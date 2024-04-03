2023-24 Sun Journal All-Region Girls Alpine Skiing Teams
Apr. 2—Skier of the Year: Katie Yeaton, Mt. Blue, Senior
Breezy Quimby, Rangeley, Senior
Jaden Boulanger, Mountain Valley, Senior
Lily Boulanger, Mountain Valley, Sophomore
Sophie Simard, Leavitt, Sophomore
Anaya Egge, Edward Little, Senior
Gianna DeVivo, Oxford Hills, Junior
Abbey Goodspeed, Mt. Blue, Senior
Maddie Ranger, Edward Little, Sophomore
Ava Beaudin, Gray-New Gloucester, Junior
Samantha McPhail, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
Hailey Labrecque, St. Dominic, Freshman
Audrey Farnum, Mountain Valley, Sophomore
Kaeyln Langlois, Edward Little, Senior
Annabelle Carlton, Monmouth, Sophomore
Ashley Nelson, Spruce Mountain; Jocelyn Nivus, Telstar; Evelyn Caron, St. Dominic; Alana Harris, Gray-New Gloucester; Avelynn Bowie, Edward Little.
Sun Journal Boys Alpine Skier of the Year: Evan O'Donnell, Edward Little
