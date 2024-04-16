2023-24 All-Berks girls bowling

Apr. 16—Valleri Addis, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

The Berks Player of the Year and three-time selection led the Mustangs to a Berks title and a state championship. Addis averaged a league-best 209.

Emma Dietrich, Muhlenberg, Sr.

Averaged 183 for the Muhls.

Kirstin Fitzcharles, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Averaged 184 for the Blazers.

Haley Schwenk, Exeter, So.

The repeat selection averaged 203 and helped the Eagles finish as Berks runners-up.

Brielle Turner, Wilson, So.

Averaged 189 for the Bulldogs.

Lily Watts, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

The Berks individual champion and three-time selection averaged 196 to help the Mustangs win county and state titles.

Kari Addis, Gov. Mifflin, coach

In her seventh season as head coach, Addis led the Mustangs to a 38-3 overall record, their second straight Berks title and a Pennsylvania state championship.

Best of the rest

All-Division I

Natalie Bonnette, Wilson, Sr.

Samantha Clay, Wilson, Jr.

Emma Elgonitis, Daniel Boone, Jr.

Makenzie Fizz, Exeter, So.

Alisha Hess, Gov. Mifflin, Sr.

Serina Miller, Gov. Mifflin, So.

Honorable mention: Daniel Boone — Julia Maggs. Exeter — Morgan Kauffman, Sarah Patterson, Mikayla Wendt. Twin Valley — Rachel Kerper. Wilson — Zoey Fizz.

All-Division II

Makaylah Ammon, Hamburg, Sr.

Isabella Bixler, Conrad Weiser, Sr.

Courtney Britton, Conrad Weiser, Sr.

Kimberly Heck, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Shay McCarty, Hamburg, Sr.

Lucas Smith, Hamburg, Sr.

Honorable mention: Antietam — Liyah Beckett. Conrad Weiser — Riley Orth, Megan Pasko, Rachel Pasko. Hamburg — Kaitlyn Gallagher, Rebecca Young.