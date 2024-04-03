2023-24 News-Herald boys basketball all-stars

Apr. 2—PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JP Dragas

Madison, senior

He's done everything and anything asked of him for the past four years. Dragas finished his career as Madison's all-time leading scorer, a mark he reached as a junior, and a 2,000-point scorer to have his name on the short list of players who have reached the mark. He finished the season averaging 27.9 points per game and was the scoring leader for Madison all four years of his career. Dragas also led the team in assists (3.3) and steals (4.3). The West Liberty signee was a two-time first-team All-Ohioan and plastered his name all over the Madison record books.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dustin Ettinger, Fairport

It was the best season for Fairport in over 25 years, following the blueprint set in place by Ettinger three seasons ago. Led by three strong seniors and hard-working underclassmen, the Skippers went 19-6 and had a nine-game win streak in the middle of the season. In their five regular-season losses, three were by one possession with a pair by one point. Fairport finished the season averaging 72.3 points per game and advanced to the district round. The Skippers will be younger next season, but the team is excited to follow up on the record-breaking season.

FIRST TEAM

PG DeErick Barber, Jr., Richmond Heights

Returned to the lineup midseason, finished as the area's leader in assists with 8.1 per game. Also averaged 10.2 points and 3.1 steals.

G Justin Belcher, Sr., University

Had another strong season of doing it all for the Preppers. Finished with 17.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals, all of which led the team.

G Matt Biddell, Sr., Mentor

Strong on the drive as he averaged 23 points per game. Could also take a step-back with 47 3-pointers made, run the offense with a team-high 5.6 assists, the defense with 2.3 steals and rebounded with 7.2. Walsh signee.

PG Taj Caver. Sr., Hawken

While he can run the offense, this year he was the go-to scorer for the CVC Chagrin champion Hawks. Led the team with 14.9 points and 46 3-pointers.

F James Gadomski, Sr., Fairport

Led a strong Skippers team with 23.2 points and served as the vocal leader. Made a team-high 72 3-pointers, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals along with being second in rebounds with eight and blocks with 1.4.

F Ian Ioppolo, Sr., Mentor

The Cardinals' leading scorer with 26.8 points per game with 65 3-pointers while setting several scoring records for Mentor. Also made more of a focus on the boards, averaging a team-high nine rebounds. Findlay signee.

G Dorian Jones, Jr., Richmond Heights

The leading scorer for an all-around strong Spartans team at 14.1 points per game. Also able to work the boards with 4.6 rebounds and strong on-ball defense with three steals a game.

G Quinn Kwasniak, Jr., Cornerstone

Set the state record for 3-pointers made in a season with 155 and surpassed the 2,000-point mark. Finished the season averaging 33.9 points per game.

F Sean Register, Sr., North

Reached the Rangers' all-time scoring mark early in the season and kept the strong showings going. Finished with 29 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, all of which led the team, Also recorded two blocks a game.

G Demarris Winters, Jr., Richmond Heights

The sharpshooter for the three-time Division IV state champion, Winters finished the season averaging 12.2 points per game and could run the offense if needed with three assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

F Luke Barbo, Jr., Geneva: A leader for a young Eagles bunch with 14.3 points per game and 33 3-pointers, team highs in both. Also strong on the boards with 5.6 rebounds a game.

G Peyton Budrys-Rini, Sr., Lake Catholic: Led a young Cougars team back to a district-round appearance. Finished averaging 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. John Carroll signee.

G Walter Cable, Jr., Wickliffe: Had a strong junior season with 23.1 points and connected with 63 3-pointers. Also had 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.1 steals for the Blue Devils.

G Troy Domen, Sr., Cardinal: Rewrote the Huskies' record books, averaged 23.3 points and 74 3-pointers. Also led the team with 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists,

G Evan Dugger, Sr., NDCL: His season ended early due to a knee injury, but he capped a career as the Lions' all-time leading scorer. Averaged 17.9 points and had 54 3-pointers.

F Thai Duncan, Jr., Euclid: A strong scorer for a learning Panthers squad, finished the season with 21.5 points to lead the team.

F Jack Hastings, Sr., Berkshire: His drive was big to open up the outside. Led the team with 16 points per game as well as 3.1 assists to go with 6.6 rebounds.

F Aliyy King, Sr. Brush: His post presence was strong for the Arcs with 12 points and eight rebounds. Also racked up two blocks a game.

G Landon Lear, Jr., West Geauga: A young leader for the Wolverines, took a big leap as a scorer with 20.1 points per game. Also ha 65 3-pointers, six rebounds and 3.1 assists.

G Delond Moss, Sr., South: Had a team-high 17.7 points for the Rebels. Also had five rebounds and three assists.

G Quandell Wright, Sr., VASJ: A strong voice on the floor for the Vikings with 15.8 points. Also among the team leaders in rebounds with five and steals with 2.1.

THIRD TEAM

G Nick Barisic, Sr., Kirtland: Found his shot early and often for the Hornets, with 13.2 points and 40 3-pointers. Also hauled in 5.7 rebounds, two assists and 3.9 steals.

G Alec Congdon, Jr., University: The sharpshooter for the Preppers, finished the season with 61 3-pointers and second on the team with 16.1 points.

G Yomar Castellano, Fr., Fairport: Improved as the season progressed, was second on the team with 14.3 points and 51 3-pointers. Will be asked to run the offense more after averaging 3.9 assists.

G Armani Hall, So., Harvey: Emerged as the leading scorer for the Red Raiders. Averaged 15.4 points with 62 3-pointers while also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

F Braylon Johnson, Sr., Harvey: Returned to the court after two seasons and played a strong role for the Red Raiders. Averaged 9.3 points with 32 3-pointers with a team-high 5.2 rebounds. Mount Union commit.

G Jimmy Lawless, Sr., Gilmour: Once he found his shot, was a hard shooter to stop. Finished with a team-high 11.8 points and 65 3-pointers.

G Jaxon Mangelluzzi, Sr., NDCL: Took control of the offense when he returned to the court to guide the Lions to a district final as he averaged 10.9 points.

PG Jeremiah Martin, Jr., VASJ: Led the offense as he averaged 5.7 assists for the regional-round Vikings. Also averaged 15.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.

G Andrew Taggart, Sr., Riverside: Had a limited schedule this year but was a strong vocal leader for the Beavers while recovering from a femur injury. Dished out an average of five assists.

F Nate Tadiello, Jr., North: Emerged as a strong second option for the Rangers as he averaged 13.9 points along with 8.2 rebounds. Led the team in blocks with 2.4.

G Vince Tomasic, Jr., Perry: Took control of the scoring for the Pirates this season, finished with 16 points and led them to a share of the CVC-Lake title and the district round.

F Owen Pugh, Sr., Cornerstone: Was a strong voice with 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

HONOR ROLL

Andrews Osborne: Teo Suarez, Marko Dolovac; Beachwood: Jaden Koonce, Daniel Rub; Benedictine: Kris Smith; Berkshire: Gavin Hipp, Mason Mendolera; Brush: Damari Dammons, Kaleb Burge; Cardinal: Cal Cimiello; Chagrin Falls: Jacob Kay, Ryan Curtiss, Spencer Kass; Chardon: Sammy Sulka, Luke Galfidi, Carson Frost; Cornerstone: Hudson Funk; Euclid: Myckel Davis, Anthony Moore; Fairport: Josh Parsons, Trystun Doeing; Geneva: Luke Smith, Caden Proy; Gilmour: David Pfundstein, Tim Lee, Nick Illiano; Harvey: Chase Goines, Davon Badley; Hawken: Greg Price, DaRon Hill, David Dettelbach; Kenston: Sam Rogers; Kirtland: Vince Carriero, Gino Blasini, Lake Catholic: Ace Peterlin, Aiden Webb, Cross Nimmo; Madison: Seth Negan, Mac Steele; Mayfield: Mason Lathan, Xavier Vickerstaff; Mentor: Kobe Frasure-Azzano, Tanner Toot, Makel Harrison; North: Da'Moni Hunt; NDCL: Connor Herman; Perry: Derreon Malone, Brayden Richards; Richmond Heights: Hosea Steele, TJ Crumble; Riverside: Colin Durkin; South: Quintin Wilson; University: Duke Brennan, Jonathan Diaz; VASJ: Sean Shenker, Antonio Brown; West Geauga: Colin Whiting, Carson Weisman