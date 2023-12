2023-24 College Football bowl schedule

While the college football coaching carousel and the transfer portal rages on off the field, the college football bowl schedule will be set on Sunday following the weekend's conference title games.

This year, the College Football Playoff semifinals will be the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Games, dates, times and tie-ins are below, starting with the CFP playoff games. Teams and matchups will be updated this weekend as announced. Tie-ins and affiliations can and will change in order to fill the schedule.

All game times are central. Bolded teams are announced teams in bowl matchups.

LATEST BOWL PROJECTIONS: Michigan back in College Football Playoff field after beating Ohio State

WASHINGTON WINS PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP: Washington gets past Oregon to win Pac-12 title. What it means for College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

CFP Semifinal — Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California: CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist; 4 p.m. on ESPN

CFP Semifinal — Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, Louisiana: CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist; 7:45 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

CFP National Championship, Houston, Texas: Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner; 6:30 p.m., ESPN

2023-24 Bowl Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C.: C-USA or MAC or Sun Belt vs. C-USA or MAC or Sun Belt; 10 a.m., ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl, Atlanta: Howard vs. SWAC; 11 a.m., ABC

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans: C-USA vs. Sun Belt; 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl, Orlando: C-USA or MAC or Sun Belt or AAC vs. C-USA or MAC or Sun Belt or AAC; 2 p.m., ESPN

Isleta New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque: Mountain West vs. At-large; 4:45 p.m., ESPN

LA Bowl, Inglewood, California: Pac-12 vs. Mountain West; 6:30 p.m. ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.: Big 12 vs. Pac-12; 8:15 p.m., ESPN

---

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl, Charlotte: MAC vs. C-USA; 1:30 p.m., ESPN

---

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas: AAC vs. At-large; 8 p.m., ESPN

---

Thursday, Dec. 21

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida: At-large vs. At-large; 7 p.m., ESPN

---

Friday, Dec. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa: AAC or ACC or SEC vs. AAC or ACC or SEC; 5:30 p.m., ESPN

---

Saturday, Dec. 23

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham: AAC or ACC or SEC vs. AAC or ACC or SEC; 11 a.m., ABC

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.: MAC vs. Sun Belt; 11 a.m., ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth: AAC vs. C-USA; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise: MAC vs. Mountain West; 2:30 p.m., ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl, Mobile: MAC vs. Sun Belt; 6 p.m., ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas: Big Ten vs. Pac-12; 6:30 p.m., ABC

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State; 9:30 p.m., ESPN

---

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit: MAC vs. Big Ten; 1 p.m., ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Dallas: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Conference USA vs. AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Conference USA; 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix: Big 12 vs. Big Ten; 8 p.m., ESPN

---

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md.: ACC vs. AAC; 1 p.m., ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte: ACC vs. SEC; 4:30 p.m., ESPN

DirecTV Holiday Bowl, San Diego: ACC vs. Pac-12; 7 p.m., FOX

TaxAct Texas Bowl, Houston: SEC vs. Big 12; 8 p.m., ESPN

---

Thursday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Boston: ACC vs. AAC; 10 a.m., ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Bronx, N.Y.: ACC vs. Big Ten; 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Pop Tarts Bowl, Orlando: ACC vs. Big 12; 4:45 p.m., ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio: Big 12 vs. Pac-12; 8:15 p.m., ESPN

---

Friday, Dec. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Jacksonville: SEC vs. ACC; 11 a.m., ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, El Paso: ACC vs. Pac-12; 1 p.m., CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis: SEC vs. Big 12; 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas: TBD vs. TBD; 7 p.m., ESPN

---

Saturday, Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta: TBD vs. TBD; 11 a.m., ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nashville: SEC vs. Big Ten; 1 p.m., ABC

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami: ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC; 3 p.m., ESPN

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.: MAC vs. Mountain West; 3:30 p.m.

---

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa: SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC; 11 a.m., ESPN2

VRBO Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Arizona: TBD vs. TBD; 12 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Orlando: SEC vs. Big Ten; 12 p.m., ABC

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When are bowl games announced? 2023-24 College Football bowl schedule