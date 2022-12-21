2023 4-star DL Jordan Renaud officially signs with Alabama

Alabama’s coaching staff has a history of landing some of the top recruits from the Lonestar state over the years. On Wednesday, the Tide landed a signature from 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.

Renaud is ranked as the No. 62 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-3.5-inches and 245 pounds.

His ability to play along the interior or as an edge rusher makes him very valuable to Alabama’s defensive scheme. Renaud’s versatility could give him a good opportunity to make an impact in some capacity as a true freshman.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire