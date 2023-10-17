2023-24 All-SEC preseason basketball team: First, second teams for college basketball season

The Southeastern Conference released its annual all-SEC team ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season, featuring the first and second teams.

The squads were voted on by SEC and national media members.

One of the top players in the conference is expected to be Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, a star junior guard who averaged 16.5 points and 19 minutes per game.

Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky lead the way with two players each, one on both first and second team. No team has two members on the first team, and only one freshman (Justin Edwards of Kentucky) appeared on the list.

Here's a look at the full 2023-24 preseason All-SEC team:

2023-24 preseason All-SEC team

First Team

Grant Nelson (Sr.), F, Alabama

Trevon Brazile (So.), F, Arkansas

Johnie Broome (Jr.), F, Auburn

Justin Edwards (Fr.), G, Kentucky

Tolu Smith (Gr.), F, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi (5th), G, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV (Jr.), G, Texas A&M

Second Team

SEC Player of the Year

Taylor was the media choice SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year, with Nelson, Brazile, Broome, Smith, and Vescovi also getting votes.

The Aggies guard has drawn national attention thanks to his impressive year last year, and the prevailing thought is he is due to take a big step forward this year.

