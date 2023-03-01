2023 3 round NFL mock draft: Tyler Forness’ 3.0

Now that we are two and a half weeks out from the Super Bowl, we are close to having more information on these prospects.

We still have an incomplete data set when it comes to all of the prospects in the NFL draft, but it’s also still a good exercise to look at how things would turn out if the draft happened each week.

This week is when the NFL combine happens and when we find out a lot more about what these prospects are going to be.

In my latest mock draft, there are a few surprises and they start early.

1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a draft without trades, Carter is the perfect player to add to the Bears defense. Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense is really focused on having a good penetrator at the 3-technique and Carter is as dominant as they come.

2. Houston Texans: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

For my money, Stroud is the best quarterback in this class. He throws it to all levels of the field with success and pinpoint accuracy along with showing the ability to create outside of structure. A lot of analysts will have Bryce Young in this spot, but I have too many questions about his frame and lack of top-level arm talent.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Jrca6894

I don’t think Wilson should go here since Will Anderson is the best defender left on the board and the top player on most people’s draft boards, but the enticing elements of Wilson are too much to pass on for the Cardinals. He is long, explosive and can play both inside and out.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Colts need a quarterback in the worst way and Levis fits what Chris Ballard prioritizes in a quarterback: big, accurate and a strong arm. He has work to do in terms of processing and making the right decisions down the field, but he will come in and give you an excellent quick game right away while he develops.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Pete Carroll said in his press conference on Tuesday that he can absolutely see the Seahawks re-signing Geno Smith and drafting a quarterback. Seeing Young still on the board is a gift and they jump right on it. Geno can start for a year while they groom Young to be the guy for the next 10-15 years and this Seahawks team will have almost completed it’s rebuild.

6. Detroit Lions: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of gifts, the Lions get one in a tremendous pass rusher at sixth overall. Viewed as the top pass rusher in this draft class, Anderson dominated for the better part of the last three seasons for Alabama. He will come in and give the Lions a monster pairing with Aidan Hutchinson.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Raiders could easily go quarterback here, but for that quarterback to be successful, he needs protection. Johnson Jr. can thrive at both guard and tackle, giving Josh McDaniels the ability to get his best five players on the field right away.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Murphy is going to be viewed a lot like Travon Walker was last year: a blank canvas with limitless potential. Despite being productive for Clemson, Murphy doesn’t have anything truly refined and needs a lot of technical work. What you can’t teach though is his size and athleticism combination.

9. Carolina Panthers: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. Despite needing some work to clean up his mechanics and just be more consistent with them, Richardson is so much farther along after 13 starts than most quarterbacks are with processing. He sees the field well and wants to crush you down the field instead of running, something that he is also very good at. The coaching staff and infrastructure in Carolina is ideal for his success.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have been obsessed with building through the trenches for the entirety of Howie Roseman’s time as general manager. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Lane Johnson, getting Skoronski would be ideal. He won’t wow you in any way, but he just wins and plays good football. Until Johnson retires, you can side him in at guard where he might be a better long-term fit anyways.

11. Tennessee Titans: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After moving on from Taylor Lewan last week, the Titans desperately need two starting tackles. Jones is a hyper-athlete at the position and played very well for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs this past season. He will fit the offensive scheme that has been instituted in Tennessee very well.

12. Houston Texans: USC WR Jordan Addison

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

With reports getting louder that Brandin Cooks will be on the move this offseason, getting a reliable weapon for Stroud should be a priority. Addison profiles early on as a slot receiver who can be highly productive with the upside of a low-end WR1.

13. New York Jets: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This is a nightmare scenario for the Jets. If this were to happen come April, a trade-down is almost certain. With no trades in this mock draft, going best player available is the smartest move. Yes, the Jets invested a top-five pick in cornerback with Sauce Gardner, but having another great corner on the roster is never a bad thing. While Gonzalez can play in press coverage, his best fit is in off-man or cover-3, both of which he will be using plenty for Robert Saleh.

14. New England Patriots: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Cornerbacks who thrive in press coverage is what the Patriots value more than just about anything. With Jonathan Jones set to be a free agent, getting a cornerback, while not the top need, will be on their radar. Witherspoon plays like a loaded missile in the open field and was great this past season in man coverage.

15. Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers haven’t drafted an offensive weapon in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. They change that here with Mayer who has been compared to Rob Gronkowski for the last three years. He is an excellent tight end that dominates at the catch point and with route running.

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Michpenn 101522 Kd 0013858

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Commanders are expected to tag DT Da’Ron Payne giving them one less need and getting a physical cornerback to play across from Benjamin St. Juste. Porter Jr. is a physical monster who has incredible length and great ball skills.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have multiple needs and they have three picks in the top 50 to address their needs. Bresee is a great player to add to an aging defensive line. Cam Heyward isn’t going to be around forever and Bresee can learn from him while being a rotational piece.

18. Detroit Lions: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

After being gifted Will Anderson at sixth overall, they need to address the cornerback position, as it was a disaster opposite of Jeff Okudah. Smith has the athleticism and size to play in a variety of schemes and would be a nice addition for the Lions as they try to load up for the future.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s face it. The Buccaneers are going to have to take a major step back before they can compete again so grabbing talent is important. Van Ness will add an explosive element to their pass rush and has a ton of potential to grown and develop.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

They got their starting quarterback at five and they fortify their defensive line with Hall. A bigger edge who might be best suited playing at 5T in the NFL, Hall is a physical monster who plays big and will complement their pass rush really well.

Forfeited: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in 2023 and third-round pick in 2024 due to Stephen Ross tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Chargers need a wide receiver who thrives at winning with route running and can create separation with quickness and savvy in quick order. Smith-Njigba can do that and thrives after the catch, something that the Chargers also need in droves.

22. Baltimore Ravens: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Ravens hired Todd Monken to come in and fix their offense. What he brings to the Ravens is an offense with Air Raid principles and that is the offense that Johnston thrived in at TCU. He needs some time to grow an NFL route tree, but you won’t find a big X-reciever like Johnston with this quick of feet.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Alabama S Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings need help in the secondary and prioritizing the slot isn’t the worst idea in the world. Branch is the epitome of versatile and that is what Brian Flores prioritizes. Getting him would be a great asset for a defense that is going to be more aggressive

https://youtube.com/shorts/QwFDDtRo1yE?feature=share

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Jaguars could be losing RT Jawaan Taylor in free agency and they need to protect Trevor Lawrence. Jones has an insane wingspan of over 89″ and moves much better than you would anticipate a player weighing 375 lbs to do.

25. New York Giants: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are projected to try and keep Daniel Jones and they need to find a way to keep him upright. With the tackles set for at least the next few years, getting help on the interior will be a priority. Schmitz was a four-year starter for the Golden Gophers and play in a variety of schemes while being a day-one starter.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence

O'Cyrus Torrence

O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports

Jerry Jones loves to draft offensive lineman. He did so last season with Tyler Smith and goes back to the well with the best interior offensive lineman in the class in Torrence. In 1,501 pass blocking snaps in college, Torrence only allowed one quarterback hit and 25 pressures per Pro Football Focus.

27. Buffalo Bills: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Bills need to find a way to add to their weapons and Hyatt gives them an element that they don’t currently have: deep speed. Hyatt looks primed to run in the 4.2’s and his speed is truly game-changing. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis currently on the roster, the Bills would have a very talented and diverse receiving corps.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

With the Bengals primed to sign all of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, they may be ready to move on from Joe Mixon and replacing him with a fringe-generational running back in Robinson. He does a little bit of everything and is the best pass blocking running back in the class.

29. New Orleans Saints: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Saints made multiple moves to get up and take Chris Olave but they also might move on from Michael Thomas as well. Flowers would be a great complement to Olave’s route running acumen with his route running and deep speed.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Osu22uga Kwr 62

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Eagles need some cornerbacks with them being unlikely to re-sign James Bradbury and Darius Slay on the wrong side of 30. Ringo needs a lot of work with technique, but his size and insane athleticism is worth betting on, especially at pick 30.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Spagnuolo loves having bigger edge rushers and White is incredibly intriguing. He plays at 280 lbs but carries it incredibly well and can truly play on the edge. On passing downs, you can slide him inside as well and he can attack from the interior.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

33. Houston Texans: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

34. Arizona Cardinals: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 17

Tyler’s Scouting Report

35. Indianapolis Colts: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

36. Los Angeles Rams: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

37. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

News Joshua L Jones

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

39. Carolina Panthers: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

40. New Orleans Saints: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

41. Tennessee Titans: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

42. Cleveland Browns: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

43. New York Jets: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Ou Vs Utep

44. Atlanta Falcons: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

45. Green Bay Packers: Michigan DL Mazi Smith

Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh

46. New England Patriots: Baylor NT Siaki Ika

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

47. Washington Commanders: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

48. Detroit Lions: SMU WR Rashee Rice

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia S Christopher Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

51. Miami Dolphins: South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

52. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama LB Drew Sanders

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

53. Chicago Bears: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Syndication The Register Guard

55. Detroit Lions: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

57. New York Giants: Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

58. Dallas Cowboys: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

59. Buffalo Bills: Illinois S Sydney Brown

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Michigan CB D.J. Turner

Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

61. Carolina Panthers: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

64. Chicago Bears: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

Iowastatevswvu 202201105 Bh

Tyler’s Scouting Report

65. Houston Texans: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

66. Arizona Cardinals: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 463 Ttm

67. Denver Broncos: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Mjs Uwgrid10 19 Jpg Uwgrid10 114132956d

68. Denver Broncos: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

69. Los Angeles Rams: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

70. Las Vegas Raiders: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

71. New Orleans Saints: Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

72. Tennessee Titans: Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker

East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats Football

73. Houston Texans: Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Osu22uga Kwr 45

74. New York Jets: Florida State S Jammie Robinson

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

75. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama IDL Byron Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

76. New England Patriots: Alabama OT Tyler Steen

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

77. Miami Dolphins: Miami FL CB Tyrique Stevenson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

78. Green Bay Packers: Auburn IDL Colby Wooden

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

79. Indianapolis Colts: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell

Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

81. Detroit Lions: Alabama S Jordan Battle

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oregon State CB Rejzohn Wright

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

83. Seattle Seahawks: Boise State S J.L. Skinner

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

84. Miami Dolphins: Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

85. Los Angeles Chargers: Florida DT Gervon Dexter

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

86. Baltimore Ravens: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

87. Minnesota Vikings: Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

89. New York Giants: Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

90. Dallas Cowboys: Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

91. Buffalo Bills: TCU C Steve Avila

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

92. Cincinnati Bengals: UCLA IOL Atonio Mafi

Kazmeir Allen (19) runs the Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

93. Carolina Panthers: Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

94. Philadelphia Eagles: South Carolina CB Darius Rush

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

96. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma OL Wanya Morris

oujournal — print1

97. Washington Commanders: USC IOL Andrew Vorhees

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

98. Cleveland Browns: Iowa LB Jack Campbell

Syndication Hawkcentral

99. San Francisco 49ers: Virginia CB Anthony Johnson

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

100. New York Giants: BYU WR Puka Nacua

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

101. San Francisco 49ers: Ohio State C Luke Wypler

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

102. San Francisco 49ers: Pitt OT Carter Warren

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

