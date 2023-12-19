Advertisement

2023-24 Conference bowl records and bowl standings

Bowl season is the time of the year for the final bragging rights for the college football season. Conferences go toe-to-toe across the bowl season with bowl tie-ins lining up some good matchups and lining up for some terrific banter between fan bases. But which conference gets the ultimate bragging rights at the end of the bowl season? That’s what we are looking to find out.

We will be keeping tabs on every bowl game result, tracking each conference’s overall bowl record, and breaking down each conference’s records against individual conferences. This will be updated on a daily basis throughout the bowl season, so feel free to come back and check out the latest breakdown.

Here is the updated look at the conference bowl standings as of Dec. 18, based on total wins first, and win percentage second.

Conference

W

L

Conference USA

2

1

Big 12

1

0

MAC

1

1

Mountain West Conference

1

1

PAC-12

1

1

Sun Belt Conference

1

3

ACC

Big Ten

SEC

 

ACC

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

  • Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. South Florida

  • Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF

  • Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy

  • Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia

  • Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. USC

  • Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Rutgers

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. Kansas State

  • Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky

  • Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia

American Athletic Conference

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

  • Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall

  • Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse

  • First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State

  • Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech

  • Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College

  • Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State

Big 12

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: 1-0

Bowl game results:

  • Independence Bowl: Texas Tech 34, California 14

  • Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech

  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV

  • Duke’s Mayo Bowl: West Virginia vs. North Carolina

  • Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl: Kansas State vs. NC State

  • Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona

  • Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis

  • Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Texas vs. Washington

VS.

W

L

PAC-12

1

0

 

Big Ten

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

  • Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah

  • Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

  • Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami

  • Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri

  • Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

  • Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn

  • ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU

  • Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

  • Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Michigan vs. Alabama

Conference USA

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: 2-1

Bowl game results:

  • New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10

  • New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31

  • Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35

  • Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon

VS.

W

L

Mountain West Conference

0

1

Sun Belt Conference

2

0

 

MAC

Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: 1-1

Bowl game results:

  • Cure Bowl: Appalachian State 13, Miami (OH) 9

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

  • Camelia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State

  • 68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

  • Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

  • Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming

VS.

W

L

Sun Belt Conference

1

1

 

Mountain West Conference

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: 1-1

Bowl game results:

  • LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22

  • New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10

  • Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State

  • Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina

  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas

  • Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo

VS.

W

L

Conference USA

1

0

PAC 12

0

1

 

PAC-12

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: 1-1

Bowl game results:

  • Independence Bowl: Texas Tech 34, California 14

  • LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22

  • Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern

  • Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville

  • Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma

  • Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

  • Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Liberty

  • Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Washington vs. Texas

VS.

W

L

Big 12

0

1

Mountain West Conference

1

0

 

SEC

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game record: N/A

Bowl game results:

  • Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

  • Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson

  • Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State

  • Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

  • Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland

  • Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State

  • ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Wisconsin

  • Citrus Bowl: Tennessee vs. Iowa

  • Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Alabama vs. Michigan

Sun Belt Conference

Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Bowl game record: 1-3

Bowl game results:

  • Cure Bowl: Appalachian State 13, Miami (OH) 9

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

  • New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31

  • Famous Toastert Bowl: Western Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35 (OT)

  • Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA

  • Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke

  • Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State

  • 68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

  • Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

  • First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice

VS.

W

L

Conference USA

0

2

MAC

1

1

 

