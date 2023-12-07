2023-24 boys basketball preview capsules

Dec. 7—Jon Cadman (second year)

D South; East/West

3-15 (Class C South)

Senior — Kakoa Laliberte (F); Junior — Saylor Bourassa (G); Sophomores — Gaven Parsons (C), Ethan Dutil (G), Trenton Haskell (SG), Tanner Cousineau (G).

Ayden Jefferson, Gavin Charest, Jaiden Jack, Will Richardson, Noah Marston.

Seniors — Justin Lucas (F), Braden Cousineau (F); Freshmen — Krosby Harvey (G), Ryder Bragg (F), Brayden Monto (G).

The Bucks are excited to be in Class D where they can be more competitive. "With a young, motivated team, it's a breath of fresh air knowing we will be able to compete and win some games," second-year coach Jon Cadman said. Buckfield's goals for this season are to have a winning record and make the postseason.

Cody St. Germain (sixth year)

C South; MVC

22-1, Class C state champion.

Senior — Logan Timberlake (C); Junior — Nathaniel Wainwright (F).

Dakota Tompkins, Trent Holman, Charlie Houghton, Trenton Hutchinson, Airick Richard, Bode Gray, Austin Adams, Mason Ducharme.

Senior — Travis Wright (F); Juniors — Ryan Wing (G), Dakota White (F), Dom Varnum (F), David Searles (F), Gage Lee (F), Karl Blodgett (F); Sophomores — Brady Philbrick (G), Owen Smith (G), Trevor Crosby (F).

The Cougars won their second consecutive state championship last winter with a senior-laden team, leaving this year's squad without much varsity experience. Cody St. Germaine expects that as the Cougars gain experience they'll improve and be up for the challenge of the Mountain Valley Conference. "This group is very hard working and motivated to improve," St. Germaine said. "We hope to be a very good defensive team that will improve on the offensive end as the season goes on."

Mike Adams (23rd year)

AA North; KVAC

6-13, reached AA North quarterfinals.

Seniors — Marshal Adams (G), Eli St. Laurent (G), Tyler Turcotte (G); Juniors — TJ Kramarz (G), Diing Maiwen (C).

Landon Cougle, Mohamed Adow, Tudum Monday.

Seniors — Connor Turcotte (F), Jack Pepin (F), Connor Irish (G); Junior — Owen Galway (F); Sophomores — Cedric Makelele (G), Akol Maiwen (G).

The old, historic gym was torn down with the old Edward Little High School, and coach Mike Adams said, "This group is ready to create their own history in the new school and gym." The Red Eddies are coming off a season that included several losses in games that were close at the end. They return a strong nucleus and Adams said, "A great summer has shown promise for this to be a bounce back year." The AA North coaches picked Edward Little to finish fourth (behind Cheverus, Portland and Windham) this season, and they chose Marshal Adams, Eli St. Laurent and Diing Maiwen as players to watch. The Eddies face a tough schedule that Mike Adams said should prepare them for the postseason.

Ian McCarthy (first year)

A South; WMC

16-4, reached A South semifinals.

Seniors — Nate Hebert (G), Mitchell Heinrich (F), Carter Libby (F), Aidan Hebert (G), Noah Hebert (G), Noah Schaeffer (F); Sophomores — Jackson Libby (G), Isaiah Portas (G).

Max Kenney, Mikey Ryan.

Juniors — Isaiah Raymond (G), Johnny Patenaude (G), Colby Mitchell (G), Charlie Albair (G); Sophomore — Carter Davis (G); Freshman — Carter Corson (G).

Longtime coach Ryan Deschenes, who moved on to Gorham, left a stocked cupboard for new coach Ian McCarthy. "We have a team that is led by a group of veteran upperclassmen who absolutely love the game of basketball," McCarthy said. Highlighting the Patriots returners are sharp-shooter Nate Hebert and his nephews Aidan and Noah Hebert. The guard-heavy team will play fast and put up a lot of shots while playing, McCarthy said, "an aggressive and unselfish brand of basketball that is fun to watch and ultimately gives us a chance to compete in every game."

Mike Hathaway (16th year)

B South; KVAC

6-12

Seniors — Aiden Turcotte, Zach Wallingford; Junior — Keegan Reny.

Sawyer Hathaway, Brett Coburn, Nick Morin, Sawyer Bubier, Declan Giroux, Braxton Rowe.

Juniors — Landon Daigle, Dane Cabral, Riley Meisner, Xazavior Gray, Dillon Girard; Sophomores — Mason Henderson, Reid Langlois; Freshmen — Colin Schlobohm, Trent Holst, Jacob Gibbs, Cooper Morin.

Aiden Turcotte is the only returning rotation player for a team that lost, coach Mike Hathaway said, 90% of its scoring and rebounding with the graduation of longtime cornerstone players. "So we are in a rebuilding mode," Hathaway said, "but we have some good young players in our program to build around, including some freshmen who will see some varsity time." Turcotte is a strong defender who will be counted on to provide scoring, along with Zach Wallingford and Keegan Reny, who also have varsity experience. Landon Daigle, Dane Cabral, Mason Henderson and Riley Meisner bring athleticism and Reid Langlois and Xazavior Gray provide height in the absence of Kavon Graham Jones, who will miss the season due to a football injury. Hathaway said freshmen Colin Schlobohm and Trent Holst will be part of the rotation from the start, while Jacob Gibbs and Cooper Morin should compete for time in the backcourt. Many of the players were part of Leavitt's state championship football team and had a late start to the basketball season.

Elgin Physic (third year)

AA North; KVAC

14-6, reached AA North semifinals.

Seniors — Michael Klick (G), Moises Samba (F), Caden Boone (G); Juniors — Jeffrey Randall (F), Deion Jackson (G), Lonnie Thomas (F), Abdiraman Dakane (G), Adam Zeininger (G).

Eli Bigelow (F), Isaac Shannon (G), Yusef Dakane (G), Yusef Esse (G), Caed Langley (F).

Junior — Ahmed Abdirahman (F); Sophomores — Jao Samba (F), Cohen Strachan (G), Jayden Sands (G).

The Blue Devils are coming off back-to-back 14-6 seasons, but have to adjust to replace some key players this season, including Yusef Dakane, who transferred to a prep school. Coach Elgin Physic said returning players need to step into more pivotal roles. "Like any other team, we are going to play to our strengths and look to improve on our weaknesses," Physic said. Caden Boone and Michael Klick were picked by AA North coaches as players to watch this season.

Jake Gentle (12th year)

B South; MVC

10-8

: Seniors — DeSean Trufant (F), Owen Booker (G); Junior — Cody Osmond (G); Sophomores — Keeghan Morrissette (G), Owen Hurd (G).

Levi Tibbetts, Owen Smith, Gavin Grenier, Jack Ramich, Aidan Parker, Cannan Cameron, Drake St. Pierre, Chase Mailhot.

Seniors — Chris LaValley (G), Gavin Doughty (G); Juniors — Aiden Golino (G), Devin Kolarik (G), Braiden Edens (G); Sophomore — Lincoln Matthews (G); Freshmen — Brandon Long (G), Nolan Parker (G), Jaxson Roy-Thompson (G).

The Greyhounds are coming off a season in which a winning record wasn't enough to earn a postseason berth in B South. Their strength this season is speed and athleticism, coach Jake Gentle said. "We are not tall, so a main focus throughout the season is team rebounding, defending and creating transition points," Gentle said. Owen Booker and DeSean Trufant have the most varsity experience, and Gentle said they'll be looked to as leaders. Gentle said that competing every night and constantly improving and reaching the postseason are goals for this winter. He anticipates Lisbon will face a tough schedule of experienced and talented MVC and WMC teams.

Wade Morrill (seventh year)

C South; MVC

17-4, C South runner-up.

Seniors — Sammy Calder (F), Kyle Palleschi (G), Lucas Harmon (F); Junior — Bingham Abbott (F); Sophomore — Aiden Oliveira (G).

Manny Calder, Gavin Gregor, Hunter Frost, Owen Harding, Isaac Oliveira, Alex Orne, Ryan Michaud.

Seniors — Cam Smith (G), Carter O'Connell (F); Sophomore — Rory Foyt (F); Freshmen — Levi Laverdiere (G), Jacob Harmon (F).

The Mustangs, regional finalists last winter, return a roster short on varsity experience but seniors whose leadership, coach Wade Morrill said, is "tremendous." Among those seniors is Sammy Calder, who averaged a double-double in 2022-23 (21.3 ppg and 11.4 rpg). "We are hopeful that with the addition of some hungry and talented younger players around him, combined with the skill and talents in our senior leaders, that we build ourselves into a competitive team quickly in a very tough MVC," Morrill said.

Scot New (sixth year)

B South; MVC

9-10, reached B South preliminary round.

Seniors — Jake New (G), Owen Sevigny (G), Colby Frisbie (C), Seneca Jones (F); Juniors — Ben Desalle (F), Tanner Henry (G), Rilan Farnum (F).

Zach New, Brayden Duguay, Will Gallant, Leon Salmon.

Senior — Jyrrmal Yates (F); Junior — Adam Gammon; Sophomores — Blake Small (G), Diquari Thompson (G), Dylan Theriault (F).

The Falcons return some important pieces from last season's postseason qualifier. Coach Scot New said the team's focus is on improving each day. He added that this Mountain Valley squad "is one of the more connected and hardest working group of young athletes I have coached."

: John Chase (first year)

C South; MVC

17-4, reached C South semifinals.

Seniors — Payton Mitchell (F), Cam Grey (G); Juniors — Bryce Wilcox (G), Logan Dube (F), Harrison Thomas (F), Andrew Rother (G), Reagan Lockaby (F); Sophomores — Killian Pillsbury (G), Mike Wilkins (G).

Kaden Pillsbury, Tucker Plouffe, Dylan Thorne.

Sophomore — Kaiden Longley (G); Freshmen — Brennan Mitchell (F), Chase Ross (G), Brady Mitchell (F).

Many of the players were contributors to Mt. Abram's first soccer state championship last month, which has brought buzz and excitement to the school and the community. The Roadrunners lost some key players, but also bring back most of the squad that gave state champion Dirigo some of its most competitive games. Seniors Payton Mitchell (16.9 ppg last season) and Cam Grey (13.3 ppg) lead a talented, versatile group of scoring threats. Bryce Wilcox, Logan Dube and Killian Pillsbury are explosive players who can help Mt. Abram's offense put the "run" in Roadrunners. Mt. Abram has high hopes for the 2023-24 season, and new coach John Chase said the Roadrunners are "ready to run with anybody and are hopeful to make some more noise this February at the Augusta Civic Center."

Troy Norton (fifth year)

A North; KVAC

12-6, reached Class A North quarterfinals.

Seniors — Evans Sterling (PG), Charles Stevens (F); Juniors — Nolan Leso (F), Carter Norton (G), Tyler Abell (G).

Zach Poisson, Chandler Briggs, Jayden Meader, Zak Koban, Hayden Dippner.

Senior — JJ Greenlaw; Junior — Preston Ball; Sophomore — Tucker Fitch.

One of the state's best all-around players, Evans Sterling (18 ppg, 6 rpg and 4 apg) is back for the Cougars, but they lost four starters from last year's squad that finished fourth in Class A North. "We will be competitive within a very deep KVAC Class A North this year," coach Troy Norton said. "How far we go will depend on the development of our supporting cast."

Ben Redstone (first year)

B South; MVC

4-14

Senior — Landen Denis (F); Sophomores — Eli Desmond (F), PJ Smith (F), Braden New (G).

Ethan Vattaso, Maverick Swan.

Senior — Morgan Kauffman (G); Junior — Michael Henry (F); Sophomores — Braden Dubuc (G), Isaac Graham (G), Isaac Galvez (G), Bryce Bubier (G), Wyatt Blier (G), Peyton Hafner (F).

Only four returning players played meaningful minutes last winter, so the Raiders enter this season focused on getting the young and inexperienced players up to speed. New coach Ben Redstone said that Landon Denis will be looked to as a senior leader, while PJ Smith, Eli Desmond and Braden New will need to take on bigger roles. "Despite the youth," Redstone said, "the team is looking to make a push to make the playoffs."

Scott Graffam (33rd year)

AA North; KVAC

19-2, reached AA North final.

Seniors — Holden Shaw (C), Jake Carson (F); Juniors — Carter Holbrook (G), Eli Laverdiere (F), Brady Delamater (G).

Cole Pulkkinen, Eli Soehren, Lincoln Merrill, Tanner Bickford, Brenden Palmer, Teigan Pelletier.

Seniors — Darin Trundy (G), Logan Spencer (F); Junior — Brady Roy (G); Sophomores — Brayden Murch (F); Cameron Pulkkinen (G/F).

"We have talented players," Vikings coach Scott Graffam said, "but most haven't competed at varsity level, so early could be a steep learning curve." Holden Shaw is a force in the post and will be relied on heavily this season. The AA North coaches picked him as a player to watch along with fellow senior Jake Carson. Two starters are injured, and therefore Graffam expects the rotation to be a work in progress, especially early in the season. "Hope to be a quality team by tourney time," he said. "We will be a good defensive team looking for scorers."

Bill Flynn (third year)

B South; WMC

4-14

Senior — Travis West (F); Junior —Thomas Hamilton (F); Sophomore — Damon Martin (G).

Hunter Brackett, Hayden Christner, Shane Yorkey, Brady Lawerence, Gio Warren, Eli Alexander.

Junior — Anthony Warren (G): Sophomore —Landon Cooper (G); Freshman — Nick Jamo (G).

The Knights are young but have a good amount of experience and are looking to, coach Bill Flynn said, "take the program to the next level." Leading the way this season should be Damon Martin and Travis West. They'll be joined by a strong group of newcomers who Flynn said, "are ready to make a significant impact on the court." Flynn said Poland will rely on its defensive prowess and offensive quickness.

Jeff LaRochelle (eighth year)

D South; East/West

No team.

Senior — Caleb Slagg (G); Juniors — Brayden Thompson (G/F), Anthony Whittier (F), Jeremey Robishaw (F); Freshmen — Deryck Thomas (G), Sam Morrill (F), Kaysyn Woike (F); 8th-graders — Elijah Thomas (G), Kaleb Thompson (G).

The Lakers didn't have enough players to field a team last year, and therefore have an overall lack of varsity experience. LaRochelle said the focus in the preseason has been working on fundamentals, defense and offensive skills. "I feel that the season will be one of progress the entire year as we try to create an identity," LaRochelle said. "It has been a fun group to work with this preseason and (I'm) looking forward to the challenges that will come."

Josh LaPrell (fifth year)

D South; WMC

8-11, reached C South prelims.

Seniors — Campbell Perryman (F), Kyle Reed (G), Logan Carey (G), Connor Cyr (F); Juniors — Taylor Varney (G), Jonathan Tangilamesu (F), Jack Brocke (F), Mason LaFlamme (G), Isaac Yombe (F), Romeo Iraganje (F), Ayden Rand (G).

None.

Freshmen — Kai Taylor (G), Donel Tangilamesu (F).

: The Saints have dropped to Class D and return their entire core from a year ago. They also have added a pair of promising freshmen, Kai Taylor and Donel Tangilamesu. While St. Dom's is a Class D school, its schedule consists of B, C and D teams. So, coach Josh LaPrell said, the Saints "should be well tested come tournament time."

: Scott Bessey (10th year)

B South; MVC

14-5, reached B South quarterfinals.

Seniors — Ian York (G), Griffin Achorn (F); Juniors — Jace Bessey (G), Caleb Shaw (F); Sophomores — Cai Dougher (F), Austin Armandi (G).

Lucas Towers, Elie Timler, Connor Blanche, Xander Reichenbach, Caleb Parlin.

Freshmen — Dylan Jewett (G), Owen Kelvey (G), Caden Frazier (G), Hunter Buote (G).

Ian York and Jace Bessey are longtime fixtures in the Phoenix rotation, and Cai Dougher was a starter and contributor as a freshman last winter, and will look to reach a new level this season. Austin Armandi also played significant minutes in 2022-23. Other than that, Spruce Mountain lacks varsity experience. Coach Scott Bessey said freshmen will see a lot of playing time from the start. The Phoenix also lack height, as the 6-foot-2 and lanky Dougher is the only length on the roster. To return to the postseason, coach Scott Bessey said, the Phoenix "will have to use their skill, quickness and speed to get the game going up and down." They'll face a whopping six crossover opponents this season and will travel to play many of the toughest MVC teams on the road.

Ryan Kimball (third year)

D South; MVC

1-16 (Class C South)

Seniors — Wyatt Lilly (G), Anthony Conant (F), Kimball Coolidge (G), Nick Zolad (G); Juniors — Brody Morgan (G), Tommy Skinner (C); Sophomore — Jonathan Marshall (F/C).

Will Doyle (G), Levi Cole-Mcdonnell (F).

Juniors — Reiley Hedden (G), Filip Nesic (G); Sophomores — Carl Yuan (G), Connor Deprey (G).

Increased experience, a switch to Class D and a newly formed co-op with Gould Academy should help the Rebels be more competitive this season. Returning starters Wyatt Lilly and Brody Morgan lead a group that coach Ryan Kimball said, "should be more athletic and skilled than years past."

Todd MacArthur (13th year)

C South; MVC

8-10

Juniors — Braden Branagan (G), Cole Bard (F), Colton Baird (F), Ian Fuller (F), Carter Rivers (G), Connor Williams (F); Sophomore — Chan Ring (F).

Matt Beck, Brayden Stubbert, Andrew Fay, Jakob Barrows, Tyler Shumway, Robbie Feeney.

Junior — Cody Cobb (G); Sophomores — Evan Bilodeau (G), Brody Adams (G).

Coming off an uncharacteristic postseason-less season, the Ramblers enter 2023-24 as a young team — no seniors are on the roster — with players who will need to grow into new roles. Coach Todd MacArthur said the team has the potential to make drastic improvements throughout the season, "as long as they embrace the philosophy of working hard, playing outstanding defense and playing for each other." MacArthur said he is "looking forward to watching this team mature and compete every night in a tough league."

