2023-24 Conference bowl records and bowl standings
Bowl season is the time of the year for the final bragging rights for the college football season. Conferences go toe-to-toe across the bowl season with bowl tie-ins lining up some good matchups and lining up for some terrific banter between fan bases. But which conference gets the ultimate bragging rights at the end of the bowl season? That’s what we are looking to find out.
We will be keeping tabs on every bowl game result, tracking each conference’s overall bowl record, and breaking down each conference’s records against individual conferences. This will be updated on a daily basis throughout the bowl season, so feel free to come back and check out the latest breakdown.
Here is the updated look at the conference bowl standings as of Dec. 18, based on total wins first, and win percentage second.
Conference
W
L
Conference USA
2
1
Big 12
1
0
MAC
1
1
Mountain West Conference
1
1
PAC-12
1
1
Sun Belt Conference
1
3
ACC
–
–
Big Ten
–
–
SEC
–
–
ACC
Bowl game record: N/A
Bowl game results:
Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. South Florida
Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF
Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy
Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. USC
Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Rutgers
Pop-Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. Kansas State
Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky
Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia
American Athletic Conference
Bowl game record: N/A
Bowl game results:
Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall
Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse
First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State
Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College
Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State
Big 12
Bowl game record: 1-0
Bowl game results:
Independence Bowl: Texas Tech 34, California 14
Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: West Virginia vs. North Carolina
Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Kansas State vs. NC State
Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona
Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis
Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Texas vs. Washington
VS.
W
L
PAC-12
1
0
Big Ten
Bowl game record: N/A
Bowl game results:
Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Bowling Green
Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami
Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri
Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss
Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn
ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Michigan vs. Alabama
Conference USA
Bowl game record: 2-1
Bowl game results:
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10
New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31
Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35
Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon
VS.
W
L
Mountain West Conference
0
1
Sun Belt Conference
2
0
MAC
Bowl game record: 1-1
Bowl game results:
Cure Bowl: Appalachian State 13, Miami (OH) 9
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21
Camelia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State
68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama
Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming
VS.
W
L
Sun Belt Conference
1
1
Mountain West Conference
Bowl game record: 1-1
Bowl game results:
LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo
VS.
W
L
Conference USA
1
0
PAC 12
0
1
PAC-12
Bowl game record: 1-1
Bowl game results:
Independence Bowl: Texas Tech 34, California 14
LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22
Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern
Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma
Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Liberty
Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Washington vs. Texas
VS.
W
L
Big 12
0
1
Mountain West Conference
1
0
SEC
Bowl game record: N/A
Bowl game results:
Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson
Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State
Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State
Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland
Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State
ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Wisconsin
Citrus Bowl: Tennessee vs. Iowa
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Alabama vs. Michigan
Sun Belt Conference
Bowl game record: 1-3
Bowl game results:
Cure Bowl: Appalachian State 13, Miami (OH) 9
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21
New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31
Famous Toastert Bowl: Western Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35 (OT)
Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA
Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke
Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State
68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State
First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice
VS.
W
L
Conference USA
0
2
MAC
1
1