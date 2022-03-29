2023 4-star Detroit DL Jalen Thompson to visit MSU on Tuesday
A big-time Michigan State target in the 2023 class will be on campus on Tuesday.
Jalen Thompson of Detroit announced via Twitter that he’ll be visiting Michigan State on Tuesday. He is a four-star defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class, and ranked as the No. 26 defensive lineman by 247Sports.
Thompson is currently projected to end up in green and white, but does hold offers from numerous other big-time programs. He has 27 offers, with schools like Cincinnati, Michigan, Arkansas and Arizona State already extending him an offer.
I will be at Michigan State University Tomorrow📍@MSU_Football #Gogreen
— Jalen Thompson ✞ (@__4jalen) March 28, 2022
Key Takeaways from Mel Tucker's mid-spring press conference for Michigan State football
