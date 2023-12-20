Advertisement

2023-24 USC football transfer portal tracker

Donovan James
·4 min read

The early signing period for recruiting began on Wednesday, December 20. Meanwhile, the transfer portal window — which began on December 4 — has involved a lot of plot twists and major headline stories. Some of those stories have featured USC, which has lost Domani Jackson, Malachi Nelson, and Tackett Curtis to the portal in recent days.

If you want to stay on top of the transfer portal at USC — players who have come and gone — you’ll want to follow this tracker below. USC — as of lunchtime in the East on December 20 — had not yet officially landed a transfer portal quarterback, but when that transaction occurs, you will find it posted here.

Stay with us for continuing updates on our transfer portal tracker at USC.

This first set of updates runs through the morning of December 20. We will add new transactions as they happen:

TIGHT END JUDE WOLFE (LEAVING)

LINEBACKER CHRIS THOMPSON (LEAVING)

RB/RECEIVER RALEEK BROWN (LEAVING)

RUNNING BACK DARWIN BARLOW (LEAVING)

SAFETY XAMARION GORDON (LEAVING)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN JAMAR SEKONA (LEAVING)

RECEIVER MICHAEL JACKSON III (LEAVING)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN NATE CLIFTON (INCOMING)

CORNERBACK FABIAN ROSS (LEAVING)

CORNERBACK DOMANI JACKSON (LEAVING)

QUARTERBACK MALACHI NELSON (LEAVING)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MICHAEL TARQUIN (LEAVING)

RECEIVER MARIO WILLIAMS (LEAVING)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ANDREW MILEK (LEAVING)

LINEBACKER TACKETT CURTIS (LEAVING)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN DE'JON BENTON (LEAVING)

LONG SNAPPER HANK PEPPER (INCOMING)

SAFETY AKILI ARNOLD (INCOMING)

LINEBACKER EASTON MASCARENAS-ARNOLD (INCOMING)

EDGE RUSHER KOREY FOREMAN (LEAVING)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire