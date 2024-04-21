2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area boys basketball team: Which players were selected?
The 2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area boys basketball awards are here. The top honors were announced last week. It’s now time to present our first, second and third-team honors.
Individual Awards
Player of the Year: North Crowley’s KD Davis
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Keller’s Steven Ramirez and Haltom’s Kuol Atak
Newcomer of the Year: North Crowley’s Isaak Hayes
Defensive Player of the Year: Eaton’s Lamont Stokes
Coach of the Year: Keller’s Zach Weir
First Team
Amir McMillian, Sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
Averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 assists,
TABC 6A All-State and All-Region
Led Lake Ridge to a 6A Regional Final
Julian Perez, Sr., Brewer
Averaged 18.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals
Shot 41% from the three point line
District 5-5A Most Valuable Player
Led Brewer to a 5-5A title and a 5A regional quarterfinal
Javen Colbert, Jr., Decatur
TABC 4A All-State and All-Region
Led Decatur to 4A Regional Semifinals
Averaged 38 points in three playoff victories
Kaden Richardson, Jr., Chisholm Trail
Averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists
Shot 40% from three and 85% from the line
District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year
Catclaw Classic All-Tournament Selection
FWISD Tournament MVP
TABC 6A All-Region
Tristan Strength, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
Averaged 16 points, 3.3 assists, 4 rebounds, 1.2 steals
TABC 5A All-Region
District 7-5A Co-MVP
Led Colleyville Heritage to the 5A Regional Semifinals
Alex Barther, Soph., Fort Worth Eastern Hills
Averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals
TABC 4A All-Region
District 9-4A Most Valuable Player
Led Eastern Hills to a 12-0 district title in 9-4A and a 4A regional quarterfinal
Brooks Bahr, Sr., Keller
Averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals
District 4-6A Most Valuable Player
TABC 6A All-State and All-Region
McDonald’s All-American Nominee
BYU commit
Second Team
Arbram Hicks, Jr., Burleson Centennial
Averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
First Team District 8-5A
TABC 5A All-Region
Tim Finau, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
Averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals
Shot 65.3 % from the field
TABC 5A All-Region
First Team District 7-5A
Kamden McGilveary, Soph., Eastern Hills
Averaged 9.2 points
District 9-4A Defensive Player of the Year
TABC 4A All-Region
Dsitrict 9-4A First Team
Justin McCray, Sr., North Crowley
Averaged 8.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals
District 3-6A Defensive Player of the Year
Beach Ball Classic All Tournament Team
TABC 6A All-Region nominee
Jack Lawson, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Averaged 15.1 points, 7 rebounds
Made 79 threes at 37%
Trinity University signee
First Team District 4-6A
Theo Brannan, Soph., Mansfield Summit
Averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2 steals
District 8-5A MVP
Led Mansfield Summit to an undefeated District 8-5A title
Led Summit to 5A Regional Semifinals
Messiah Miller, Jr., Eastern Hills
Averaged 9.2 points
Eastern Hills team captain
TABC 4A All-Region
District 9-4A First Team
Third Team
Jadyn Hollis, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
Averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals
TABC 5A All-Region
Jordan Blair, Sr., Keller Central
Averaged 16.8 points
First Team District 4-6A
Judah Gordon, Sr., Boswell
Averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals
First Team District 3-6A
William Warren V, Sr., Arlington Martin
Averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists
Led Arlington Martin to the Area Round
Christian O’Connor, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists
University of Texas at Dallas Signee
First Team District 4-6A
Jaiden Gastile, Sr., Saginaw
District 5-5A Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Averaged 15 points per game
Tomas De La Cruz, Sr., Glen Rose
Averaged 18 points, 10.5 rebounds
District 6-4A Most Valuable Player
TABC 4A All-Region
Record set for most rebounds in single season at Glen Rose
Javon Smith, Sr., Chisholm Trail
Averaged 14.1 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Made 60 three pointers
First Team District 3-6A
Honorable Mentions
Colton Patterson, Paschal
Kamoni Sieber, North Crowley
Dorian Johnson, Eastern Hills
Colt Matlock, Brock
Tremayne Kilgore, Arlington Heights
Jayson Demcher, Argyle
Keyland Jones, Burleson Centennial
Derrick Brown Jr, Mansfield Summit
Peter Serunjoji, Mansfield Summit
Treaton Hall, Burleson Centennial
Nathan Jackson, Everman
Jack Sawyer, Aledo
Ahmare Rose, Lake Ridge
Matthew Alexander, Lake Ridge
Tamaje Izuagbe, Burleson
Deshaun Lewis, Weatherford
Court Gaylor, Lipan