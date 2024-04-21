2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area boys basketball team: Which players were selected?

The 2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area boys basketball awards are here. The top honors were announced last week. It’s now time to present our first, second and third-team honors.

Player of the Year: North Crowley’s KD Davis

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Keller’s Steven Ramirez and Haltom’s Kuol Atak

Newcomer of the Year: North Crowley’s Isaak Hayes

Defensive Player of the Year: Eaton’s Lamont Stokes

Coach of the Year: Keller’s Zach Weir

First Team

Amir McMillian, Sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

Averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 assists,

TABC 6A All-State and All-Region

Led Lake Ridge to a 6A Regional Final

Julian Perez, Sr., Brewer

Averaged 18.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals

Shot 41% from the three point line

District 5-5A Most Valuable Player

Led Brewer to a 5-5A title and a 5A regional quarterfinal

Javen Colbert, Jr., Decatur

TABC 4A All-State and All-Region

Led Decatur to 4A Regional Semifinals

Averaged 38 points in three playoff victories

Kaden Richardson, Jr., Chisholm Trail

Averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Shot 40% from three and 85% from the line

District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year

Catclaw Classic All-Tournament Selection

FWISD Tournament MVP

TABC 6A All-Region

Tristan Strength, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

Averaged 16 points, 3.3 assists, 4 rebounds, 1.2 steals

TABC 5A All-Region

District 7-5A Co-MVP

Led Colleyville Heritage to the 5A Regional Semifinals

Alex Barther, Soph., Fort Worth Eastern Hills

Averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals

TABC 4A All-Region

District 9-4A Most Valuable Player

Led Eastern Hills to a 12-0 district title in 9-4A and a 4A regional quarterfinal

Brooks Bahr, Sr., Keller

Averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals

District 4-6A Most Valuable Player

TABC 6A All-State and All-Region

McDonald’s All-American Nominee

BYU commit

Keller point guard Brooks Bahr (13) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.

Second Team

Arbram Hicks, Jr., Burleson Centennial

Averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

First Team District 8-5A

TABC 5A All-Region

Tim Finau, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

Averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals

Shot 65.3 % from the field

TABC 5A All-Region

First Team District 7-5A

Kamden McGilveary, Soph., Eastern Hills

Averaged 9.2 points

District 9-4A Defensive Player of the Year

TABC 4A All-Region

Dsitrict 9-4A First Team

Justin McCray, Sr., North Crowley

Averaged 8.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals

District 3-6A Defensive Player of the Year

Beach Ball Classic All Tournament Team

TABC 6A All-Region nominee

North Crowley forward Justin McCray (20) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.

Jack Lawson, Sr., Southlake Carroll

Averaged 15.1 points, 7 rebounds

Made 79 threes at 37%

Trinity University signee

First Team District 4-6A

Theo Brannan, Soph., Mansfield Summit

Averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2 steals

District 8-5A MVP

Led Mansfield Summit to an undefeated District 8-5A title

Led Summit to 5A Regional Semifinals

Messiah Miller, Jr., Eastern Hills

Averaged 9.2 points

Eastern Hills team captain

TABC 4A All-Region

District 9-4A First Team

Eastern Hills boys basketball point guard Messiah Miller is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.

Third Team

Jadyn Hollis, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

Averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals

TABC 5A All-Region

Jordan Blair, Sr., Keller Central

Averaged 16.8 points

First Team District 4-6A

Judah Gordon, Sr., Boswell

Averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals

First Team District 3-6A

William Warren V, Sr., Arlington Martin

Averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Led Arlington Martin to the Area Round

Christian O’Connor, Sr., Southlake Carroll

Averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists

University of Texas at Dallas Signee





First Team District 4-6A

Jaiden Gastile, Sr., Saginaw

District 5-5A Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Averaged 15 points per game

Tomas De La Cruz, Sr., Glen Rose

Averaged 18 points, 10.5 rebounds

District 6-4A Most Valuable Player

TABC 4A All-Region

Record set for most rebounds in single season at Glen Rose

Javon Smith, Sr., Chisholm Trail

Averaged 14.1 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Made 60 three pointers

First Team District 3-6A

Honorable Mentions

Colton Patterson, Paschal

Kamoni Sieber, North Crowley

Dorian Johnson, Eastern Hills

Colt Matlock, Brock

Tremayne Kilgore, Arlington Heights

Jayson Demcher, Argyle

Keyland Jones, Burleson Centennial

Derrick Brown Jr, Mansfield Summit

Peter Serunjoji, Mansfield Summit

Treaton Hall, Burleson Centennial

Nathan Jackson, Everman

Jack Sawyer, Aledo

Ahmare Rose, Lake Ridge

Matthew Alexander, Lake Ridge

Tamaje Izuagbe, Burleson

Deshaun Lewis, Weatherford

Court Gaylor, Lipan