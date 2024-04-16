2023-24 All-Berks girls basketball

Apr. 16—Laila Jones, Wilson, So.

The guard, a repeat selection, ranked third in the county in scoring with 466 total points, fifth in scoring average at 16.1 points per game and second in 3-pointers with 54, leading the Bulldogs to a state playoff appearance.

Taylor Koenig, Gov. Mifflin, Sr.

The forward led Berks with 67 3-pointers, averaged 14.6 points per game and shot 78.6 percent from the free throw line, the second-best percentage among players with at least 50 attempts.

Madison Langdon, Berks Catholic, Jr.

The guard ranked third in the county in scoring average at 16.5 points per game and third with 49 3-pointers.

Annie McCaffrey, Wyomissing, Sr.

The forward averaged 7.7 points per game and helped the Spartans win Berks and District 3 Class 4A titles and reach the state semifinals.

Grace Reedy, Exeter, Sr.

The forward, a repeat selection, led the county in scoring average at 20.9 points per game and ranked second in scoring with 501 total points, marking her second straight season with over 500 points.

Morgan Snyder, Oley Valley, Sr.

The guard, a repeat selection, ranked fourth in Berks in scoring average at 16.2 points per game and shot 83.9 percent from the free throw line, the best percentage among players with at least 50 attempts.

Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing, Jr.

The two-time Berks Player of the Year, the center led the county in scoring with 623 total points and ranked second in scoring average at 19.5 points per game, guiding the Spartans to their second straight Berks title and their second consecutive District 3 Class 4A championship. In just her third year with the Spartans, Stewart reached the 1,000-point milestone during the regular season.

Aaron Anders, Wyomissing, coach

In his fourth season as head coach, Anders, a repeat selection, led the Spartans as they repeated as division, county and District 3 Class 4A champions. Wyomissing finished with a 31-1 record, marking the highest win total in program history and third-highest in county history. The Spartans' 31 straight wins to open the season is a Berks record.

Best of the rest

All-Division I

Peyton Brill, Muhlenberg, Sr.

Tamyia Collier, Reading High, Jr.

Sydney Corado, Berks Catholic, Jr.

Violet Houck, Wilson, So.

Yamilex Rodriguez, Reading High, Sr.

Isabella Super, Gov. Mifflin, Fr.

Honorable mention: Gov. Mifflin — Brooklyn George. Muhlenberg — Lianna Martir. Reading High — Mariah Ruiz. Wilson — Laura Crocona, Kailani Hardy, Jasilyn Moncada.

All-Division II

Meredith Fylypowycz, Exeter, Jr.

Hailey Kilgore, Twin Valley, So.

Geniva Paul, Conrad Weiser, Fr.

Olivia Schmittinger, Twin Valley, So.

Aaliyah Ware, Exeter, Sr.

Liv Welker, Daniel Boone, So.

Honorable mention: Conrad Weiser — Gisselle Feliciano, Lauren Grabosky. Daniel Boone — Marlee Fetrow. Exeter — Maggie Kopanski. Twin Valley — Ramaya Andreessen-Wyatt, Ellison Kaplan.

All-Division III

Hailie Edwards, Hamburg, Sr.

Amelia Gassert, Hamburg, Jr.

Alexis Hardy, Wyomissing, Jr.

Audrey Hurleman, Wyomissing, Jr.

Juliana Stichter, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Natane White, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Honorable mention: Fleetwood — Sophia Barrell-Kobryn, Emily Miller. Hamburg — Emily Zimmerman. Schuylkill Valley — Caitlyn Reali. Wyomissing — Karly Hyde, Kacey Maggs.

All-Division IV

Addison Benner, Brandywine Heights, Jr.

Olivia Moyer, Brandywine Heights, Sr.

Hailey Graham, Kutztown, Jr.

Dana Messner, Oley Valley, Sr.

Ryanne Wheeler, Oley Valley, Sr.

Avery Baransky, Tulpehocken, Jr.

Honorable mention: Antietam — Airyana Jones. Brandywine Heights — Avery Potteiger, Dana Wartzenluft. Kutztown — Jade Fitzgerald. Oley Valley — Isabella Buehler. Tulpehocken — Juliet Snyder.