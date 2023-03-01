2023 3 round NFL mock draft: Tyler Forness’ 3.0
Now that we are two and a half weeks out from the Super Bowl, we are close to having more information on these prospects.
We still have an incomplete data set when it comes to all of the prospects in the NFL draft, but it’s also still a good exercise to look at how things would turn out if the draft happened each week.
This week is when the NFL combine happens and when we find out a lot more about what these prospects are going to be.
In my latest mock draft, there are a few surprises and they start early.
1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen Carter
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In a draft without trades, Carter is the perfect player to add to the Bears defense. Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense is really focused on having a good penetrator at the 3-technique and Carter is as dominant as they come.
2. Houston Texans: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
For my money, Stroud is the best quarterback in this class. He throws it to all levels of the field with success and pinpoint accuracy along with showing the ability to create outside of structure. A lot of analysts will have Bryce Young in this spot, but I have too many questions about his frame and lack of top-level arm talent.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
Jrca6894
I don’t think Wilson should go here since Will Anderson is the best defender left on the board and the top player on most people’s draft boards, but the enticing elements of Wilson are too much to pass on for the Cardinals. He is long, explosive and can play both inside and out.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts need a quarterback in the worst way and Levis fits what Chris Ballard prioritizes in a quarterback: big, accurate and a strong arm. He has work to do in terms of processing and making the right decisions down the field, but he will come in and give you an excellent quick game right away while he develops.
5. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama QB Bryce Young
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Pete Carroll said in his press conference on Tuesday that he can absolutely see the Seahawks re-signing Geno Smith and drafting a quarterback. Seeing Young still on the board is a gift and they jump right on it. Geno can start for a year while they groom Young to be the guy for the next 10-15 years and this Seahawks team will have almost completed it’s rebuild.
6. Detroit Lions: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Speaking of gifts, the Lions get one in a tremendous pass rusher at sixth overall. Viewed as the top pass rusher in this draft class, Anderson dominated for the better part of the last three seasons for Alabama. He will come in and give the Lions a monster pairing with Aidan Hutchinson.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
The Raiders could easily go quarterback here, but for that quarterback to be successful, he needs protection. Johnson Jr. can thrive at both guard and tackle, giving Josh McDaniels the ability to get his best five players on the field right away.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Murphy is going to be viewed a lot like Travon Walker was last year: a blank canvas with limitless potential. Despite being productive for Clemson, Murphy doesn’t have anything truly refined and needs a lot of technical work. What you can’t teach though is his size and athleticism combination.
9. Carolina Panthers: Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
This is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. Despite needing some work to clean up his mechanics and just be more consistent with them, Richardson is so much farther along after 13 starts than most quarterbacks are with processing. He sees the field well and wants to crush you down the field instead of running, something that he is also very good at. The coaching staff and infrastructure in Carolina is ideal for his success.
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles have been obsessed with building through the trenches for the entirety of Howie Roseman’s time as general manager. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Lane Johnson, getting Skoronski would be ideal. He won’t wow you in any way, but he just wins and plays good football. Until Johnson retires, you can side him in at guard where he might be a better long-term fit anyways.
11. Tennessee Titans: Georgia OT Broderick Jones
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
After moving on from Taylor Lewan last week, the Titans desperately need two starting tackles. Jones is a hyper-athlete at the position and played very well for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs this past season. He will fit the offensive scheme that has been instituted in Tennessee very well.
12. Houston Texans: USC WR Jordan Addison
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
With reports getting louder that Brandin Cooks will be on the move this offseason, getting a reliable weapon for Stroud should be a priority. Addison profiles early on as a slot receiver who can be highly productive with the upside of a low-end WR1.
13. New York Jets: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
This is a nightmare scenario for the Jets. If this were to happen come April, a trade-down is almost certain. With no trades in this mock draft, going best player available is the smartest move. Yes, the Jets invested a top-five pick in cornerback with Sauce Gardner, but having another great corner on the roster is never a bad thing. While Gonzalez can play in press coverage, his best fit is in off-man or cover-3, both of which he will be using plenty for Robert Saleh.
14. New England Patriots: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerbacks who thrive in press coverage is what the Patriots value more than just about anything. With Jonathan Jones set to be a free agent, getting a cornerback, while not the top need, will be on their radar. Witherspoon plays like a loaded missile in the open field and was great this past season in man coverage.
15. Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Packers haven’t drafted an offensive weapon in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. They change that here with Mayer who has been compared to Rob Gronkowski for the last three years. He is an excellent tight end that dominates at the catch point and with route running.
16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Michpenn 101522 Kd 0013858
The Commanders are expected to tag DT Da’Ron Payne giving them one less need and getting a physical cornerback to play across from Benjamin St. Juste. Porter Jr. is a physical monster who has incredible length and great ball skills.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Steelers have multiple needs and they have three picks in the top 50 to address their needs. Bresee is a great player to add to an aging defensive line. Cam Heyward isn’t going to be around forever and Bresee can learn from him while being a rotational piece.
18. Detroit Lions: South Carolina CB Cam Smith
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
After being gifted Will Anderson at sixth overall, they need to address the cornerback position, as it was a disaster opposite of Jeff Okudah. Smith has the athleticism and size to play in a variety of schemes and would be a nice addition for the Lions as they try to load up for the future.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Let’s face it. The Buccaneers are going to have to take a major step back before they can compete again so grabbing talent is important. Van Ness will add an explosive element to their pass rush and has a ton of potential to grown and develop.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
They got their starting quarterback at five and they fortify their defensive line with Hall. A bigger edge who might be best suited playing at 5T in the NFL, Hall is a physical monster who plays big and will complement their pass rush really well.
Forfeited: Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in 2023 and third-round pick in 2024 due to Stephen Ross tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba
The Chargers need a wide receiver who thrives at winning with route running and can create separation with quickness and savvy in quick order. Smith-Njigba can do that and thrives after the catch, something that the Chargers also need in droves.
22. Baltimore Ravens: TCU WR Quentin Johnston
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Ravens hired Todd Monken to come in and fix their offense. What he brings to the Ravens is an offense with Air Raid principles and that is the offense that Johnston thrived in at TCU. He needs some time to grow an NFL route tree, but you won’t find a big X-reciever like Johnston with this quick of feet.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Alabama S Brian Branch
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings need help in the secondary and prioritizing the slot isn’t the worst idea in the world. Branch is the epitome of versatile and that is what Brian Flores prioritizes. Getting him would be a great asset for a defense that is going to be more aggressive
https://youtube.com/shorts/QwFDDtRo1yE?feature=share
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
The Jaguars could be losing RT Jawaan Taylor in free agency and they need to protect Trevor Lawrence. Jones has an insane wingspan of over 89″ and moves much better than you would anticipate a player weighing 375 lbs to do.
25. New York Giants: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
The Giants are projected to try and keep Daniel Jones and they need to find a way to keep him upright. With the tackles set for at least the next few years, getting help on the interior will be a priority. Schmitz was a four-year starter for the Golden Gophers and play in a variety of schemes while being a day-one starter.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence
O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports
Jerry Jones loves to draft offensive lineman. He did so last season with Tyler Smith and goes back to the well with the best interior offensive lineman in the class in Torrence. In 1,501 pass blocking snaps in college, Torrence only allowed one quarterback hit and 25 pressures per Pro Football Focus.
27. Buffalo Bills: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Bills need to find a way to add to their weapons and Hyatt gives them an element that they don’t currently have: deep speed. Hyatt looks primed to run in the 4.2’s and his speed is truly game-changing. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis currently on the roster, the Bills would have a very talented and diverse receiving corps.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
With the Bengals primed to sign all of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, they may be ready to move on from Joe Mixon and replacing him with a fringe-generational running back in Robinson. He does a little bit of everything and is the best pass blocking running back in the class.
29. New Orleans Saints: Boston College WR Zay Flowers
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints made multiple moves to get up and take Chris Olave but they also might move on from Michael Thomas as well. Flowers would be a great complement to Olave’s route running acumen with his route running and deep speed.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
Osu22uga Kwr 62
The Eagles need some cornerbacks with them being unlikely to re-sign James Bradbury and Darius Slay on the wrong side of 30. Ringo needs a lot of work with technique, but his size and insane athleticism is worth betting on, especially at pick 30.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Spagnuolo loves having bigger edge rushers and White is incredibly intriguing. He plays at 280 lbs but carries it incredibly well and can truly play on the edge. On passing downs, you can slide him inside as well and he can attack from the interior.
32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Utah CB Clark Phillips III
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
33. Houston Texans: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
34. Arizona Cardinals: Maryland CB Deonte Banks
Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 17
35. Indianapolis Colts: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
36. Los Angeles Rams: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
37. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia TE Darnell Washington
News Joshua L Jones
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
39. Carolina Panthers: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
40. New Orleans Saints: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
41. Tennessee Titans: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
42. Cleveland Browns: North Carolina WR Josh Downs
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
43. New York Jets: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Ou Vs Utep
44. Atlanta Falcons: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
45. Green Bay Packers: Michigan DL Mazi Smith
Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh
46. New England Patriots: Baylor NT Siaki Ika
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
47. Washington Commanders: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
48. Detroit Lions: SMU WR Rashee Rice
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia S Christopher Smith
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
51. Miami Dolphins: South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
52. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama LB Drew Sanders
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
53. Chicago Bears: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid
Syndication The Register Guard
55. Detroit Lions: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
57. New York Giants: Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
58. Dallas Cowboys: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
59. Buffalo Bills: Illinois S Sydney Brown
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Michigan CB D.J. Turner
Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
61. Carolina Panthers: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV
Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
64. Chicago Bears: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson
Iowastatevswvu 202201105 Bh
65. Houston Texans: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
66. Arizona Cardinals: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton
Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 463 Ttm
67. Denver Broncos: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann
Mjs Uwgrid10 19 Jpg Uwgrid10 114132956d
68. Denver Broncos: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc
69. Los Angeles Rams: Kansas State CB Julius Brents
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
71. New Orleans Saints: Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
72. Tennessee Titans: Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker
East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats Football
73. Houston Texans: Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison
Osu22uga Kwr 45
74. New York Jets: Florida State S Jammie Robinson
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
75. Atlanta Falcons: Alabama IDL Byron Young
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
76. New England Patriots: Alabama OT Tyler Steen
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
77. Miami Dolphins: Miami FL CB Tyrique Stevenson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
78. Green Bay Packers: Auburn IDL Colby Wooden
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
79. Indianapolis Colts: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon
81. Detroit Lions: Alabama S Jordan Battle
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oregon State CB Rejzohn Wright
Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
83. Seattle Seahawks: Boise State S J.L. Skinner
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
84. Miami Dolphins: Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Florida DT Gervon Dexter
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun
86. Baltimore Ravens: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
87. Minnesota Vikings: Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
89. New York Giants: Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
90. Dallas Cowboys: Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
91. Buffalo Bills: TCU C Steve Avila
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
92. Cincinnati Bengals: UCLA IOL Atonio Mafi
Kazmeir Allen (19) runs the Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
93. Carolina Panthers: Texas RB Roschon Johnson
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
94. Philadelphia Eagles: South Carolina CB Darius Rush
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
96. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma OL Wanya Morris
oujournal — print1
97. Washington Commanders: USC IOL Andrew Vorhees
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
98. Cleveland Browns: Iowa LB Jack Campbell
Syndication Hawkcentral
99. San Francisco 49ers: Virginia CB Anthony Johnson
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
100. New York Giants: BYU WR Puka Nacua
Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
101. San Francisco 49ers: Ohio State C Luke Wypler
Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch
102. San Francisco 49ers: Pitt OT Carter Warren
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports