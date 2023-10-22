2023-24 OKC Thunder roster officially set
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2023-24 regular-season roster is officially set.
Needing to make an additional subtraction, the Thunder announced they waived Jack White on Sunday, finalizing their 15-player roster for their season opener against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the Thunder’s roster coming off of an All-NBA season last year. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey fill out the rest of the notable names as they make up the main pieces of OKC’s young core.
Of course, just because the roster is set now doesn’t mean further changes won’t occur during the season.
Let’s recap the Thunder’s 18-man roster — 15 standard NBA players and three two-way players.