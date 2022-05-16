2023 4-star DL A’mauri Washington to reportedly visit MSU in late June

Add another elite prospect to the list of upcoming visitors to Michigan State’s campus this June.

Justin Thind of 247Sports has reported that four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington will be taking an official visit to Michigan State on June 24. He joins a massive list of high-level 2023 targets that’ll be visiting the Spartans’ campus next month.

Washington ranks as the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 134 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He also is listed as the No. 3 player from Arizona in the class.

Michigan State has already extended an offer to Washington and is one of 20 schools to do so. Washington also holds offers from big-time programs such as Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and Oregon.

Washington is currently projected to land at Ohio State, according to 247Sports. But this visit could help Michigan State make up some ground on this elite prospect so keep your eyes out for any traction on Washington following his June visit.

NEWS: Another Top-150 #MichiganState target to start monitoring 👀 2023 4⭐️ DL A’mauri Washington tells @JustinThind that he’ll be officially visiting MSU on June 24th. The Chandler (AZ) phenom has offers from OSU, Texas A&M, USC, etc.https://t.co/rVZ9lMEyQI @MauriWashington pic.twitter.com/Ss2N54wU0v — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) May 15, 2022

