholarship offer to Hall last April, and holds offers from a total of 17 programs. The list of schools that have offered him includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

