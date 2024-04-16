2023-2024 All-Berks boys basketball

Apr. 16—Nick Chapman, Reading High, Sr.

A threat on both ends of the floor, the guard averaged 10.3 points per game and provided a captain-like presence throughout the Red Knights' deep state playoff run.

Yadiel Cruz, Reading High, Sr.

The Berks Player of the Year, the guard reached the 1,000-point milestone in just two years with the Red Knights, finishing his career with 1,010 total points. Cruz led the county in scoring with 729 total points and 22.1 points per game. He helped lead Reading High to appearances in the Berks final, the District 3 Class 6A semifinals and the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.

Madyx Gruber, Wilson, Jr.

The guard averaged 11.6 points per game while helping lead the Bulldogs to a Berks title and a District 3 Class 6A playoff appearance.

Shermar Killen, Muhlenberg Jr.

The guard ranked sixth in the county in scoring with 429 total points and averaged 15.3 points per game, helping lead the Muhls to appearances in the district and state playoffs.

Josh McKoy, Berks Catholic, Sr.

The forward ranked third in the county in scoring with 467 total points and fifth in scoring average at 16.7 points per game, helping the Saints to a third-place finish in District 3 Class 4A and a state playoff appearance.

Kingston McKoy, Berks Catholic, So.

One of the top defensive players in the league, the guard averaged 14.9 points per game before suffering a season-ending leg injury midway throughway the season.

Kevin Saenz, Exeter, Sr.

The guard finished tied for fourth in the county in scoring with 450 total points and sixth in scoring average at 16.1 points per game, helping lead the Eagles to district and state playoff appearances.

Matt Coldren, Wilson, coach

With a win over Reading High in the county final, Coldren led the Bulldogs to their first Berks title since 2021 and 12th in program history.

Best of the rest

All-Division I

Correll Akings, Wilson, So.

Jeremiah Camara, Reading High, Fr.

Alex Collado, Muhlenberg, Sr.

Matt Koehler, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

Malik Osumanu, Reading High, Sr.

Weshly Rosario, Reading High, So.

Honorable mention: Gov. Mifflin — Andrew Galantuomo, Stephan Mayo. Muhlenberg — Kyle Archie, Jayden Kanter. Reading High — Daquan Burgess. Wilson — Luke Levan.

All-Division II

Brendan Gaines, Daniel Boone, Jr.

Reece Garvin, Exeter, Sr.

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

Alex Kelsey, Exeter, Sr.

Matt Knight, Twin Valley, Jr.

Parker Nein, Berks Catholic, Sr.

Honorable mention: Berks Catholic — Brady Altimar, Armanni Dominguez. Conrad Weiser — Brady McKee. Exeter — Aidan Dauble, Brady Murray. Twin Valley — Carter Schmidt.

All-Division III

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Danny Fleischood, Wyomissing, So.

Nate Herb, Fleetwood, Sr.

Aiden Soumas, Fleetwood, Sr.

Hunter Svoboda, Fleetwood, Sr.

Jacob Zimmerman, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Honorable mention: Fleetwood — Liam Hilburt. Hamburg — Joseph Martin, Tyler Shuey, Ty Werley. Schuylkill Valley — Luke Spotts. Wyomissing — Aiden Schippers.

All-Division IV

Ben DeBalko, Oley Valley, Jr.

Colten Mathias, Kutztown, Jr.

A.J. Scheifley, Antietam, So.

David Turchi, Oley Valley, Jr.

Julious Williams, Antietam, Jr.

Nate Winkler, Brandywine Heights, So.

Honorable mention: Antietam — Shawn Raffety. Brandywine Heights — Tommy Clark, Seamus Coffin. Kutztown — Kole Schuler. Oley Valley — Johnny Turchi. Tulpehocken — Aidan Schwalm.