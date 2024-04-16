2023-24 All-Berks wrestling

Apr. 16—Marvin Armistead, Wyomissing, Sr.

The Berks champion at 139 pounds and a three-time selection, Armistead went 41-8 and finished fifth in District 3 Class 2A and fifth at regionals to qualify for the state championships.

Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing, Sr.

With 33 pins and a 40-8 record, the heavyweight finished third in District 3 Class 2A and third at regionals to qualify for the PIAA championships.

Blaise Eidle, Wilson. Jr.

The county and South Central Class 3A Regional champion at 172 pounds and a repeat selection, Eidle went 52-11 with 29 pins and qualified for the state championships.

James Garcia, Wilson, Sr.

The Berks champion at 133 pounds and a three-time selection, Garcia went 53-6 and finished second at regionals and seventh at the PIAA Class 3A championships.

Matteo Garcia, Wilson, So.

The county champion at 160 pounds, Garcia went 47-15, finished second at the South Central Class 3A Regional championships at 152 pounds and qualified for the state championships.

Brayden Hartranft, Berks Catholic, Jr.

The Berks champion at 121 pounds, Hartranft went 39-11 with 22 pins, finished third in District 3 Class 2A and fourth at regionals to qualify for the PIAA championships.

Jack Heckman, Tulpehocken, So.

With 21 pins and a 41-15 record, the heavyweight finished fourth at the District 3 Class 2A championships and fifth at regionals to qualify for the state championships.

Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone, Sr.

The Berks, South Central Class 3A Regional and PIAA Class 3A champion at 189 pounds, Hogan completed a perfect 49-0 season with 33 pins to win his second straight regional championship and second straight state title. A four-time selection and three-time Berks Wrestler of the Year, Hogan finished his career with four county titles, three regional championships, a 155-5 overall record and a 95-match winning streak.

Chase Homan, Hamburg, So.

The county champion at 114 pounds and a repeat selection, Homan went 38-5 and finished third at both the District 3 Class 2A championships and regionals to qualify for the PIAA championships.

Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, Sr.

The Berks champion at 127 pounds and a three-time selection, Houser went 47-3 with 30 pins, won the South Central Class 3A Regional title and finished as the PIAA Class 3A runner-up.

Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, Sr.

With a 28-6 record, the heavyweight and four-time selection won District 3 Class 2A and South East Class 2A Regional titles before finishing as the PIAA Class 2A runner-up at 285 pounds.

Carmine Lenzi, Berks Catholic, Jr.

With 21 pins and 36-9 record, Lenzi, a repeat selection, won the District 3 Class 2A title at 172 pounds before finishing fourth at regionals and sixth at the state championships.

Ryan McMillan, Wilson, Sr.

The county champion at 215 pounds, McMillan, a three-time selection, went 53-7 with 32 pins, finished second at regionals and eighth at the PIAA Class 3A championships.

McKaden Speece, Wilson, So.

With 23 pins and 54-8 record, Speece, a repeat selection, finished second at regionals and fifth at the PIAA Class 3A championships at 127 pounds.

Ean Winchester, Twin Valley, Sr.

The Berks champion at 285 pounds, the heavyweight and three-time selection went 41-4 with 35 pins and finished second at the South Central Class 3A Regional championships to qualify for the state championships.

Jason Gibble, Wilson, coach

Gibble led the Bulldogs to a 21-4 record, the Berks title, a District 3 Class 3A third-place finish and a state tournament appearance.

Best of the rest

All-Division I

Michael Borja, Exeter, Sr.

Ethan Brownback, Wilson, Fr.

Dominic Delgado, Wilson, Sr.

Reese Eidle, Wilson, So.

Cole Forsythe, Exeter, So.

Romello Fuentes, Reading High, So.

Trevor Hertzog, Wilson, Fr.

Ethan Krick, Governor Mifflin, Fr.

Logan Kurzweg, Wilson, Sr.

Anthony Montegari, Governor Mifflin, Fr.

Sam Moyer, Governor Mifflin, Sr.

Kevin Oswalt, Exeter, Fr.

Finn Strauss, Exeter, Sr.

Ashton Warchol, Exeter, Sr.

All-Division II

Nick Bradbury, Muhlenberg, Sr.

Javien Cruz, Muhlenberg, Sr.

Efrain Garcia, Muhlenberg, Sr.

Jerry Garcia, Conrad Weiser, Sr.

Jacob Grzybek, Twin Valley, Sr.

Davis Keppley, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

Tyler Keppley, Conrad Weiser, Fr.

Kyle Le, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

Justin McGarrigle, Conrad Weiser, So.

Jordan Meyer, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Ryan Poore, Daniel Boone, Jr.

Gavin Sabo, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

Jaiden Woodrum, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

Mason Zona, Muhlenberg, Sr.

All-Division III

Neil Bitting, Berks Catholic, Fr.

Daniel Brady, Hamburg, Jr.

Koen Busch, Schuylkill Valley, Fr.

Jeremiah Diaz, Wyomissing, Sr.

Eduardo Franco, Berks Catholic, Fr.

Gabe Iswalt, Berks Catholic, Fr.

Luke Jordan, Berks Catholic, Jr.

Gunnar Maciejewski, Berks Catholic, So.

Andrew Messner, Berks Catholic, Fr.

Tyler Niedrowski, Wyomissing, So.

Owen Reber, Berks Catholic, Sr.

Palmer Reber, Berks Catholic, So.

Ian Vitalo, Schuylkill Valley, Jr.

Kade Yourkavitch, Wyomissing, So.

All-Division IV

Vincent Dick, Oley Valley, Sr.

Mark Forry, Tulpehocken, Jr.

Garrett Fronheiser, Oley Valley, Jr.

Jacob Greiss, Brandywine Heights, Jr.

Seth Karpulk, Tulpehocken, Jr.

Alexander Klonis, Tulpehocken, Jr.

Michael Kummerer, Oley Valley, Sr.

Nathaniel Kummerer, Oley Valley, Fr.

Jonathon McQuillen, Tulpehocken, Jr.

Troy Ruffner, Tulpehocken, Fr.

Abramm Schaffer, Tulpehocken, So.

Charlie Trumbauer, Brandywine Heights, Sr.

Gavin Yerance, Brandywine Heights, Sr.

Landon Youse, Tulpehocken, Jr.