2023-2024 College Football Coaching Carousel

The end of the college football season is here and the coaching carousel is once again getting fired up. This season saw two early head coaching changes within the Big Ten to get an early jump on things, but more coaching changes are popping up as we close in on the end of another regular season around the nation.

We’ll keep track of all of the head coaching changes in our updated coaching carousel tracker to see what head coaches are out and who is replacing them. This will be updated daily as needed with the latest head coaching changes as jobs open up and are filled. As is so often the case in college football, one coaching vacancy being filled will lead to another opening popping up as a result.

As of Monday, Nov. 20 there are 6 head coaching vacancies in college football, including 4 power conference jobs to fill.

Below is the updated chart for this year’s edition of the head coaching carousel in college football. After that is a bit more detail on each job opening, listed in alphabetical order.

Updated Coaching Carousel Chart

School Out In Boise State Andy Avalos TBD Michigan State Mel Tucker TBD Mississippi State Zach Arnett TBD Northwestern Pat Fitzgerald David Braun San Diego State Brady Hoke TBD Syracuse Dino Babers TBD Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher TBD

Out: Andy Avalos (22-14, 1-0 in bowl games)

Interim head coach: Spencer Danielson

In: TBD

After being named the Mountain West Conference coach of the year in 2022, Andy Avalos was fired by Boise State with two games left in the regular season with a 5-5 record. Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named the interim head coach of the Broncos for the remainder of the year.

Out: Mel Tucker (25-21, 1-0 bowl games)

Interim head coach: Harlon Barnett

In: TBD

Michigan State made the decision to remove Mel Tucker as head coach of the football program on Sept. 27 following allegations of sexual harassment of an anti-sexual violence awareness advocate. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Out: Zach Arnett

Interim head coach: Greg Knox

In: TBD

With Mississippi State on the verge of a possible losing season, the school made the decision to move in a new direction without Zach Arnett. Arnett took the head coaching job following the passing of former head coach Mike Leach and served in the role for just 10 games before Mississippi State took the opportunity to find a more long-term solution given the circumstances. Senior offensive analyst Greg Knox was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, a role he has taken on multiple times previously, including once with Mississippi State.

Out: Pat Fitzgerald (110-101, 5-5 in bowl games)

Interim head coach: David Braun

In: David Braun

Northwestern made a surprising offseason move to fire Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of hazing within the football program under his watch. Defensive coordinator David Braun took over as the interim head coach for the 2023 regular season and was given the job of head coach late in the year with the Wildcats on the verge of clinching bowl eligibility.

Out: Brady Hoke (104-90 overall, 39-30 with San Diego State, 2-1 in San Diego State bowl games)

Interim head coach: None

In: TBD

Brady Hoke announced he will retire at the end of the regular season. With his retirement coming at the end of the season, there is no need for an interim head coach for the Aztecs.

Syracuse

Out: Dino Babers (59-64 overall, 41-55 with Syracuse, 1-1 in Syracuse bowl games)

Interim head coach: Nunzio Campanile

In: TBD

Syracuse made the decision to move in a different direction after eight seasons with Dino Babers as the head coach. Syracuse was up and down throughout the Babers era but more seasons stuck in the middle of the pack than desired for the Orange. Babers had a 10-3 season with Syracuse in 2018 but just one winning season since then (7-6 in 2022). Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile was named the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season with one regular season remaining, and a chance to clinch a bowl spot.

Texas A&M Aggies

Out: Jimbo Fisher (128-48 overall, 45-25 with Texas A&M, 3-0 in Texas A&M bowl games)

Interim head coach: Elijah Robinson

In: TBD

With two games remaining in the 2023 college football season, Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher as head coach in the midst of his sixth season on the job. The firing came after a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State, but that wasn’t enough to outweigh three losses to ranked SEC teams by no more than 7 points in each. Texas A&M was 6-4 at the time of the coaching change. Co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

