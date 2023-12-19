2023-24 Conference bowl records and bowl standings

Bowl season is the time of the year for the final bragging rights for the college football season. Conferences go toe-to-toe across the bowl season with bowl tie-ins lining up some good matchups and lining up for some terrific banter between fan bases. But which conference gets the ultimate bragging rights at the end of the bowl season? That’s what we are looking to find out.

We will be keeping tabs on every bowl game result, tracking each conference’s overall bowl record, and breaking down each conference’s records against individual conferences. This will be updated on a daily basis throughout the bowl season, so feel free to come back and check out the latest breakdown.

Here is the updated look at the conference bowl standings as of Dec. 18, based on total wins first, and win percentage second.

Conference W L Conference USA 2 1 Big 12 1 0 MAC 1 1 Mountain West Conference 1 1 PAC-12 1 1 Sun Belt Conference 1 3 ACC – – Big Ten – – SEC – –

ACC

Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. South Florida

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy

Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. USC

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Rutgers

Pop-Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. Kansas State

Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia

American Athletic Conference

Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall

Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech

Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State

Big 12

Bowl game record: 1-0

Bowl game results:

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech 34, California 14

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: West Virginia vs. North Carolina

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Kansas State vs. NC State

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Texas vs. Washington

VS. W L PAC-12 1 0

Big Ten

Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri

Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Michigan vs. Alabama

Conference USA

Bowl game record: 2-1

Bowl game results:

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon

VS. W L Mountain West Conference 0 1 Sun Belt Conference 2 0

MAC

Bowl game record: 1-1

Bowl game results:

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State 13, Miami (OH) 9

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Camelia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming

VS. W L Sun Belt Conference 1 1

Mountain West Conference

Bowl game record: 1-1

Bowl game results:

LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo

VS. W L Conference USA 1 0 PAC 12 0 1

PAC-12

Bowl game record: 1-1

Bowl game results:

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech 34, California 14

LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22

Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Liberty

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Washington vs. Texas

VS. W L Big 12 0 1 Mountain West Conference 1 0

SEC

Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State

ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Wisconsin

Citrus Bowl: Tennessee vs. Iowa

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Alabama vs. Michigan

Sun Belt Conference

Bowl game record: 1-3

Bowl game results:

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State 13, Miami (OH) 9

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31

Famous Toastert Bowl: Western Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35 (OT)

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA

Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke

Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State

68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice

VS. W L Conference USA 0 2 MAC 1 1

