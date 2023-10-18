The 2023-24 LSU’s women’s basketball team could change the sport

When LSU faced Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball national title game last year, 9.9 million people tuned in to watch, setting a viewership record for the sport.

It was a triumph for women’s basketball. Throughout March, the women’s game drew more and more attention, culminating in that title game featuring Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, perhaps the sport’s two biggest stars.

Women’s basketball’s influence is growing, and with the season set to begin in less than a month, look no further than Baton Rouge to see why.

The 2023-24 Tigers are uniquely positioned to take the visibility of women’s basketball up another level.

It starts with Reese. The star forward recently signed with Reebok as part of the company’s efforts to reboot its basketball brand.

BREAKING: Reebok has signed LSU star Angel Reese — the company’s 1st Basketball athlete of the next generation. 📄✍️ “For my 1st appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” says Shaquille O’Neal, President of Reebok Basketball. “There is no one making a bigger impact on… pic.twitter.com/UhbLgPhaDr — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 17, 2023

Reese drew attention last year not just because of her play, which was good enough to earn her All-American honors, but because of the way she played.

She brought an edge to the court. It was controversial at times, but Reese embraced that too.

“I’m too hood”. “I’m too ghetto”. I don’t fit the narrative and I’M OK WITH THAT. I’m from Baltimore where you hoop outside & talk trash. If it was a boy y’all wouldn’t be saying nun at all. Let’s normalize women showing passion for the game instead of it being “embarrassing”. 😃 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) January 20, 2023

Did Angel Reese really block the hell out of this shot while holding her own shoe? She sure did. pic.twitter.com/FfZApkOy0O — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) January 20, 2023

Then you have Hailey Van Lith.

Van Lith transferred to LSU in the spring after leading Louisville to an Elite 8 appearance. She brings a big personality of her own to Baton Rouge.

Hailey Van Lith is 1,000% dog. pic.twitter.com/EZfT1ywR5u — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 27, 2023

Whatever was said to Hailey Van Lith, she didn’t like it pic.twitter.com/Y2VAChKIma — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) March 21, 2023

And also like Reese, her play and attitude earned her a deal of her own with Adidas.

Hailey Van Lith signed with adidas last July. Now the LSU guard is a leading face behind the company's Exhibit SELECT sneaker, engineered specifically for women's basketball players. She has a $497K On3 NIL Valuation. More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/phybWiN4rK pic.twitter.com/VaqOGEvuLd — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 28, 2023

Something’s changed. Women’s’ basketball is no longer taking a backseat. We’re seeing major companies make these athletes central parts of marketing campaigns. More and more people are tuning in to watch games. More and more news coverage is being devoted to a sport that’s always deserved it.

It’s gone mainstream. You saw it last March. Reese, Clark and Van Lith weren’t just being talked about by fans of women’s basketball, they were being talked about by a wider sports fan audience.

So much so, that Reese’s star is big enough to warrant her some space in Times Square.

LSU isn’t the only place this is happening. Iowa and Clark have a good case to make too and UConn continues to churn out star after star.

But there’s something different with what’s happening in Baton Rouge. This team is the perfect combination of heroes and villains. The dream team factor this year will only add to that.

You’re rooting for them or against them, but either way, you care.

There will be people who have never watched a women’s basketball game in their life that will end up watching this team, because that’s the type of attention it’s going to get.

There will be kids who decide to play basketball because of this team. That’s what influence is and LSU has it.

