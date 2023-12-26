2023-2024 SEC bowl game predictions

The SEC is slated to play in nine bowl games this year. We are predicting that the conference will go 6-4 (including the national championship game).

The conference will play in four New Year’s Six Bowl games. The Georgia Bulldogs play a Florida State team with numerous key opt outs in the Orange Bowl. Ole Miss faces Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Missouri will play Ohio State, who is without their starting quarterback, in the Cotton Bowl. Lastly, Alabama plays Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which is part of the College Football Playoff.

The SEC has won four straight national championships and we don’t think that will change this postseason. How do we predict the SEC’s bowl season will unfold?

Texas Bowl

Location: Houston, Texas

Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Oklahoma State 27

Time/television: Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Gator Bowl

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Prediction: Clemson 24, Kentucky 14

Time/television: Dec. 29 at noon ET on ESPN

Cotton Bowl (New Year's Six)

Location: Arlington, Texas

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Missouri 20

Time/television: Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Peach Bowl (New Year's Six)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Prediction: Penn State 24, Ole Miss 17

Time/television: Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

Music City Bowl

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Prediction: Maryland 20, Auburn 17

Time/television: Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Orange Bowl (New Year's Six)

Location: Miami, Florida

Prediction: Georgia 34, Florida State 10

Time/television: Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Reliaquest Bowl

Location: Tampa, Florida

Prediction: LSU 38, Wisconsin 24

Time/television: Jan. 1 at noon ET on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl

Location: Orlando, Florida

Prediction: Tennessee 17, Iowa 10

Time/television: Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff)

Location: Pasadena, California

Prediction: Alabama 30, Michigan 17

Time/television: Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

National championship

Location: Houston, Texas

Prediction: Alabama 30, Texas 24

Time/television: Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

