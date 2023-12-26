2023-2024 SEC bowl game predictions
The SEC is slated to play in nine bowl games this year. We are predicting that the conference will go 6-4 (including the national championship game).
The conference will play in four New Year’s Six Bowl games. The Georgia Bulldogs play a Florida State team with numerous key opt outs in the Orange Bowl. Ole Miss faces Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Missouri will play Ohio State, who is without their starting quarterback, in the Cotton Bowl. Lastly, Alabama plays Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which is part of the College Football Playoff.
The SEC has won four straight national championships and we don’t think that will change this postseason. How do we predict the SEC’s bowl season will unfold?
Texas Bowl
Location: Houston, Texas
Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Oklahoma State 27
Time/television: Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Gator Bowl
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Prediction: Clemson 24, Kentucky 14
Time/television: Dec. 29 at noon ET on ESPN
Cotton Bowl (New Year's Six)
Location: Arlington, Texas
Prediction: Ohio State 24, Missouri 20
Time/television: Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Peach Bowl (New Year's Six)
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Prediction: Penn State 24, Ole Miss 17
Time/television: Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
Music City Bowl
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Prediction: Maryland 20, Auburn 17
Time/television: Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC
Orange Bowl (New Year's Six)
Location: Miami, Florida
Prediction: Georgia 34, Florida State 10
Time/television: Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Reliaquest Bowl
Location: Tampa, Florida
Prediction: LSU 38, Wisconsin 24
Time/television: Jan. 1 at noon ET on ESPN2
Citrus Bowl
Location: Orlando, Florida
Prediction: Tennessee 17, Iowa 10
Time/television: Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff)
Location: Pasadena, California
Prediction: Alabama 30, Michigan 17
Time/television: Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
National championship
Location: Houston, Texas
Prediction: Alabama 30, Texas 24
Time/television: Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN