2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area girls basketball team: Which players were selected?

The 2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area girls basketball awards are here. The top honors were announced last week. It’s now time to present our first, second and third-team honors.

Player of the year: Boswell’s Camille Williams

Offensive Player of the Year: Southlake Carroll’s Milania Jordan

Co-Newcomers of the Year: Southlake Carroll’s Nadia Jordan and Boswell’s Sydney Durrah

Defensive Player of the Year: Mansfield Timberview’s Crishawn Coleman

Coach of the Year: Boswell’s John Reese

First Team

Gabby Campbell, Sr., Argyle

Averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals, 41% from three, 86% FT

District 7-5A Most Valuable Player

Led Argyle to a 5A Regional Final

TABC 5A All-State and All-Region

Argyle guard Gabby Campbell (12) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.

Emilee Jones, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

Scored a team-high 23 points in the Class 5A State Championship

Class 5A Region 1 All-Tournament

TABC 5A All-State and All-Region

Helped lead Timberview to 37-game win streak

Kamryn Wilson, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

TABC 5A All-State and All-Region

Helped lead Timberview to 37-game win streak

Team-high 12 points in state semifinal victory

Grace Booth, Sr., Glen Rose

Averaged 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.7 steals

District 6-4A Co-Most Valuable Player

TABC 4A All-State and All-Region

Lions Club Tournament MVP





Led Glen Rose to a 4A regional final and a 33-4 record

Journey Hampton, Soph., Colleyville Heritage

Averaged 16 points, 3 steals, 3 assists, 1 block

District 7-5A Co-Most Valuable Player

TABC All-Region

Led Colleyville Heritage to a regional quarterfinal

Adriana Robles, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge

Averagesd 20.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.1 steals

First team District 4-6A

Ranchview Tournament MVP

TABC All-Region

Gianna Jordan, Soph., Southlake Carroll

Averagesd 14.7 points, team high 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals, 5.1 rebounds

54 three pointers made

First team All-District 4-6A

TABC All-Region

Sandra Meadows Classic All-Tournament

Helped lead Southlake Carroll to a 31-6 record and District 4-6A Championship

Gianna Jordan is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.

Second Team

Katelyn Tietjen, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell

17.1 points per game

TABC All-Region

District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year

Led Hurst L.D. Bell to a 30-5 overall record

Megan Snow, Jr., Haltom

Averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals

Set Haltom single-season record with 119 steals

Notched first triple double in school history with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals vs. Lamar

First Team District 8-6A

Keira Matthews, Jr., Brock

Averaged 15.2 points, 12.1 rebounds

District 8-3A Offensive MVP

TABC Class 3A All-State and All-Region

Led Brock to a 8-3A district title and regional semifinal

Eryn McKinzie, Sr., Brewer

Averaged 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists

District 5-5A Most Valuable Player

Signed to UIW

TABC All-Region

Led Brewer to a 5-5A title with a perfect district record

Jazman Bailey, Fr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

Averaged 15.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals

District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year

Kiah Goynes, Sr., Crowley

TABC Class 6A All-Region

Led Crowley to a 27-7 record and first place finish in senior year

Brooklyn Terry, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

TABC 5A All-Region

Helped lead Timberview to the 5A state championship

Mansfield Timberview’s Brooklyn Terry (4) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.

Third team

Malaiyah Foster, Jr., Keller Central

14.5 points per game

Set Keller Central single-game scoring record with 31 points

District 4-6A First Team

Jordyn McNeal, Sr., Burleson Centennial

11.6 points per game

Led team with 228 rebounds





First team All-District 8-5A

Served as a captain, leading the Spartans to the playoffs

Natalia Jordan, Soph., Southlake Carroll

Averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals

First Team District 4-6A

Team-high 62 three pointers

Aimee Flippen, Sr., Glen Rose

Averaged 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks

District 6-4A MVP

TABC 4A All-Region and All-State

Bralyn Peck, Soph., Decatur

District 8-4A MVP

Led Eagles to a 10-0 district tile and the 4A regional semifinals

TABC 4A All-Region

Jacee Riddle, Fr., Brock

15.4 points per game

154 made three pointers

TABC 3A All-Region

District 8-3A Newcomer of the Year

Honorable Mentions

Taryn Barnes, Southlake Carroll

Sam Bacon, Argyle

Jacqueline Cleveland, Lake Worth

Joy Egbuna, Lake Ridge

Sawyer Dotson, Birdville

Jayla Jackson-Allen, Brewer

Jordan McIntosh, Fort Worth Dunbar

Joslyn Jarmon, Alvarado

Candra Bridgewater, Alvarado

Laken Coffman, Decatur

Kinsea Logan, Lake Ridge

Halli Hyatt, Covenant Christian

Kendal Robinson, North Crowley

Lily Melton, Glen Rose

Alexis Rynders, Glen Rose