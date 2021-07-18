2023 3-star TE Brennan Parachek to visit MSU during ‘Spartan Dawg Con’ event on July 31

Another top prospect from the state of Michigan in the 2023 class is reportedly attending Michigan State’s “Spartan Dawg Con” recruiting event later this month.

2023 three-star tight end Brennan Parachek of Dexter, Mich. plans to take an unofficial visit to Michigan State on July 31, according to Corey Robinson of 247Sports. Parachek will be one of numerous recruits reportedly visiting campus that day as part of a recruiting event being named “Spartan Dawg Con.”

Parachek is ranked as the No. 17 tight end and No. 6 player from Michigan in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Parachek currently holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Kentucky, Akron, Central Michigan and Miami (OH).

