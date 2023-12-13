2023-24 College Bowls: Betting Odds and Totals Plus Predictions

Nothing helps bridge the gap between the end of the college football season and the national championship game like 42 bowl games. From the Myrtle Beach Bowl to the Idaho Potato Bowl to the Allstate Sugar Bowl, there are ample opportunities for serious and casual bettors to wet their beaks.

Betting bowl games is different than betting regular season games, however, due to the “opt out” factor. Players opt out for one of two reasons: because they have decided to focus all their energies on preparation for the NFL Draft or because they are seeking greener pastures at the collegiate level and have entered the transfer portal. Know who is active and who is sitting out before wagering on a game.

The other factor that is unique to bowl games is motivation. Some schools are ecstatic to be invited to a bowl game. Others make it sound as if it’s more of a chore. A team’s approach to a bowl game often reflects in their effort and ultimately dictates the result of said bowl game.

The following is all you need to watch and wager on every bowl game. Included are dates, sites, kick-off times, TV networks, game spreads and totals courtesy of BetMGM, and a few picks from the talent at NBC Sports.

Enjoy the games and a few sweats this holiday season.

Myrtle Beach Bowl | Georgia Southern (-175) vs. Ohio University (+145)

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 11A ET on ESPN

Site: Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Spread: Georgia Southern Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 48.5

Eric Froton’s (@CFFroton) Play: Ohio has been throttled with portal entries, as most of their offensive skill players are looking to change addresses. However, Ohio’s stout defense that ranks 6th nationally in success rate allowed and 4th in EPA/Play is relatively untouched. They should be able to slow down GaSo’s 25th ranked rushing attack, which should make for a game script that favors an investment on the UNDER 53.5 points.

Cricket Celebration Bowl | Howard vs. Florida A&M

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 12P ET on ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

ODDS UNAVAILABLE FOR THIS GAME

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Jacksonville State (-160) @ Louisiana (+130)

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 2:15P ET on ESPN

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Spread: Jacksonville State Gamecocks -3 | O/U: 59.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: This is Jacksonville State’s 1st bowl and thus the motivation is obvious. Head Coach Rich Rodriguez likes pace. His Gamecocks have lost no one of consequence to the portal…except for their kicker which could prove vital if the game is tight late. Louisiana is good at plenty but exceptional at nothing. Expect Jacksonville State to win and cover in a high-scoring affair.

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl | Miami OH (+170) vs. Appalachian State (-210)

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 3:30P ET on ABC

Site: FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL

Spread: Appalachian State Mountaineers -6 | O/U: 45.5

Froton’s Play: Miami OH rode their stellar defense that allowed just 16 PPG and 4.9 yards per play (16th) to a MAC Conference championship, but their offense will be hamstrung by starting QB Aveon Smith entering the transfer portal. I have a hard time believing Miami will be able to move the ball much on Appalachian State, but they could certainly slow down the Mountaineers’ passing attack that is averaging 8.2 yards per pass (31st). I got an early number on this game total. I’m backing the UNDER 47.5 Total Points.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl | New Mexico State (-175) vs. Fresno State (+145)

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 5:45P ET on ESPN

Site: University Stadium in Albuquerque, NM

Spread: New Mexico State Aggies -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: This is a game that can’t be bet until we know the status of New Mexico State starting QB Diego Pavia and even if he starts, you may want to wait and Bet In-Game. Injured in the Conference USA championship game against Liberty, Pavia is the engine that makes the Aggies go. Yes, Fresno State enters the game reeling having limped to the finish line after a mid-season appearance in the Top 25 but know Pavia’s status before wagering on this matchup. If Pavia is cleared to play, the Aggies are the better team and should cover the 3½.

LA Bowl | UCLA (-175) vs. Boise State (+145)

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 7:30P ET on ABC

Site: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Spread: UCLA Bruins -3.5 | O/U: 49.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Boise State is run dominant team that will have to rely on the ground game more than ever without starting QB Taylen Green who entered the transfer portal. UCLA’s offense has been listless for the majority of the season but the defense has been stout. Star DE Laiatu Latu has opted out, but the defense should be able to control the line of scrimmage without him. Take the Game Total UNDER 49.5 as both teams struggle to find a rhythm offensively.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl | California (+125) vs. Texas Tech (-150)

Saturday, December 16, 2023 | 9:15P ET on ESPN

Site: Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA

Spread: Texas Tech Red Raiders -2.5 | O/U: 57.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: The nation’s 4th leading rusher, Tahj Brooks announced he is returning to Tech in 2024. That momentum is key for this game as the Red Raiders will be playing without two of their top three wideouts (portal). Each of these squads has had issues turning the ball over. In the end, the Red Raiders ability to control the ball and the clock should prove to be the difference. Take Texas Tech on the ML.

Famous Toastery Bowl | Western Kentucky (+115) vs. Old Dominion (-140)

Monday, December 18, 2023 | 2:30P ET on ESPN

Site: Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Spread: Old Dominion Monarchs -2.5 | O/U: 55.5

Froton’s Play: Four of Western Kentucky’s starting offensive linemen are in the Transfer Portal and there’s a good chance we see star WR Malachi Corley opt out for the NFL Draft. The Monarchs play at the 8th fastest pace in the country and will keep the pressure on WKU’s 95th ranked defense that is missing two DB starters and one LB who entered the portal this week. Take ODU and lay the 2½ points.

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl | UTSA (-400) vs. Marshall (+300)

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 9P ET on ESPN

Site: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX

Spread: UTSA Road Runners -10 | O/U: 53.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: 7th-year senior Frank Harris leads UTSA into this game with the Road Runners in search of the school’s first-ever bowl win. Marshall brings a balanced attack to Frisco, but in obvious places, the Thundering Herd is not nearly as experienced as UTSA. Experience and motivation are on the side of the Road Runners. Take UTSA and lay the 10.

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl | South Florida (+135) vs. Syracuse (-160)

Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 8P ET on ESPN

Site: FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL

Spread: Syracuse Orange -3.5 | O/U: 60.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: First-year HC Alex Golesh has the Bulls’ program headed in the right direction. Their 1st bowl game since 2018, expect Sough Florida’s high-tempo spread offense and attacking defense to overwhelm a Syracuse team preparing for a reset following the dismissal of Head Coach Dino Babers. Garrett Shrader is healthy and back under center for the Orange, but that will not be enough to prevent the upset. Take South Florida ML.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | UCF (-200) vs. Georgia Tech (+165)

Friday, December 22, 2023 | 6:30P ET on ESPN

Site: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Spread: UCF Knights -4.5 | O\U: 64.5

Froton’s Play: Despite making the leap to the Big-12, UCF looked like they belonged in the P5 by pulling off an impressive 45-3 upset over Oklahoma State. Outside of a blowout loss to Kansas, UCF had a win expectancy of 56% or higher in each of their losses, proving that the Knights are set to make an impact in the Big 12 next year. Georgia Tech made strides this year, but are still very much a work in progress. Give me UCF -4.5.

Birmingham Bowl | Duke (+240) vs. Troy (-300)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 12P ET on ABC

Site: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL

Spread: Troy Trojans -7.5 | O/U: 44

NBC Sports Staff Play: Without Riley Leonard, this Duke offense was ineffective. He is off to Notre Dame and a number of the Blue Devils have entered the portal. Now subtract Head Coach Mike Elko (Texas A&M) and the ship seems a bit rudderless all of a sudden. Can the foundation built over the last two seasons compensate for those massive losses? This is a big step up in class for Troy. Not sure the Trojans cover. More certain UNDER 44 points is the play.

Camellia Bowl | Arkansas State (-115) vs. Northern Illinois (-105)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 12P ET on ESPN

Site: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL

Spread: Arkansas State Red Wolves -1 | O/U: 53.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Each of these teams comes into the game playing their best football of the season. Expect standout freshman QB Jaylen Raynor to do just enough against a solid defensive unit from Northern Illinois to propel Arkansas State to victory. Take Arkansas State and lay the point.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | James Madison (-150) vs. Air Force (+125)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 3:30P ET on ABC

Site: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX

Spread: James Madison Dukes -2.5 | O/U: 41

Drew Dinsick’s (@whale_capper) Play: There is a good chance the Falcons get their starting signal-caller back for this one. Zach Larria’s return under center should help Air Force return to the form that saw them win their first eight games. Take Air Force +3.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Georgia State (-105) vs. Utah State (-115)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 3:30P on ESPN

Site: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID

Spread: Utah State Aggies -1 | O/U: 62.5

Froton’s Play: Georgia State’s top two skill players, RB Marcus Carroll and WR Roger Lewis, have entered the portal and will not suit up for the bowl game for a sputtering Panthers’ team that has dropped their last five decisions. Utah State allowed 34.5 PPG this year but won three of their last four and rank 35th in rushing performance. Happy to lay the point and take the Aggies against a depleted GSU.

68 Ventures Bowl | South Alabama (-750) vs. Eastern Michigan (+525)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 7P ET on ESPN

Site: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL

Spread: South Alabama Jaguars -16 | O/U: 47.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Expect points in this one. South Alabama games have exceeded 47 points eight times this season while Eastern Michigan games eclipsed that total in three of their last four games. Take OVER 47.5 Total Points.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Utah (-275) vs. Northwestern (+230)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 7:30P ET on ESPN

Site: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Spread: Utah Utes -7 | O/U: 41.5

Vaughn Dalzell’s (@VmoneySports) Dish: Utah's on its 4th string QB but brings a stout defense (Top 15 Rushing and 3rd Down) into this clash against a Northwestern team that has struggled offensively at times but also brings a solid defense (Top 30 Against the Pass). Take UNDER 41.5 Total Points.

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl | Coastal Carolina (+270) vs. San Jose State (-350)

Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 10:30P ET on ESPN

Site: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI

Spread: San Jose State Spartans -10 | O/U: 53.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: There are two viable plays when looking at statistics and rosters. Both these teams score plenty of points. San Jose State has scored at least 35 points in four of their last five games and Coastal Carolina has seen their games total at least 52 points in three of their last four outings. Take the OVER 53.5 Total Points and with Grayson McCall out for Coastal Carolina, consider sprinkling a little on San Jose State to cover the 10 points.

Quick Lane Bowl | Bowling Green (+150) vs. Minnesota (-185)

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 2P ET on ESPN

Site: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Spread: Minnesota Golden Gophers -4 | O/U: 38.5

Dalzell’s Dish: Minnesota lost its starting QB to the transfer portal, so P.J. Fleck will lean on his defense against former Indiana and Missouri QB Connor Bazelak. The Bowling Green defense is strong as well, holding five of seven teams to 19 or fewer points in its wins. Take the UNDER 38.5 Total Points.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl | Texas State (-190) vs. Rice (+155)

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 5:30P ET on ESPN

Site: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX

Spread: Texas State Bobcats -4.5 | O/U: 60.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Rice brings the better defensive metrics into this one and should be able to slow the Bobcats at least enough to cover the spread. The Owls are 4-1 in their last five as an underdog. Take the Owls and the points.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Kansas (-450) vs. UNLV (+340)

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 9P ET on ESPN

Site: Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ

Spread: Kansas Jayhawks -12.5 | O/U: 65.5

Froton’s Play: This is a huge total for a UNLV team that could lose their HC Brennan Marion and much of his staff who are being courted by multiple higher profile programs. Starting QB Jayden Maiava has entered the portal, which also complicates matters offensively for a team that posted sub-16% win expectancies in their last three games. Kansas has the fifth ranked offense in EPA/Play but will likely be without their best offensive player in Devin Neal who is rumored to be NFL bound. I think this game is a lot slower than anticipated given the uncertainty with UNLV, so i’m backing the UNDER 64.5 Total Points.

Military Bowl | Virginia Tech (-300) vs. Tulane (+240)

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 2P ET on ESPN

Site: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD

Spread: Virginia Tech Hokies -7.5 | O/U: 46.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Tulane takes to the field in the Military Bowl minus their head coach (Willie Fritz is now coaching Houston) while the Hokies have been one of the surprise teams of the season in the ACC. Thus, momentum favors Virginia Tech. That said, Tulane’s defense is stingy and 7½ points is a lot. Lean to the UNDER 46.5 Total Points.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl | North Carolina (+165) vs. West Virginia (-200)

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 5:30P ET on ESPN

Site: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

Spread: West Virginia Mountaineers -5 | O/U: 56.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: This handicap seems pretty straightforward. If Drake Maye opts out of this game for North Carolina and he is expected to do so having declared for the NFL Draft, take West Virginia and lay the points.

DirecTV Holiday Bowl | Louisville (-300) @ USC (+240)

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 8P ET on FOX

Site: Petco Park in San Diego, CA

Spread: Louisville Cardinals -7.5 | O/U: 57.5

Froton’s Play: Rumors persist around Southern California that USC has a very unsettled QB situation with Caleb departing for the NFL, as five-star QB Malachi Nelson has allegedly failed to develop as quickly as hoped. Their defense is one of the very worst units in the Power Five, which is set to get ripped by Louisville’s RB duo of Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo. UL recorded only two games all year with a win expectancy under 60%. Take the Cardinals and lay the 7½.

TaxAct Texas Bowl | Texas A&M Aggies (-165) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (+135)

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 9P ET on ESPN

Site: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

Spread: Texas A&M Aggies -3 | O/U: 53.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Texas A&M is a team in transition. Jimbo Fisher is out. Mike Elko is in. In addition, numerous players have hit the portal including the Aggies top receiver, Ainias Smith. Oklahoma State enters the game as the more-settled program. Take the Cowboys and the points.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl | SMU (-450) vs. Boston College (+325)

Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 11A ET on ESPN

Site: Fenway Park in Boston, MA

Spread: SMU Mustangs -11 | O/U: 51

NBC Sports Staff Play: If momentum counts for anything, look SMU’s way even with this big number. Boston College sandwiched a five-game win streak between a rough beginning and end to their regular season while SMU won 11 games and enjoyed their first conference title since 1984. Take the SMU Mustangs and lay the big number.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl | Rutgers (+105) vs. Miami FL (-125)

Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 2:15P ET on ESPN

Site: Yankee Stadium in New York, NY

Spread: Miami Hurricanes -1.5 | O/U: 41.5

Dalzell’s Dish: QB Tyler Van Dyke hit the transfer portal for Miami and Rutgers' has one of the worst passing five offenses behind Gavin Wimsatt, so expect a defensive grind and chess match between Greg Schiano and Mario Cristobal. Take the UNDER 41.5 Total Points.

Drew’s Play: Rutgers +3.5 will absolutely super-charged up for this game and they will have fans there not to mention fading Miami in bowls has been on an insanely profitable run the past 15 or so years.

Pop-Tarts Bowl | NC State (+140) vs. Kansas State (-165)

Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 5:45P ET on ESPN

Site: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Spread: Kansas State Wildcats -3 | O/U: 46.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: This game features two teams that have lost a combined 35 players to opt-outs or NFL Draft prep (NC State – 17 / Kansas State – 18). As a result, this is strictly a live game betting opportunity. No pre-flop recommendation.

Valero Alamo Bowl | Arizona (-155) vs. Oklahoma (+130)

Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 9:15P ET on ESPN

Site: Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX

Spread: Arizona Wildcats -3.5 | O/U: 62.5

Drew’s Play: Dillon Gabriel is off to Oregon. He made the Sooners’ offense go. Meanwhile, Arizona is completely intact with a great young coach, and they are playing as well as any team in the nation. Take Arizona -3.5 points.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Clemson (-225) vs. Kentucky (+185)

Friday, December 29, 2023 | 12P ET on ESPN

Site: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL

Spread: Clemson Tigers -5.5 | O/U: 46.5

Froton’s Play: Despite their upset over ACC in-state rival Louisville, Kentucky went 2-5 down the stretch with six of those games carrying a win expectancy under 35%. On the other side, Clemson finished strong by winning their last four games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, UNC and South Carolina. With the Tigers’ defense ranking 9th in EPA and 4th in success rate allowed, I doubt Kentucky will be able to move the ball on the ground considering RBs Ray Davis (NFL opt out) and Jutahn McClain (portal) are both unlikely to play. Take the Clemson Tigers and lay the points.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Notre Dame (-275) vs. Oregon State (+210)

Friday, December 29, 2023 | 2P ET on CBS

Site: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX

Spread: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -6.5 | O/U: 43.5

Froton’s Play: Oregon State is in total disarray after losing their HC Jonathan Smith to Michigan State and their top two quarterbacks, DJU and Aiden Chiles, to the portal, with many more soon to follow thanks to OSU’s up-in-the-air conference status. Notre Dame had multiple receivers enter the portal, but there is still plenty enough talent in South Bend to comfortably beat a crumbling OSU. Take Notre Dame and lay the points.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Memphis (+260) vs. Iowa State (-350)

Friday, December 29, 2023 | 3:30P on ESPN

Site: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN

Spread: Iowa State Cyclones -8.5 | O/U: 57.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Matt Campbell may have done the best coaching of his career this season as the Cyclones turned a rough start into a bowl season. The Cyclones even found some offense by the end of the regular season. Now they face a Memphis defense that has been generous to opposing offenses this season. Take Iowa State and lay the points.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Missouri (-140) vs. Ohio State (+115)

Friday, December 29, 2023 | 8P ET on ESPN

Site: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Spread: Missouri Tigers -2.5 | O/U: 49

Dalzell’s Dish: This is the Super Bowl for Missouri. The Tigers were 6-6 in each of the past two seasons, losing to Wake Forest and Army in Bowl Games. Ohio State is down its starting QB (portal) and plenty of others should opt-out to transfer or prepare for the NFL. Mizzou has all the motivation. Take Missouri and lay the points.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | Ole Miss (+140) vs. Penn State (-165)

Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 12P ET on ESPN

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Spread: Penn State Nittany Lions -3.5 | O/U: 48.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: This may not be an opportunity for Penn State to start the Drew Allar 2024 Heisman campaign, but it is an opportunity to start to transform him into the elite quarterback many predict he will be. Doubtful Ole Miss has seen too many defenses as good as that of the Nittany Lions. Take Penn State and lay the points.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Auburn (-125) vs. Maryland (+105)

Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 2P ET on ABC

Site: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Spread: Auburn Tigers -2.5 | O/U: 50.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: This game features two teams who when at their best can hang with the elite teams in college football (see Auburn vs. Alabama and Maryland vs. Michigan), but the only thing consistent about these teams is their inconsistency. Sprinkle in a few opt-outs for this game and it screams in-game betting opportunity at best. If forced to make a play pre-flop, look at the Game Total OVER 50.5 points.

Capital One Orange Bowl | Georgia (-600) vs. Florida St. (+425)

Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 4P ET on ESPN

Site: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

Spread: Georgia Bulldogs -14 | O/U: 44.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Not sure which side, if either, is motivated. Also unsure of who will be active for this game as there is still plenty of time for players to opt-out. Ultimately, Georgia is the deeper team. In addition, Carson Beck is far better than Tate Rodemaker. Picking the Bulldogs to win has no value. It is difficult to pull the trigger and lay 14 points against this Seminole defense, but how does FSU score enough to keep within shouting distance of the Bulldogs. Lean Georgia and lay the points.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Toledo (+125) vs. Wyoming (-150)

Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 4:30P ET on Barstool

Site: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ

Spread: Wyoming Cowboys -3 | O/U: 44.5

Froton’s Play: Both of these teams are dealing with defections, as Toledo QB Dequan Finn, LG Vinny Sciury and star CB Quinyon Mitchell are in the portal or likely to opt out. On the other side, Wyoming HC Craig Bohl just announced he is retiring from coaching. With each team ranking in the top 20 in pass defense, and Wyoming ranking 122nd in Pace, I have a hard time seeing these two teams lighting up the scoreboard. Take the Under 44.5 Points.

ReliaQuest Bowl | Wisconsin (+310) vs. LSU (-400)

Monday, January 1, 2023 | 12P ET on ESPN

Site: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Spread: LSU Tigers -10.5 | O/U: 55.5

Froton’s Play: Jaylen Daniels has yet to announce if he will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Regardless, the Tigers are the better team on both sides of the ball which is saying something considering how bad LSU has been on defense this year. Luke Fickell’s debut season in Madison has not followed the script many expected to play out. Even if Nussmeier is under center for LSU, take the Tigers and lay the points.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl | Iowa (+260) vs. Tennessee (-350)

Monday, January 1, 2023 | 1P ET on ABC

Site: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Spread: Tennessee Volunteers -7.5 | O/U: 36.5

Dalzell’s Dish: Deacon Hill versus Joe Milton will be one to remember as both offenses will struggle. If the Hawkeyes win, it's because Tennessee can't score more than two touchdowns and if Tennessee wins, Iowa shouldn't score more than two touchdowns. Take the UNDER on Iowa once again.

VRBO Fiesta Bowl | Liberty (+575) vs. Oregon (-900)

Monday, January 1, 2023 | 1P ET on ESPN

Site: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

Spread: Oregon Ducks -18.5 | O/U: 65.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: After losing in the Pac-12 title game, Oregon would seem to have every reason to not show up for this matchup against a motivated Liberty squad. Then, Bo Nix decided to play in this game. It’s a showcase event for him of sorts and so expect points. Take the OVER 65.5 points.

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal #1) Presented by Prudential | Alabama (+100) vs. Michigan (-120)

Monday, January 1, 2023 | 5P ET on ESPN

Site: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA

Spread: Michigan Wolverines -1.5 | O/U: 45.5

Dalzell’s Dish: This could be one of, if not, the most epic game of the College Football season. I trust J.J. McCarthy and Michigan's defense more than Jalen Milroe and Alabama's defense. I saw Nick Saban lose a title in person versus Georgia in 2021 and people don't forget. Jim Harbaugh gets his first ring and goes through Nick Saban in doing so. Take Michigan and lay the points.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal #2) | Texas (-185) vs. Washington (+150)

Monday, January 1, 2023 | 8:45P ET on ESPN

Site: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Spread: Texas Longhorns -4 | O/U: 64.5

NBC Sports Staff Play: Despite having a deep roster and elite skill position players, Washington still finds themselves as the underdog. Texas improved consistently all season and they appear primed to avenge last season’s bowl loss to the Huskies. That said, the best player on the field will be Michael Penix, Jr. The Indiana transfer has found a way every game this season and that streak continues in a shootout against the Longhorns. Take the points and the Washington Huskies.

Enjoy the games and as discussed, enjoy a few sweats.



