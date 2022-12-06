Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 13?

This weekend, the Carolina Panthers sat idly by . . . for their bye.

There was nothing they could do to improve their playoff chances nor, in a more cynical outlook, their draft position. But, just about the rest of the NFL could.

So, as the league’s other 30 teams (with the Arizona Cardinals also on a break) jumped into action, how much has the upcoming draft order changed?

Here’s how that stands heading out of Week 13:

Houston Texans (1-10-1) Chicago Bears (3-10) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-9) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-9) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-9) Carolina Panthers (4-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (5-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Detroit Lions (5-7) Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) New England Patriots (6-6) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Tennessee Titans (7-5) New York Jets (7-5) New York Giants (7-5-1) Miami Dolphins (8-4) (Forfeited) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) Buffalo Bills (9-3) Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

