2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area boys basketball team: Which players were selected?

Charles Baggarly
The 2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area boys basketball awards are here. The top honors were announced last week. It’s now time to present our first, second and third-team honors.

Individual Awards

Player of the Year: North Crowley’s KD Davis

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Keller’s Steven Ramirez and Haltom’s Kuol Atak

Newcomer of the Year: North Crowley’s Isaak Hayes

Defensive Player of the Year: Eaton’s Lamont Stokes

Coach of the Year: Keller’s Zach Weir

First Team

Amir McMillian, Sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

  • Averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 assists,

  • TABC 6A All-State and All-Region

  • Led Lake Ridge to a 6A Regional Final

Julian Perez, Sr., Brewer

  • Averaged 18.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals

  • Shot 41% from the three point line

  • District 5-5A Most Valuable Player

  • Led Brewer to a 5-5A title and a 5A regional quarterfinal

Javen Colbert, Jr., Decatur

  • TABC 4A All-State and All-Region

  • Led Decatur to 4A Regional Semifinals

  • Averaged 38 points in three playoff victories

Kaden Richardson, Jr., Chisholm Trail

  • Averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists

  • Shot 40% from three and 85% from the line

  • District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year

  • Catclaw Classic All-Tournament Selection

  • FWISD Tournament MVP

  • TABC 6A All-Region

Tristan Strength, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

  • Averaged 16 points, 3.3 assists, 4 rebounds, 1.2 steals

  • TABC 5A All-Region

  • District 7-5A Co-MVP

  • Led Colleyville Heritage to the 5A Regional Semifinals

Alex Barther, Soph., Fort Worth Eastern Hills

  • Averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals

  • TABC 4A All-Region

  • District 9-4A Most Valuable Player

  • Led Eastern Hills to a 12-0 district title in 9-4A and a 4A regional quarterfinal

Brooks Bahr, Sr., Keller

  • Averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals

  • District 4-6A Most Valuable Player

  • TABC 6A All-State and All-Region

  • McDonald’s All-American Nominee

  • BYU commit

Keller point guard Brooks Bahr (13) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.
Second Team

Arbram Hicks, Jr., Burleson Centennial

  • Averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

  • First Team District 8-5A

  • TABC 5A All-Region

Tim Finau, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

  • Averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals

  • Shot 65.3 % from the field

  • TABC 5A All-Region

  • First Team District 7-5A

Kamden McGilveary, Soph., Eastern Hills

  • Averaged 9.2 points

  • District 9-4A Defensive Player of the Year

  • TABC 4A All-Region

  • Dsitrict 9-4A First Team

Justin McCray, Sr., North Crowley

  • Averaged 8.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals

  • District 3-6A Defensive Player of the Year

  • Beach Ball Classic All Tournament Team

  • TABC 6A All-Region nominee

North Crowley forward Justin McCray (20) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.
Jack Lawson, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Averaged 15.1 points, 7 rebounds

  • Made 79 threes at 37%

  • Trinity University signee

  • First Team District 4-6A

Theo Brannan, Soph., Mansfield Summit

  • Averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2 steals

  • District 8-5A MVP

  • Led Mansfield Summit to an undefeated District 8-5A title

  • Led Summit to 5A Regional Semifinals

Messiah Miller, Jr., Eastern Hills

  • Averaged 9.2 points

  • Eastern Hills team captain

  • TABC 4A All-Region

  • District 9-4A First Team

Eastern Hills boys basketball point guard Messiah Miller is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.
Third Team

Jadyn Hollis, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

  • Averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals

  • TABC 5A All-Region

Jordan Blair, Sr., Keller Central

  • Averaged 16.8 points

  • First Team District 4-6A

Judah Gordon, Sr., Boswell

  • Averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals

  • First Team District 3-6A

William Warren V, Sr., Arlington Martin

  • Averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists

  • Led Arlington Martin to the Area Round

Christian O’Connor, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists

  • University of Texas at Dallas Signee

  • First Team District 4-6A

Jaiden Gastile, Sr., Saginaw

  • District 5-5A Co-Offensive Player of the Year

  • Averaged 15 points per game

Tomas De La Cruz, Sr., Glen Rose

  • Averaged 18 points, 10.5 rebounds

  • District 6-4A Most Valuable Player

  • TABC 4A All-Region

  • Record set for most rebounds in single season at Glen Rose

Javon Smith, Sr., Chisholm Trail

  • Averaged 14.1 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

  • Made 60 three pointers

  • First Team District 3-6A

Honorable Mentions

Colton Patterson, Paschal

Kamoni Sieber, North Crowley

Dorian Johnson, Eastern Hills

Colt Matlock, Brock

Tremayne Kilgore, Arlington Heights

Jayson Demcher, Argyle

Keyland Jones, Burleson Centennial

Derrick Brown Jr, Mansfield Summit

Peter Serunjoji, Mansfield Summit

Treaton Hall, Burleson Centennial

Nathan Jackson, Everman

Jack Sawyer, Aledo

Ahmare Rose, Lake Ridge

Matthew Alexander, Lake Ridge

Tamaje Izuagbe, Burleson

Deshaun Lewis, Weatherford

Court Gaylor, Lipan

Court Gaylor (34) is a 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area honorable mention.
