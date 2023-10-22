Advertisement

2023-24 OKC Thunder roster officially set

Clemente Almanza
·1 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2023-24 regular-season roster is officially set.

Needing to make an additional subtraction, the Thunder announced they waived Jack White on Sunday, finalizing their 15-player roster for their season opener against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the Thunder’s roster coming off of an All-NBA season last year. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey fill out the rest of the notable names as they make up the main pieces of OKC’s young core.

Of course, just because the roster is set now doesn’t mean further changes won’t occur during the season.

Let’s recap the Thunder’s 18-man roster — 15 standard NBA players and three two-way players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Giddey

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Lu Dort

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Williams

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Chet Holmgren

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Cason Wallace

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Vasilije Micic

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Ousmane Dieng

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylin Williams

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Kenrich Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Aleksej Pokusevski

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Isaiah Joe

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Wiggins

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Davis Bertans

Tre Mann

(Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)
Keyontae Johnson (two-way)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Lindy Waters III (two-way)

Olivier Sarr (two-way)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
