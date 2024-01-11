2023-24 OKC Thunder breaks franchise record for most 30-plus assist games in season

The Oklahoma City Thunder made franchise history in their 128-120 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

After racking up 36 assists on 51 made shots, the 2023-24 Thunder now own the franchise record for most 30-plus assists games in a season with 12. OKC managed to impressively do that in just 36 games.

The previous record holders were the 2022-23 and 2018-19 Thunder, who totaled 11 games with 30-plus assists in their 82 contests.

This speaks volumes to how well of an offensive machine Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has running right now. Led by the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, OKC is playing a successful style of offense.

It also likely speaks about the evolution of basketball and how high-scoring games have become the norm. With that said, it shouldn’t take away from what Daigneault and the Thunder have accomplished so far this season.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire