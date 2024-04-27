2023-24 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball team
Players of the year
Caleigh Adams, West, senior: First-team South Yosemite Mountain League averaged 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.
Faith Curry, Liberty, senior: South Yosemite River League co-player of the year led the Patriots with a team-high 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.
Sara Shein, Bakersfield Christian, senior: SYVL player of the year averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks, helping the Eagles advance to the SoCal Regional Division-III final.
Coaches of the year
Ernesto Contreras, Foothill: Second-year coach followed up a runner-up finish in the SYHL with a Central Section Division-VI championship — the program’s first — and a trip to the Southern California playoffs, losing their opening-round game at Lancaster-Antelope Valley 63-60. The Trojans were a combined 17-106 in the six years prior to Contreras’ arrival, including a 0-24 season in 2017-18.
Priscilla Wright, Bakersfield Christian: Third-year coach guided the Eagles to South Yosemite Valley League and Central Section Division-III titles, advancing to the Southern California Regional D-III final before losing to Granada Hills Charter 58-56 to finish with a 28-8 record. BCHS is 70-28 with three league championships and two section titles in the past three years.
OTHERS RECEIVING CONSIDERATION: Damarius Akins, Liberty; Justin Armstrong, Rosamond; Mario Pena, Arvin; Shawn Pennel, Shafter; Jimi Perkins, Tehachapi; Michael Ramos, Centennial. Adams, Curry and Shein shared most votes from 17 ballots received from area girls basketball coaches.
First team
Kaylynn Bolden, Independence, sr.: First-team South Yosemite Valley League averaged 16.3 points, 15.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.
Ariel Cain, Rosamond, soph.: High Desert League player of the year averaged 17.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Roxana Fernandez, Arvin, sr.: South Yosemite Horizon League player of the year averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 6.8 steals per game.
Hannah Diaz, Chavez, sr.: First-team South Sequoia League selection averaged 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, sr.: First-team South Yosemite Valley League averaged 6.6 points, 15.1 rebounds and two steals per game.
Shionna Nash, Centennial, sr.: First-team South Yosemite River League averaged 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
Kennedy Perkins, Tehachapi, sr.: First-team South Yosemite Mountain League averaged 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Alexia Ramirez, Shafter, jr.: South Sequoia League player of the year averaged a team-high 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, along with 2.9 steals per game.
Alexis Tinnin, Frontier, jr.: South Yosemite River League co-player of the year averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Riley Walden, Tehachapi, jr.: South Yosemite Mountain League player of the year averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and four steals per game.
Second team
Kaylee Batten, Liberty, senior
Navaeh Beserra, Ridgeview, senior
Imaree Curry, Kennedy, freshman
Hannah Diaz, Chavez, senior
Shelby Gregory, Taft, junior
Aura Greenwood Garcia Vasquez, North, junior
Kalaya Miller, Bakersfield, sophomore
Jamie Neaderbaomer, Tehachapi, junior
Koree Rodden, Tehachapi, sophomore
Savannah Rowland, Burroughs, senior
Laker Shaw, Centennial, sophomore
Ellee Statler, Liberty, freshman
Mikayla Villalobos, West, senior
Third team
Alexis Bila, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Jessie Bunting, Kern Valley, junior
Hailey Davis, Boron, senior
Jannah Davis, Liberty, sophomore
Aliyah Escalera, Shafter, freshman
Olivia Fletcher, Independence, junior
Destiny Francies, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Destiny Hart, Desert, junior
Jessica Ibarra, East, senior
Tiara Jackson, Foothill, senior
Kayleen Maes, Kennedy, senior
Bryana Montoya, Foothill, senior
Sol Pimental, Liberty, junior
Mia Samaniego, McFarland, junior
Kyla Schooley, Shafter, sophomore
Shekinah Shaw, Centennial, freshman
Emily Soto, Arvin, senior
Kenadi Walton, Ridgeview, junior
Honorable mention
Aubrey Aldan, Ridgeview, junior
Camila Almanza, Wasco, senior
Lailene Araniva, Frontier, junior
Jhav Ave, Burroughs, junior
Nadiyah Baladez, Rosamond, sophomore
Ava Blakie, Immanuel Christian, sophomore
Irene Bravo, Garces, sophomore
Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, sophomore
Abigail Cardoza, Rosamond, sophomore
Delilah Carino, Delano, senior
Sadie Cox, Burroughs, senior
Alondra Delgado, Frontier, senior
Jaimee Dietz, Rosamond, senior
Summer Doubek, Centennial, senior
Sereen Evans, South, senior
Rosario Flores, Arvin, junior
Camille Foster, Tehachapi, senior
Janay Fuentes, Foothill, senior
Katheryn Galvez, Immanuel Christian, senior
Keira Gamboa, Desert, junior
Angie Garcia, East, sophomore
Mari Gonzalez, McFarland, senior
Ashlyn Gurney, Liberty, senior
Carly Hayes, Tehachapi, senior
Eden Hewes, Desert, senior
Zharrea Johnson, Golden Valley, senior
Shanaria Killebrew, North, senior
Iyanna King Mathews, West, sophomore
Taira Leota, Taft, junior
Annie Loken, Tehachapi, junior
Chloe Lopez, Chavez, senior
Sydney Loughlin, Immanuel Christian, junior
Justice McCollum, Bakersfield, junior
Marianna Ortiz, Arvin, senior
Kiley Perez, Rosamond, junior
Jermesha Peterson, South, sophomore
AnneMarie Piuser, Shafter, sophomore
Ariel Plascencia Jimenez, North, senior
Marihya Portis, Foothill, sophomore
Addilyn Prestridge, Bakersfield Christian, freshman
Hayley Reed, North, sophomore
Jazmin Reyes, Delano, junior
Ajulene Rivera, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Nala Roberts Wright, West, senior
Ka’rayah Robertson, Independence, freshman
Emma Robles, Chavez, senior
Gracelynn Rowland, Burroughs, senior
Khianna Shaw, Centennial, freshman
Alaysia Taylor, Taft, sophomore
Jaqueline Valdovinos, Mira Monte, senior
Samantha Vasquez, East, sophomore
Rihanna Williams, Rosamond, senior