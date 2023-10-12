2023-24 NBA player rankings: Kentucky basketball has 7 top-25 players in ESPN top 100

Along with winning a national championship and making four Final Fours, John Calipari’s tenure as Kentucky men’s basketball coach has been defined by the robust pipeline he has forged between Lexington and the NBA.

Fourteen years after his first season with the Wildcats, the result of that effort is as strong as ever. In advance of the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, ESPN released its annual top-100 NBA player rankings this week, with this year’s list featuring seven former Wildcats in the top 25.

It’s not just that Kentucky has a large volume of former players so high in the rankings; it’s the immense gap between the Wildcats and everyone else. No other program had more than one player appear in the top 25, with Duke coming the closest with three players (in the top 30).

Featured players include:

Top Kentucky alumni in ESPN’s NBA player rankings:



8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

10. Anthony Davis

11. Devin Booker

16. Bam Adebayo

17. Jamal Murray

20. Karl-Anthony Towns

23. De’Aaron Fox



No other college has more than 1 player in top 25



Four other Kentucky players appeared in the top 100: Tyrese Maxey at No. 42, Julius Randle at No. 45, Tyler Herro at No. 79 and Immanuel Quickley at No. 92. Others on the list who played college basketball in the state include Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell at No. 15, Murray State’s Ja Morant at No. 35 and Western Kentucky’s Mitchell Robinson at No. 100 (though Robinson never appeared in a game for the Hilltoppers).

Since taking over the program in 2009-10, Calipari has churned out 47 NBA Draft picks, including 35 first-rounders and 23 lottery selections. The next-closest school, Duke, has produced 35 draft picks.

Leading the group of ESPN’s top-25 players is Gilgeous-Alexander, a second-team all-SEC selection in his lone season with the program. Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard was 48th on the list. His leap is reflective of a breakout fifth professional season, one in which he averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, showcasing a rare combination of production and efficiency that has made him one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

After two injury plagued seasons following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA title run, Davis, the former national college player of the year who was the catalyst for the Wildcats’ 2012 title team, bounced back with a huge 2022-23 season. He posted career bests in rebounds per game (12.4) and field goal percentage (56.3 percent) while helping lead his team to the Western Conference Finals.

Booker’s 2022-23 season was shortened by injuries that caused him to miss 29 games, but he still averaged 27.8 points per game.

Adebayo averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game and continued to burnish his reputation as one of the best defensive players in the league while helping propel the Miami Heat to an improbable run to the NBA Finals. Once in the Finals, Adebayo’s Heat were bested by Murray and the Denver Nuggets, who leaned heavily on the former Kentucky guard to win the franchise’s first NBA title.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Murray averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky basketball has 7 top-25 NBA players in ESPN's top 100 rankings