2023-24 USC football transfer portal tracker

The early signing period for recruiting began on Wednesday, December 20. Meanwhile, the transfer portal window — which began on December 4 — has involved a lot of plot twists and major headline stories. Some of those stories have featured USC, which has lost Domani Jackson, Malachi Nelson, and Tackett Curtis to the portal in recent days.

If you want to stay on top of the transfer portal at USC — players who have come and gone — you’ll want to follow this tracker below. USC — as of lunchtime in the East on December 20 — had not yet officially landed a transfer portal quarterback, but when that transaction occurs, you will find it posted here.

Stay with us for continuing updates on our transfer portal tracker at USC.

This first set of updates runs through the morning of December 20. We will add new transactions as they happen:

TIGHT END JUDE WOLFE (LEAVING)

LINEBACKER CHRIS THOMPSON (LEAVING)

Graduate transfer, 2 years of eligibility 🙏🏾 https://t.co/UCVap3uV5W — Christopher Thompson (@ChristopheSells) December 4, 2023

RB/RECEIVER RALEEK BROWN (LEAVING)

Officially in the transfer portal 🙏🏾 https://t.co/aOlwddfThf — RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) December 4, 2023

RUNNING BACK DARWIN BARLOW (LEAVING)

SAFETY XAMARION GORDON (LEAVING)

Just wanna thank God and the Support of my family 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uePuyo3Vth — Xamarion Gordon (@XamarionG) November 28, 2023

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN JAMAR SEKONA (LEAVING)

RECEIVER MICHAEL JACKSON III (LEAVING)

USC wide receiver Michael Jackson has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Posted 17 catches this season.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/V0rHx6NjLR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 6, 2023

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN NATE CLIFTON (INCOMING)

CORNERBACK FABIAN ROSS (LEAVING)

Former four-star CB Fabian Ross from USC has entered the portal. pic.twitter.com/Xft2zp2OMW — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 12, 2023

CORNERBACK DOMANI JACKSON (LEAVING)

The current expectation is that USC starting cornerback and former five-star recruit Domani Jackson is going to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports. Jackson ranked as one of the top five overall players in the 2022 recruiting class.https://t.co/Gca1206L0E pic.twitter.com/cKxuS8WwFE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2023

QUARTERBACK MALACHI NELSON (LEAVING)

5-Star USC Quarterback Malachi Nelson, The #1 Player In Last Year's Recruiting Class, Has Entered The Transfer Portal https://t.co/ODzHbmQvcG pic.twitter.com/PnYwHXbvmX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 18, 2023

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MICHAEL TARQUIN (LEAVING)

RECEIVER MARIO WILLIAMS (LEAVING)

BREAKING: USC WR Mario Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @PeteNakos_. Williams started at Oklahoma as a top recruit. He has 1,316 career receiving yards and 11 TDs👀https://t.co/K4dVm75ijQ pic.twitter.com/ZJhNAhLG4X — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2023

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ANDREW MILEK (LEAVING)

USC OL Andrew Milek entered the portal. pic.twitter.com/Y9zNGNFtxo — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 13, 2023

LINEBACKER TACKETT CURTIS (LEAVING)

They were supposed to be the future of USC. But big-time recruits like Domani Jackson, Raleek Brown, Malachi Nelson and Tackett Curtis are all in the transfer portal now. @Ryan_Kartje on what it means for USC https://t.co/eM4eWBnhlE — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) December 19, 2023

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN DE'JON BENTON (LEAVING)

LONG SNAPPER HANK PEPPER (INCOMING)

6-foot-2, 210-pound #MichiganState transfer long snapper Hank Pepper announces his commitment to #USC. This was Pepper's third season as Spartans' starting long snapper, but he left the program after four games (to retain redshirt). He has two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/tKso3TRTHi — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 6, 2023

SAFETY AKILI ARNOLD (INCOMING)

Safety Akili Arnold will join his step brother in transferring from Oregon State to USC pic.twitter.com/AWLcMeNeZc — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 17, 2023

LINEBACKER EASTON MASCARENAS-ARNOLD (INCOMING)

#USC with a huge transfer addition in Oregon State LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, a real playmaker at the position who led the Beavers with 107 tackles along w/ 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks and 2 INT this season. That should also bode well for the Trojans with DB Akili Arnold, also visiting. pic.twitter.com/iHWpVsyefk — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 17, 2023

EDGE RUSHER KOREY FOREMAN (LEAVING)

BREAKING: USC EDGE Korey Foreman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @PeteNakos_🚨 Foreman was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class. https://t.co/KyWhxJZdPn pic.twitter.com/OIMuvifHRp — On3 (@On3sports) December 19, 2023

