2023 2 round NFL mock draft: Tyler Forness’ 4.0

The first full week of free agency is in the books and we saw a lot of intersting landing spots for the top free agents. The whole process of free agency is about filling holes so you can go into the draft with the ability to go for the best player available in the NFL draft.

Along with that, the entire mock draft process over the course of the offseason is about exploring different situations tosee what could happen come the end of April.

In my latest mock draft, I explored how the draft would go after just a week of free agency and there were a decent amount of surprises.

1. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The best quarterback in the class goes to the Panthers who traded the farm for him right before the start of free agency. Stroud can hit every throw in the book with accuracy and NFL caliber velocity. He goes to a really good situation for a first overall pick with a good foundation and a head coach that has a great reputation with quarterbacks.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This feels like a slam dunk. Young is dynamic playmaker from Alabama that carried the Crimson Tide offense more often than not. It also helps that the Texans head coach De’Meco Ryans is an alum. While they continue to build the infrastructure, Young can elevate them to help that growth happen faster.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

In my opinion, Wilson is the best edge in the draft. Tall and long with incredible get off of the ball, he still has things to learn when rushing the passer, but his power is evident and the versatility he will provide is something the Cardinals need more of.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Richardson isn’t going to be for everyone, but what he does bring is a modern day package of incredible talent and home run ability. If you can refine his mechanics, he could end up being a top 5 quarterback in football within 3 years.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

What a steal for the Seahawks. Presumed to be a tool two prospect in this class, Anderson was a dominant force at Alabama. He is slightly more of a projection than I would have guessed. Nick Saban played him out of position a lot and in turn, needs some work with his pass rush moves and counters on the edge.

6. Detroit Lions: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

The Lions get their final pick from the Matthew Stafford trade and they end up with the best defensive tackle prospect in years. Carter hasn’t had a super clean pre-draft process, but his game-wrecking performances on film cannot be overlooked.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

The Raiders pass on Will Levis here to get a versatile offensive lineman to protect Jimmy Garoppolo. Skoronski could theoretically play every position on the offensive line, but letting him fail at tackle before moving him should be the play. He’s a technical wizard at left tackle with the ability to handle power and speed.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Gonzalez is my top cornerback in the class and he is scheme versatile. With the ability to play press, off-man and zone, he will give the Falcons defense a really good player opposite AJ Terrell and a strong secondary that just added Jessie Bates.

9. Chicago Bears: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Bears have done a good job so far adding talent but the offensive line still needs work. They missed out on Orlando Brown and Mike McGlinchey but they get arguably the best tackle in the class. Having played guard in 2021, that is an option to build the best five, but left tackle is his best landing spot.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Eagles have a history of building through the trenches and, after bringing back both Darius Slay and James Bradbury, they do the same thing. Murphy is raw, but his incredible package of size and athleticism is something that should be appealing to the Eagles.

11. Tennessee Titans: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The Titans offensive line was abysmal last year and is even worse shape with the departures of Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis. Jones is an athletic tackle that thrived at Georgia and has his best football ahead of him.

12. Houston Texans: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Texans just traded Brandin Cooks for peanuts and need a player to bring into the wide receiver room. I’ve had my reservations about Smith-Njigba, but his agility scores being above the 96th percentile have me more optimistic than before.

13. New York Jets: Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence

Not having any of the top tackles here stinks, but with how good Alijah Vera-Tucker played at tackle last year, you can keep him at RT and put Torrence next to him for a dominant right side is incredibly appealing. In 1,501 pass blocking snaps, Torrence only allowed one quarterback hit and 25 pressures. That’s remarkable for a four-year starter.

14. New England Patriots: Alabama S Brian Branch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Bill Belichick doesn’t have a long history of taking a DB in the first round. In fact, he’s never done so higher than 24th overall since joining the New England Patriots. Branch, however, could be the exception. A dominant player at Alabama, Saban trusted him to do a little bit of everything and Belichick will love him on a similar role.

15. Green Bay Packers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Tight end is incredibly deep this year, but the top of the class will likely have teams salivating. Kincaid is drawing comparisons to Travis Kelce as a pass catcher and his ball skills are the main reason why. Nobody snags the ball out of the air quite like Kincaid and he will bring a much-needed element to the Packers offense.

16. Washington Commanders: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Commanders have a fortified front seven so it’s time to take care of the back seven. Witherspoon is a guided missile at cornerback with excellent ball skills and the ability to play both press and off coverage.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Tyler’s Scouting Report

What better story than having the Steelers draft the son of one of their better players from the last 20 years. Porter Jr. plays just like his dad, just at the cornerback position. He’s incredibly feisty and uses his length well to maximize his ball skills.

18. Detroit Lions: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Lions genuinely do love Jared Goff, but having a top quarterback available at 18 is something they just can’t pass up on. Levis is a talented player with the mentality that Dan Campbell will love. With a year behind Goff, the Lions could have their quarterback of the future.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Buccaneers will have a quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask this summer but they need help in the secondary. Sean Murphy-Bunting just signed with the Tennessee Titans and bringing in a talented player to the secondary is a great idea. Ringo needs some work with his technique, but you can’t teach his size and speed.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Seahawks ended up getting Will Anderson at five and get a very Seattle corner back in Brents. Standing at 6’3” with a 34” wingspan, Brents is also a great athlete that can play both press and off coverage. He will fit in seamlessly with what Seattle is using coverage wise.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

With the Chargers committing to both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for another year, they need a difference maker up the seam. Mayer didn’t test like a bonkers athlete, but he knows how to get open and win in tight quarters. Herbert will love attacking up the field with Mayer from day one.

22. Baltimore Ravens: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Tyler’s Scouting Report

After losing out on Darius Slay, the Ravens still need to replace Marcus Peters. Smith has great length and ball skills with the ability to play man coverage.

23. Minnesota Vikings: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings are in need of a weapon opposite of Justin Jefferson at the wide receiver position. With most of the class being smaller, Johnston brings an element of size and dynamic receiving ability down the field. He needs to learn and develop nuance, especially at the top of the stem, but the potential is boundless for my WR1.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Jaguars have built an excellent infrastructure for Trevor Lawrence and they can focus more on bringing in talent than ever before. Van Ness is a project at edge, but he can be a rotational guy now while learning the finer points of the position.

25. New York Giants: USC WR Jordan Addison

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Giants need to add to a receiving corps that was brutal at the end of last season. Addison likely will never be an alpha, but his ability to run routes and get open with quickness and savvy cannot be understated. Daniel Jones will become best friends with Addison quickly.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Cowboys always seem to put themselves in a weird position come draft time and they have done it again after releasing Ezekiel Elliott. Adding Robinson is such a Cowboys move and he’s supremely talented to boot. A duo with him and Tony Pollard will give defenses fits.

27. Buffalo Bills: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Right tackle is still a problem for the Bills and it’s been unfortunate that Spencer Brown hasn’t worked out. Jones has immaculate size and length that make up for his only adequate foot speed. He would likely solidify the right side of the line for years to come.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Bengals have had an average group of cornerbacks for the last few years without having put a ton of assets into the position. Banks is an excellent player with ball skills and feisty play style that Bengals fans will love.

29. New Orleans Saints: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

After losing Marcus Davenport to the Vikings, the Saints need to fortify at edge. They love bigger edge rushers and Hall fits that persona to a T. A well built and powerful rusher, Hall would be a great complement to Cameron Jordan.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

The Eagles got a talented edge rusher at 10th overall in Myles Murphy and solidified their offensive line with Harrison. The likely right tackle of the future, Harrison can slide in at guard until Lane Johnson retires.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

The Chiefs paid a premium to bring in Jawaan Taylor at left tackle and getting a starting right tackle at 31 in Wright would set them up for years. While Wright isn’t the quickest player, he does provide a capable tackle that stonewalled Will Anderson this past season.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Tyler’s Scouting Report

33. Houston Texans: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Tyler’s Scouting Report

34. Arizona Cardinals: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Tyler’s Scouting Report

35. Indianapolis Colts: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Tyler’s Scouting Report

36. Los Angeles Rams: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

37. Seattle Seahawks: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Tyler’s Scouting Report

38. Las Vegas Raiders: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

Tyler’s Scouting Report

39. Carolina Panthers: Kanasas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

40. New Orleans Saints: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

41. Tennessee Titans: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

42. Cleveland Browns: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Tyler’s Scouting Report

43. New York Jets: Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

44. Atlanta Falcons: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Tyler’s Scouting Report

45. Green Bay Packers: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

46. New England Patriots: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

47. Washington Commanders: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

48. Detroit Lions: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

51. Miami Dolphins: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

52. Seattle Seahawks: Michigan DT Mazi Smith

53. Chicago Bears: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Tyler’s Scouting Report

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Georgia Tech DT Keion White

55. Detroit Lions: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

57. New York Giants: North Dakota State IOL Cody Mauch

58. Dallas Cowboys: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

59. Buffalo Bills: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Tyler’s Scouting Report

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Florida State S Jammie Robinson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

61. Chicago Bears: Baylor NT Siaki Ika

62. Philadelphia Eagles: South Carolina CB Darius Rush

Tyler’s Scouting Report

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Tyler’s Scouting Report

