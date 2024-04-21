Advertisement

2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area girls basketball team: Which players were selected?

Charles Baggarly
·4 min read

The 2023-24 Fort Worth All-Area girls basketball awards are here. The top honors were announced last week. It’s now time to present our first, second and third-team honors.

Individual Awards

Player of the year: Boswell’s Camille Williams

Offensive Player of the Year: Southlake Carroll’s Milania Jordan

Co-Newcomers of the Year: Southlake Carroll’s Nadia Jordan and Boswell’s Sydney Durrah

Defensive Player of the Year: Mansfield Timberview’s Crishawn Coleman

Coach of the Year: Boswell’s John Reese

First Team

Gabby Campbell, Sr., Argyle

  • Averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals, 41% from three, 86% FT

  • District 7-5A Most Valuable Player

  • Led Argyle to a 5A Regional Final

  • TABC 5A All-State and All-Region

Argyle guard Gabby Campbell (12) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.
Argyle guard Gabby Campbell (12) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.

Emilee Jones, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

  • Scored a team-high 23 points in the Class 5A State Championship

  • Class 5A Region 1 All-Tournament

  • TABC 5A All-State and All-Region

  • Helped lead Timberview to 37-game win streak

Kamryn Wilson, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

  • TABC 5A All-State and All-Region

  • Helped lead Timberview to 37-game win streak

  • Team-high 12 points in state semifinal victory

Grace Booth, Sr., Glen Rose

  • Averaged 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.7 steals

  • District 6-4A Co-Most Valuable Player

  • TABC 4A All-State and All-Region

  • Lions Club Tournament MVP

  • Led Glen Rose to a 4A regional final and a 33-4 record

Journey Hampton, Soph., Colleyville Heritage

  • Averaged 16 points, 3 steals, 3 assists, 1 block

  • District 7-5A Co-Most Valuable Player

  • TABC All-Region

  • Led Colleyville Heritage to a regional quarterfinal

Adriana Robles, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge

  • Averagesd 20.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.1 steals

  • First team District 4-6A

  • Ranchview Tournament MVP

  • TABC All-Region

Gianna Jordan, Soph., Southlake Carroll

  • Averagesd 14.7 points, team high 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals, 5.1 rebounds

  • 54 three pointers made

  • First team All-District 4-6A

  • TABC All-Region

  • Sandra Meadows Classic All-Tournament

  • Helped lead Southlake Carroll to a 31-6 record and District 4-6A Championship

Gianna Jordan is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.
Gianna Jordan is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area First Team.

Second Team

Katelyn Tietjen, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell

  • 17.1 points per game

  • TABC All-Region

  • District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year

  • Led Hurst L.D. Bell to a 30-5 overall record

Megan Snow, Jr., Haltom

  • Averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals

  • Set Haltom single-season record with 119 steals

  • Notched first triple double in school history with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals vs. Lamar

  • First Team District 8-6A

Keira Matthews, Jr., Brock

  • Averaged 15.2 points, 12.1 rebounds

  • District 8-3A Offensive MVP

  • TABC Class 3A All-State and All-Region

  • Led Brock to a 8-3A district title and regional semifinal

Eryn McKinzie, Sr., Brewer

  • Averaged 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists

  • District 5-5A Most Valuable Player

  • Signed to UIW

  • TABC All-Region

  • Led Brewer to a 5-5A title with a perfect district record

Jazman Bailey, Fr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

  • Averaged 15.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals

  • District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year

Kiah Goynes, Sr., Crowley

  • TABC Class 6A All-Region

  • Led Crowley to a 27-7 record and first place finish in senior year

Brooklyn Terry, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

  • TABC 5A All-Region

  • Helped lead Timberview to the 5A state championship

Mansfield Timberview’s Brooklyn Terry (4) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.
Mansfield Timberview’s Brooklyn Terry (4) is a member of the 2023-2024 Fort Worth All-Area Second Team.

Third team

Malaiyah Foster, Jr., Keller Central

  • 14.5 points per game

  • Set Keller Central single-game scoring record with 31 points

  • District 4-6A First Team

Jordyn McNeal, Sr., Burleson Centennial

  • 11.6 points per game

  • Led team with 228 rebounds

  • First team All-District 8-5A

  • Served as a captain, leading the Spartans to the playoffs

Natalia Jordan, Soph., Southlake Carroll

  • Averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals

  • First Team District 4-6A

  • Team-high 62 three pointers

Aimee Flippen, Sr., Glen Rose

  • Averaged 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks

  • District 6-4A MVP

  • TABC 4A All-Region and All-State

Bralyn Peck, Soph., Decatur

  • District 8-4A MVP

  • Led Eagles to a 10-0 district tile and the 4A regional semifinals

  • TABC 4A All-Region

Jacee Riddle, Fr., Brock

  • 15.4 points per game

  • 154 made three pointers

  • TABC 3A All-Region

  • District 8-3A Newcomer of the Year

Honorable Mentions

Taryn Barnes, Southlake Carroll

Sam Bacon, Argyle

Jacqueline Cleveland, Lake Worth

Joy Egbuna, Lake Ridge

Sawyer Dotson, Birdville

Jayla Jackson-Allen, Brewer

Jordan McIntosh, Fort Worth Dunbar

Joslyn Jarmon, Alvarado

Candra Bridgewater, Alvarado

Laken Coffman, Decatur

Kinsea Logan, Lake Ridge

Halli Hyatt, Covenant Christian

Kendal Robinson, North Crowley

Lily Melton, Glen Rose

Alexis Rynders, Glen Rose