2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area girls basketball team: Which players were selected?
The 2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area girls basketball awards are here. The top honors were announced last week. It’s now time to present our first, second and third-team honors.
Individual Awards
Player of the year: Boswell’s Camille Williams
Offensive Player of the Year: Southlake Carroll’s Milania Jordan
Co-Newcomers of the Year: Southlake Carroll’s Nadia Jordan and Boswell’s Sydney Durrah
Defensive Player of the Year: Mansfield Timberview’s Crishawn Coleman
Coach of the Year: Boswell’s John Reese
First Team
Gabby Campbell, Sr., Argyle
Averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals, 41% from three, 86% FT
District 7-5A Most Valuable Player
Led Argyle to a 5A Regional Final
TABC 5A All-State and All-Region
Emilee Jones, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
Scored a team-high 23 points in the Class 5A State Championship
Class 5A Region 1 All-Tournament
TABC 5A All-State and All-Region
Helped lead Timberview to 37-game win streak
Kamryn Wilson, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
TABC 5A All-State and All-Region
Helped lead Timberview to 37-game win streak
Team-high 12 points in state semifinal victory
Grace Booth, Sr., Glen Rose
Averaged 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.7 steals
District 6-4A Co-Most Valuable Player
TABC 4A All-State and All-Region
Lions Club Tournament MVP
Led Glen Rose to a 4A regional final and a 33-4 record
Journey Hampton, Soph., Colleyville Heritage
Averaged 16 points, 3 steals, 3 assists, 1 block
District 7-5A Co-Most Valuable Player
TABC All-Region
Led Colleyville Heritage to a regional quarterfinal
Adriana Robles, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge
Averagesd 20.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.1 steals
First team District 4-6A
Ranchview Tournament MVP
TABC All-Region
Gianna Jordan, Soph., Southlake Carroll
Averagesd 14.7 points, team high 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals, 5.1 rebounds
54 three pointers made
First team All-District 4-6A
TABC All-Region
Sandra Meadows Classic All-Tournament
Helped lead Southlake Carroll to a 31-6 record and District 4-6A Championship
Second Team
Katelyn Tietjen, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell
17.1 points per game
TABC All-Region
District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year
Led Hurst L.D. Bell to a 30-5 overall record
Megan Snow, Jr., Haltom
Averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals
Set Haltom single-season record with 119 steals
Notched first triple double in school history with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals vs. Lamar
First Team District 8-6A
Keira Matthews, Jr., Brock
Averaged 15.2 points, 12.1 rebounds
District 8-3A Offensive MVP
TABC Class 3A All-State and All-Region
Led Brock to a 8-3A district title and regional semifinal
Eryn McKinzie, Sr., Brewer
Averaged 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists
District 5-5A Most Valuable Player
Signed to UIW
TABC All-Region
Led Brewer to a 5-5A title with a perfect district record
Jazman Bailey, Fr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
Averaged 15.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals
District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year
Kiah Goynes, Sr., Crowley
TABC Class 6A All-Region
Led Crowley to a 27-7 record and first place finish in senior year
Brooklyn Terry, Jr., Mansfield Timberview
TABC 5A All-Region
Helped lead Timberview to the 5A state championship
Third team
Malaiyah Foster, Jr., Keller Central
14.5 points per game
Set Keller Central single-game scoring record with 31 points
District 4-6A First Team
Jordyn McNeal, Sr., Burleson Centennial
11.6 points per game
Led team with 228 rebounds
First team All-District 8-5A
Served as a captain, leading the Spartans to the playoffs
Natalia Jordan, Soph., Southlake Carroll
Averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals
First Team District 4-6A
Team-high 62 three pointers
Aimee Flippen, Sr., Glen Rose
Averaged 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks
District 6-4A MVP
TABC 4A All-Region and All-State
Bralyn Peck, Soph., Decatur
District 8-4A MVP
Led Eagles to a 10-0 district tile and the 4A regional semifinals
TABC 4A All-Region
Jacee Riddle, Fr., Brock
15.4 points per game
154 made three pointers
TABC 3A All-Region
District 8-3A Newcomer of the Year
Honorable Mentions
Taryn Barnes, Southlake Carroll
Sam Bacon, Argyle
Jacqueline Cleveland, Lake Worth
Joy Egbuna, Lake Ridge
Sawyer Dotson, Birdville
Jayla Jackson-Allen, Brewer
Jordan McIntosh, Fort Worth Dunbar
Joslyn Jarmon, Alvarado
Candra Bridgewater, Alvarado
Laken Coffman, Decatur
Kinsea Logan, Lake Ridge
Halli Hyatt, Covenant Christian
Kendal Robinson, North Crowley
Lily Melton, Glen Rose
Alexis Rynders, Glen Rose