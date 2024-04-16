2023-2024 All-Berks girls swimming

Apr. 16—Kendall Bausher, Wilson, Fr.

Finished seventh in District 3 Class 3A and 19th in the state in the 200 free and finished 11th in District 3 in the 100 free.

Emma Dougherty, Wilson, Jr.

The Berks Girls Swimmer of the Year and three-time selection finished first in District 3 Class 3A and fourth in the state in the 100 breast and finished fourth in District 3 and eighth in the state in the 50 free. In addition, Dougherty was a member of the 200 free relay that included Madalee Roberts, Katelyn Spann and Evelyn Quick and finished second in the state and was a member of the 200 medley relay team that included Olivia Vecchio, Evelyn Quick and Madalee Roberts and also finished second in the state.

Kate Elgin, Wilson, Sr.

The Berks Girls Diver of the Year finished 11th in District 3 Class 3A.

Jenna Krawlzik, Wilson, Sr.

Finished fifth in District 3 Class 3A and 22nd in the state in the 500 free and finished eighth in District 3 in the 200 free.

Madalee Roberts, Wilson, Jr.

The repeat selection finished third in District 3 Class 3A and ninth in the state in the 50 free and finished fifth in District 3 and 20th in the state in the 100 free.

Katelyn Spann, Wilson, Sr.

The repeat selection finished fifth in District 3 Class 3A and 23rd in the state in the 100 fly and finished seventh in District 3 and 22nd in the state in the 100 free.

Lexi Stambaugh, Wilson, Jr.

Finished fourth in District 3 Class 3A and 26th in the state in the 100 back and finished fifth in District 3 and 23rd in the state in the 200 individual medley.

Evelyn Quick, Wilson, So.

The repeat selection finished second in District 3 Class 3A and fifth in the state in the 100 fly and finished fourth in District 3 in the 200 free.

Olivia Vecchio, Wilson, Jr.

The repeat selection finished second in District 3 Class 3A and ninth in the state in the 100 back and finished fourth in District 3 and 20th in the state in the 100 fly.

Tom Houck, Wilson, coach

Led the Bulldogs to a 12-0 record, their sixth straight league title and their fourth straight District 3 Class 3A championship.

Best of the rest

Second Team

100 fly: Rachel Hess, Muhlenberg, Sr.

100 breast: Addie Johnson, Gov. Mifflin, Fr.

200 IM: Addie Johnson, Gov. Mifflin, Fr.

Diving: Ellie Kulp, Wilson, Fr.

50 free: Shaila Meja, Daniel Boone, Sr.

200 free: Evelyn Quick, Wilson, So

100 free: Madalee Roberts, Wilson, Jr.

100 back: Lexi Stambaugh, Wilson, Jr.

500 free: Mabel Walborn, Schuylkill Valley, Fr.

200 medley relay: Gov. Mifflin (Mackenzie Caron, Nadia Medianick, Addie Johnson, Rachel Sobkowiak)

200 free relay: Gov. Mifflin (Kaylee Cipolla, Nadia Medianick, Rachel Sobkowiak, Hailey Webster)

400 free relay: Muhlenberg (Rachel Hess, Erin Smith, Leia Wolf, Makayla Yellets)

Honorable mention: Exeter — June Grim (50 free), Lexie Nonnemacher, Vivian Rogers, Amelia Fanning, June Grim (200 free relay), June Grim, Amelia Fanning, Vivian Rogers, Lexie Nonnemacher (400 free relay). Daniel Boone — Shailla Mejia (100 back). Muhlenberg — Rachel Hess (200 IM). Schuylkill Valley — Mabel Walborn (200 free), Jenna Kirby, Mabel Walbron, Nya Solvino, Haley Huntsinger (200 medley relay). Wilson — Kate Spann (100 free and 100 fly), Mikayla Arthur (100 breast), Sydney Woods (500 free) Aly Schell (Diving).