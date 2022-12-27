Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 16?

The Carolina Panthers might have it made right now.

On one hand, their Week 16 upset victory over the Detroit Lions kept them in control of their own destiny in the NFC South. All they have to do, with two games left, is win out to capture their first division crown in seven seasons.

But, on the other hand, they’re still sitting rather pretty in the upcoming NFL draft queue.

Here, courtesy of Tankathon.com, is the current first-round order for 2023:

Houston Texans (2-11-1) Chicago Bears (3-12) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (4-11) Arizona Cardinals (4-11) Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-10) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (5-10) Carolina Panthers (6-9) Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (6-9) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (6-8) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Tennessee Titans (7-8) New England Patriots (7-8) New York Jets (7-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) Green Bay Packers (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) Washington Commanders (7-7-1) Miami Dolphins (8-7) (Forfeited) New York Giants (8-6-1) Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) Baltimore Ravens (10-5) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Dallas Cowboys (11-4) Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) Minnesota Vikings (12-3) Buffalo Bills (12-3) Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

