Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 12?

Carolina Panthers fans are back in what’s become a yearly conundrum.

With Week 12 came a triumph—as interim head coach Steve Wilks and company knocked Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos off their path en route to a 23-10 win. But what also came was a change in draft position—and a negative one depending on who you ask.

At 4-8, the Panthers have improved and pounced off the No. 2 overall spot in the 2023 order. So, where do they sit now?

Courtesy of Tankathon.com, let’s take a look at the current first-round order:

Houston Texans (1-9-1) Chicago Bears (3-9) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-8) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-8) Carolina Panthers (4-8) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-8) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Green Bay Packers (4-8) Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (4-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) Detroit Lions (4-7) Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-7) Seattle Seahawks (6-5) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) New England Patriots (6-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) Washington Commanders (7-5) Baltimore Ravens (7-4) New York Jets (7-4) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) New York Giants (7-4) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (7-4) Tennessee Titans (7-4) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) Buffalo Bills (8-3) Miami Dolphins (8-3) (Forfeited) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

Related

Panthers' Johnny Hekker leads all punters after 1st round of 2023 Pro Bowl voting Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks has hilarious reaction to long press conference

List

Studs and duds from Panthers' Week 12 win over Broncos

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire