2023 4-Star CB Desmond Ricks officially signs with Alabama

After being predicted by many to sign with LSU in recent weeks, 2023 four-star cornerback Desmond Ricks signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Thursday.

Ricks is ranked as the No. 23 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.

Ricks re-classified from the 2024 class to the 2023 class and will be available to participate as a true freshman next season. With his commitment, Alabama has now signed two cornerbacks in the class. The other is four-star Jahlil Hurley.

The length and versatility Ricks possesses on the back end could help the Tide next season. He figures to play a pivotal role in the coming years.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the early signing period and which prospects will be joining the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire