2023-24 BVarsity All-Area Girls Basketball team

Players of the year

Caleigh Adams, West, senior: First-team South Yosemite Mountain League averaged 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

Faith Curry, Liberty, senior: South Yosemite River League co-player of the year led the Patriots with a team-high 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Sara Shein, Bakersfield Christian, senior: SYVL player of the year averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks, helping the Eagles advance to the SoCal Regional Division-III final.

Coaches of the year

Ernesto Contreras, Foothill: Second-year coach followed up a runner-up finish in the SYHL with a Central Section Division-VI championship — the program’s first — and a trip to the Southern California playoffs, losing their opening-round game at Lancaster-Antelope Valley 63-60. The Trojans were a combined 17-106 in the six years prior to Contreras’ arrival, including a 0-24 season in 2017-18.

Priscilla Wright, Bakersfield Christian: Third-year coach guided the Eagles to South Yosemite Valley League and Central Section Division-III titles, advancing to the Southern California Regional D-III final before losing to Granada Hills Charter 58-56 to finish with a 28-8 record. BCHS is 70-28 with three league championships and two section titles in the past three years.

OTHERS RECEIVING CONSIDERATION: Damarius Akins, Liberty; Justin Armstrong, Rosamond; Mario Pena, Arvin; Shawn Pennel, Shafter; Jimi Perkins, Tehachapi; Michael Ramos, Centennial. Adams, Curry and Shein shared most votes from 17 ballots received from area girls basketball coaches.

First team

Kaylynn Bolden, Independence, sr.: First-team South Yosemite Valley League averaged 16.3 points, 15.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.

Ariel Cain, Rosamond, soph.: High Desert League player of the year averaged 17.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Roxana Fernandez, Arvin, sr.: South Yosemite Horizon League player of the year averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 6.8 steals per game.

Hannah Diaz, Chavez, sr.: First-team South Sequoia League selection averaged 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, sr.: First-team South Yosemite Valley League averaged 6.6 points, 15.1 rebounds and two steals per game.

Shionna Nash, Centennial, sr.: First-team South Yosemite River League averaged 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.

Kennedy Perkins, Tehachapi, sr.: First-team South Yosemite Mountain League averaged 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Alexia Ramirez, Shafter, jr.: South Sequoia League player of the year averaged a team-high 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, along with 2.9 steals per game.

Alexis Tinnin, Frontier, jr.: South Yosemite River League co-player of the year averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Riley Walden, Tehachapi, jr.: South Yosemite Mountain League player of the year averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and four steals per game.

Second team

Kaylee Batten, Liberty, senior

Navaeh Beserra, Ridgeview, senior

Imaree Curry, Kennedy, freshman

Hannah Diaz, Chavez, senior

Shelby Gregory, Taft, junior

Aura Greenwood Garcia Vasquez, North, junior

Kalaya Miller, Bakersfield, sophomore

Jamie Neaderbaomer, Tehachapi, junior

Koree Rodden, Tehachapi, sophomore

Savannah Rowland, Burroughs, senior

Laker Shaw, Centennial, sophomore

Ellee Statler, Liberty, freshman

Mikayla Villalobos, West, senior

Third team

Alexis Bila, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Jessie Bunting, Kern Valley, junior

Hailey Davis, Boron, senior

Jannah Davis, Liberty, sophomore

Aliyah Escalera, Shafter, freshman

Olivia Fletcher, Independence, junior

Destiny Francies, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Destiny Hart, Desert, junior

Jessica Ibarra, East, senior

Tiara Jackson, Foothill, senior

Kayleen Maes, Kennedy, senior

Bryana Montoya, Foothill, senior

Sol Pimental, Liberty, junior

Mia Samaniego, McFarland, junior

Kyla Schooley, Shafter, sophomore

Shekinah Shaw, Centennial, freshman

Emily Soto, Arvin, senior

Kenadi Walton, Ridgeview, junior

Honorable mention

Aubrey Aldan, Ridgeview, junior

Camila Almanza, Wasco, senior

Lailene Araniva, Frontier, junior

Jhav Ave, Burroughs, junior

Nadiyah Baladez, Rosamond, sophomore

Ava Blakie, Immanuel Christian, sophomore

Irene Bravo, Garces, sophomore

Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, sophomore

Abigail Cardoza, Rosamond, sophomore

Delilah Carino, Delano, senior

Sadie Cox, Burroughs, senior

Alondra Delgado, Frontier, senior

Jaimee Dietz, Rosamond, senior

Summer Doubek, Centennial, senior

Sereen Evans, South, senior

Rosario Flores, Arvin, junior

Camille Foster, Tehachapi, senior

Janay Fuentes, Foothill, senior

Katheryn Galvez, Immanuel Christian, senior

Keira Gamboa, Desert, junior

Angie Garcia, East, sophomore

Mari Gonzalez, McFarland, senior

Ashlyn Gurney, Liberty, senior

Carly Hayes, Tehachapi, senior

Eden Hewes, Desert, senior

Zharrea Johnson, Golden Valley, senior

Shanaria Killebrew, North, senior

Iyanna King Mathews, West, sophomore

Taira Leota, Taft, junior

Annie Loken, Tehachapi, junior

Chloe Lopez, Chavez, senior

Sydney Loughlin, Immanuel Christian, junior

Justice McCollum, Bakersfield, junior

Marianna Ortiz, Arvin, senior

Kiley Perez, Rosamond, junior

Jermesha Peterson, South, sophomore

AnneMarie Piuser, Shafter, sophomore

Ariel Plascencia Jimenez, North, senior

Marihya Portis, Foothill, sophomore

Addilyn Prestridge, Bakersfield Christian, freshman

Hayley Reed, North, sophomore

Jazmin Reyes, Delano, junior

Ajulene Rivera, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Nala Roberts Wright, West, senior

Ka’rayah Robertson, Independence, freshman

Emma Robles, Chavez, senior

Gracelynn Rowland, Burroughs, senior

Khianna Shaw, Centennial, freshman

Alaysia Taylor, Taft, sophomore

Jaqueline Valdovinos, Mira Monte, senior

Samantha Vasquez, East, sophomore

Rihanna Williams, Rosamond, senior