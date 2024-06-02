2023-24 Thunder player grades: Full Index

The 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder season ended in a Round 2 exit against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the heartbreaking finish, it was a successful season for them.

The Thunder made history as the youngest first seed and won a playoff series as the youngest squad in league history. After falling a win shy in the playoffs last season, OKC has smashed open a championship window.

Now that the season is in the books, let’s go back and evaluate all 22 players who suited up for the Thunder this past season. Grades will be handed out to every player in terms of what their expectations were heading into the season and how they lived up to them.

Below is the full 2023-24 18 Thunder player grades index. This post will be updated periodically after each player’s grade is posted.

