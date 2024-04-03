Advertisement

2023-24 Sun Journal All-Region Girls Alpine Skiing Teams

Haley Jones, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 2—Skier of the Year: Katie Yeaton, Mt. Blue, Senior

Breezy Quimby, Rangeley, Senior

Jaden Boulanger, Mountain Valley, Senior

Lily Boulanger, Mountain Valley, Sophomore

Sophie Simard, Leavitt, Sophomore

Anaya Egge, Edward Little, Senior

Gianna DeVivo, Oxford Hills, Junior

Abbey Goodspeed, Mt. Blue, Senior

Maddie Ranger, Edward Little, Sophomore

Ava Beaudin, Gray-New Gloucester, Junior

Samantha McPhail, Oxford Hills, Sophomore

Hailey Labrecque, St. Dominic, Freshman

Audrey Farnum, Mountain Valley, Sophomore

Kaeyln Langlois, Edward Little, Senior

Annabelle Carlton, Monmouth, Sophomore

Ashley Nelson, Spruce Mountain; Jocelyn Nivus, Telstar; Evelyn Caron, St. Dominic; Alana Harris, Gray-New Gloucester; Avelynn Bowie, Edward Little.

