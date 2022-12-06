Which 2023 1st-round pick do the Panthers have after Week 13?
This weekend, the Carolina Panthers sat idly by . . . for their bye.
There was nothing they could do to improve their playoff chances nor, in a more cynical outlook, their draft position. But, just about the rest of the NFL could.
So, as the league’s other 30 teams (with the Arizona Cardinals also on a break) jumped into action, how much has the upcoming draft order changed?
Here’s how that stands heading out of Week 13:
Houston Texans (1-10-1)
Chicago Bears (3-10)
Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-9)
Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-9)
Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-9)
Carolina Panthers (4-8)
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)
Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (5-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
Detroit Lions (5-7)
Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
New England Patriots (6-6)
Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
Tennessee Titans (7-5)
New York Jets (7-5)
New York Giants (7-5-1)
Miami Dolphins (8-4)(Forfeited)
Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
Buffalo Bills (9-3)
Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
Related
Panthers' release of Baker Mayfield closes book on Matt Rhule reclamation projects
Panthers add former Bears DT Ian Scott to coaching staff
List
WATCH: Panthers' top 13 plays at the Week 13 bye