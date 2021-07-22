2023 4-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot to visit Michigan State next week

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
2023 4-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot to visit Michigan State next week

A big-time recruit in the 2023 class will be on Michigan State’s campus next week.

Four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot announced multiple upcoming unofficial visits via Twitter on Wednesday, and that includes a stop in East Lansing. Harrison-Pilot will visit Michigan State on July 26, with other visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas and Houston planned for this month.

Harison-Pilot — who is from Temple, Texas — is ranked as the No. 176 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the No. 18 athlete and No. 20 player from Texas.

Michigan State is one of 32 schools that have already offered Harrison-Pilot. He also holds scholarship offers from Texas, USC, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Tennesee and Oregon.

List

LOOK: New MSU football commit Chase Carter is already recruiting others to join him

View 2 items

More Football

2023 4-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot to visit Michigan State next week

MSU picks up crystal ball prediction for 2022 Georgia 3-star CB

Michigan State football transfers already blending in, seem to 'fit in the locker room'

Recommended Stories