2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers schedule: A month-to-month view of each Cavs game this year

The 2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers schedule kicks off on the road against the Brooklyn Nets and ends at home vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavs will look to build off a 2022-23 season in which Cleveland went 51-31 and made the playoffs for the first time since the LeBron James era. They lost in the Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the New York Knicks, ending their season.

Here's a month-to-month breakdown of every Cavs regular season game for the upcoming season. Home games are in bold. All times are Eastern.

Cleveland Cavaliers October schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 25, @ Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers November schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 1, @ New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3, @ Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, vs. Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, @ Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, @ Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, Nov. 13, @ Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wednesday, Nov. 15, @ Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, vs. Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, @ Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Nov. 22, vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30, vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers December schedule

Saturday, Dec. 2, @ Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11, @ Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, @ Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14, @ Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday, Dec. 16, vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Monday, Dec. 18, vs. Houston Rockets, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21, vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, @ Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, @ Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29, vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Cleveland Cavaliers January schedule

Monday, Jan. 1, @ Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5, vs. Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11, vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2 p.m. (NBA TV, game to be played at neutral location)

Monday, Jan. 15, vs. Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20, @ Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22, @ Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, @ Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26, @ Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29, vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers February schedule

Thursday, Feb. 1, @ Memphis Grizzlies, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 3, @ San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 5, vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, @ Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8, @ Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10, @ Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12, vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Feb. 22, vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, @ Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 25, @ Washington Wizards, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, @ Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers March schedule

Friday, March 1, @ Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, vs. New York Knicks, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 5, vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6, @ Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, March 11, vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13, @ New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, @ Houston Rockets, 5 p.m.

Monday, March 18, @ Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20, vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22, @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24, @ Miami Heat, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 25, vs. Charlotte Hornets, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27, @ Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29, vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, March 31, @ Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Cleveland Cavaliers April schedule

Tuesday, April 2, @ Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Wednesday April 3, @ Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 6, @ Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7, @ Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10, vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12, vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14, vs. Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m.

