Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 13?

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

This weekend, the Carolina Panthers sat idly by . . . for their bye.

There was nothing they could do to improve their playoff chances nor, in a more cynical outlook, their draft position. But, just about the rest of the NFL could.

So, as the league’s other 30 teams (with the Arizona Cardinals also on a break) jumped into action, how much has the upcoming draft order changed?

Here’s how that stands heading out of Week 13:

  1. Houston Texans (1-10-1)

  2. Chicago Bears (3-10)

  3. Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-9)

  4. Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

  5. Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-9)

  6. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

  7. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

  8. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

  9. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

  10. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

  11. Green Bay Packers (5-8)

  12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

  13. Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (5-7)

  14. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

  15. Detroit Lions (5-7)

  16. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

  17. New England Patriots (6-6)

  18. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

  20. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

  21. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

  22. New York Jets (7-5)

  23. New York Giants (7-5-1)

  24. Miami Dolphins (8-4) (Forfeited)

  25. Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

  26. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

  27. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

  28. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

  29. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

  30. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

  31. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

  32. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

Related

Panthers' release of Baker Mayfield closes book on Matt Rhule reclamation projects

Panthers add former Bears DT Ian Scott to coaching staff

List

WATCH: Panthers' top 13 plays at the Week 13 bye

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories