2023/24 season analysis: Playmaker Stats' Players of the Season

Brentford finished 16th this season to cement their Premier League status once again, meaning they will remain in the top flight for a fourth consecutive season in 2024/25.

While it's been a season punctuated by injuries, Playmaker Stats highlight four players who have helped ensure the Bees remain among the elite.

We’ll start with the Brentford Supporters’ Player of the Season: the ever-reliable Pinnock stood out once again this campaign.

In total, the defender played 29 Premier League games and, despite missing matches this season due to an ankle injury, he still put in some impressive numbers.

Pinnock's ability to avoid trouble is always impressive. The 30-year-old picked up just one yellow card all season but, perhaps most amazingly, only committed four fouls in the league all year. Especially considering that the next centre-back to make so few fouls while playing for the majority of the campaign is Thiago Silva on ten fouls - a bully in comparison to the angelic Pinnock!

Once again, Pinnock's aerial prowess was in full effect, with the centre-back winning 113 aerials this term, ranking him sixth overall in the top flight.

Having been first in the Premier League - and across all of the top five European leagues - for clearances last year, Pinnock had to settle for fifth in England's top flight and seventh across Europe’s top five divisions with his 170 clearances this year.

The fans may have voted Pinnock as their Player of the Season, but the players themselves went for Janelt.

The midfielder featured in every Premier League game this season (starting 37 of 38 games) and was the outfield player with the most minutes played (3,072).

Not only is Janelt available whenever Thomas Frank needs him and a leader among the team, but he is also flexible and can either help out in defence or move further forward from his defensive midfield role to support when needed.

Janelt finished the season with one goal and three assists in the Premier League despite often being in a deeper position. Only two Brentford players - Sergio Reguilón (four), and Bryan Mbeumo (six) - managed more assists, while only Mathias Jensen (41) managed more key passes than the German dynamo (37).

Defensively, Janelt made 63 successful tackles in the league (behind only Christian Nørgaard on 81) and 36 interceptions, ranking him fourth amongst his team-mates.

You can see why the German has been called an "unsung hero" by his manager for his performances this season.

Onto two honourable mentions: first, we start with a man who joined Brentford last summer from Freiburg. Goalkeeper Flekken arrived at the club to replace David Raya, after the Spaniard’s move to Arsenal.

Raya had excelled in his four seasons for the club and, after a period adapting to the Premier League early on in his Brentford career, Flekken quickly became a suitable replacement.

In total this Premier League season, Flekken finished eighth for clean sheets with seven - pretty impressive considering Brentford's difficult winter period - while also finishing eighth for saves, with 113 in total.

He also made one of the outstanding saves of the season when he somehow stopped Pedro Neto's close-range header during the 2-0 win at Molineux back in February.

Thomas Frank knows what he wants from his goalkeeper, and playing the ball forward is important. Flekken certainly did that, making four key passes this season (no other goalkeeper made more).

The Dutchman was also one of only two goalkeepers to provide an assist this year (alongside Wolves' José Sá), when he set up Neal Maupay's goal against Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo

With Ivan Toney being a key absence for half of the season, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo had to shoulder the goalscoring burden. Wissa chipped in with 12 goals, while Mbeumo added nine; it's Mbeumo we will focus on for our second honourable mention.

Unfortunately, Mbeumo did miss a chunk of the season due to injury (a familiar theme) but his impact was immense, starting the season with seven goals and three assists in his first 15 games. Indeed, when the Cameroon international was out with an ankle injury, the Bees won just two of the 13 games played without him.

Mbeumo was also able to hit a milestone this season when he bagged his 50th goal for the Bees in the 2-1 win away to Bournemouth. It was a brilliant finish too, smashed in past Mark Travers with his trusty left boot. Mbeumo also showed the other side of his game in that victory, as he assisted Wissa's late winner with a clever pass.

It should also be noted that there was a collector’s item among Mbeumo’s goals this season - his volley in a 3-3 draw with Villa in April marking his first-ever right-footed Premier League strike!

Of course, Brentford’s stay in the Premier League for a fourth year ultimately hinged on a great team effort - but there’s no doubt Pinnock, Janelt, Flekken and Mbeumo played a big part in ensuring the Bees retained their top-flight status.