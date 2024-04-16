2023-2024 All-Berks boys swimming

Apr. 16—Kai Boyer, Wilson, So.

Finished first in District 3 Class 3A and 15th in the state in the 100 fly. Was a member of the 200 medley relay team that also included Trentin Lechleitner, Keagan Eisenhofer and Tommy Houck and finished eighth in the state.

Ezekiel Eberly, Wilson, Jr.

Finished 13th in the 100 free at the District 3 Class 3A championships.

Keagan Eisenhofer, Wilson, So.

Finished fifth in District 3 Class 3A in the 100 breast.

Owen Eisenhofer, Schuylkill Valley, So.

The repeat selection finished first in District 3 Class 2A and third in the state in the 100 back and finished first in District 3 Class 2A and third in the state in the 100 fly.

Mateo Graff, Wilson, Sr.

Finished 15th in District 3 Class 3A in the 100 breast.

Tommy Houck, Wilson, Sr.

The repeat selection finished second in District 3 Class 3A and 14th in the state in the 200 IM and finished fifth in District 3 in the 100 free.

Trentin Lechleitner, Wilson, Sr.

The three-time selection finished sixth in District 3 Class 3A in the 100 back and ninth in District 3 Class 3A in the 50 free.

Brady Robidas, Muhlenberg, Sr.

The Berks Boys Swimmer of the Year and three-time selection finished first in District 3 Class 3A in the 50 and 100 free events and finished third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free in the state.

Alex Wodehouse, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

The Berks Boys Diver of the Year and repeat selection won the District 3 Class 3A title and finished second in the state.

Owen Ziolkowski, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

Finished third in District 3 Class 3A in both the 200 and 500 free before finishing 23rd in the 500 free and 21st in the 100 free in the state.

Roy Snyder, Wilson, coach

Snyder guided the Bulldogs to a 12-0 record, their 10th consecutive outright county championship and a second-place finish in District 3 Class 3A.

Best of the rest

Second Team

100 fly: Owen Eisenhofer, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

200 free: Tommy Houck, Wilson, Sr.

200 IM: Alex Kissinger, Muhlenberg, Sr.

100 back: Ettore Miotti, Daniel Boone, Jr.

100 breast: Trey Sticker, Wilson, Jr.

50 free: Trey Stricker, Wilson, Jr.

100 free: Braden Weise, Wilson, Jr.

500 free: Jackson Williams, Wilson, Jr.

Diving: Jackson Williams, Wilson, Jr.

200 free relay: Gov. Mifflin (Grant DeLoretta, Kasey Higgins, Braden Weise, Owen Ziolkowski).

400 free relay: Gov. Mifflin (Grant DeLoretta, Nathan Riegel, Braden Weise, Owen Ziolkowski).

200 medley relay: Schuylkill Valley (Owen Eisenhofer, Hunter Moyer, Aiden Lawson, Gabe Martin).

Honorable mention: Exeter — Evan Carl (100 free and 200 free). Daniel Boone — Ettore Miotti, Austin Snavely, Tyler Ferenz, Matthew Ferenz (200 medley relay), Gov. Mifflin — Braden Weise (50 free). Muhlenberg — Alex Kissinger (100 fly), Brady Robidas, Raymond Dunsky, Cameron Burr, Alex Kissinger (200 free relay), Brady Robidas, Cameron Burr, Alex Kissinger, Ryan Kissinger (400 free relay). Wilson — Frankie DiMartini (500 free), Trentin Lechleitner (100 back), Mateo Graff (100 breast), Keagan Eisenhofer (200 IM), Ephram Murray (Diving).