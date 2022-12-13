Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 14?

It couldn’t have been more than three weeks ago when flocks of Carolina Panthers fans officially dove into “draft season.” Well, it’s time to fly back around.

After Sunday’s 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Panthers have returned from the dead. With four weeks left, they now sit just one game behind the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and have their sights set on a very possible playoff berth.

But, even with their postseason hopes alive and well, let’s take a look at where they’d be picking (via Tankathon.com) if “draft season” did indeed start today.

Houston Texans (1-10-1) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-10) Chicago Bears (3-10) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (4-9) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-9) Arizona Cardinals (4-9) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (5-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Detroit Lions (6-7) Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) Seattle Seahawks (7-6) New York Jets (7-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Tennessee Titans (7-6) New England Patriots (7-6) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1) Miami Dolphins (8-5) (Forfeited) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) Buffalo Bills (10-3) Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

Related

Brady Christensen on Panthers OL: We have the meats Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks wants to 'Defend the Bank' from Steelers fans

List

Panthers fans react to Week 14's upset win over Seahawks

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire