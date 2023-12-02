2023-24 SEC college football bowl affiliations, tie-ins

The 2023-24 college football bowl season schedule will be announced Sunday for every FBS conference, including the SEC.

The math doesn't work out for all six mid-tier bowls that the conference is tied into this bowl season.

The conference has just nine bowl eligible teams this season. Assuming the SEC lands one team in the College Football Playoff and at least two other SEC teams are slotted into the other New Year's Six bowls as projected before conference championship weekend, that leaves six teams for the Citrus Bowl and the group of six mid-tier bowls.

Things can change during conference championship weekend, but it's likely a mid-tier bowl will be without a SEC team. The third tier of games, including the Birmingham Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl, are almost certain to be without a SEC team this postseason.

SEC bowl tie-ins 2023-24

College Football Playoff, if applicable

1. A New Year's Six bowl

If SEC Champion is in CFP semifinals, the next highest-ranked SEC team will be guaranteed a spot in one of the other New Year's Six bowl games. It's also possible, if not likely, that other SEC teams will be positioned to accept a New Year's Six bowl game berth as an at-large team.

2. Citrus Bowl vs. Big Ten

The next six bowls have no selection order; teams are selected based on proximity, matchups and other factors.

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Big Ten or ACC

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. ACC

Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. ACC

TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Big Ten

AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Big 12

TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. Big 12

The next tier of games will be picked after the tier above. They have no selection order; teams are selected based on proximity, matchups and other factors.

Birmingham Bowl vs. AAC

Gasparilla Bowl vs. ACC, AAC or PAC-12

