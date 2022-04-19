2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour is bound for the Big Easy for one of the most unique tournaments on the schedule.
Golf’s best are teamed up in pairs for this week’s 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. Players will play best ball in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and fourth rounds. Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are back to defend their title while the team of young stars featuring Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa enter with the best odds (+600).
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. All times Eastern.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
8:00 a.m.
Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon
8:13 a.m.
Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin
8:26 a.m.
Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae
8:39 a.m.
Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
8:52 a.m.
Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie
9:05 a.m.
Sung Kang and John Huh
9:18 a.m.
Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus
9:31 a.m.
Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles
9:44 a.m.
Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore
9:57 a.m.
Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt
1:05 p.m.
Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg
1:18 p.m.
Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
1:31 p.m.
Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:44 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
1:57 p.m.
Sam Burns and Billy Horschel
2:10 p.m.
Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira
2:23 p.m.
James Hahn and Kevin Chappell
2:36 p.m.
Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab
2:49 p.m.
Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley
3:02 p.m.
Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe
10 tee
Tee time
Players
8:00 a.m.
Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel
8:13 a.m.
Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
8:26 a.m.
Bill Haas and Jay Haas
8:39 a.m.
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman
8:52 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett
9:05 a.m.
Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter
9:18 a.m.
Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
9:31 a.m.
Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy
9:44 a.m.
Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler
9:57 a.m.
Callum Tarren and David Skinns
1:05 p.m.
Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield
1:18 p.m.
Jason Day and Jason Scrivener
1:31 p.m.
Brian Stuard and Russell Knox
1:44 p.m.
Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor
1:57 p.m.
J.T. Poston and Patton Kizzire
2:10 p.m.
Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An
2:23 p.m.
Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
2:36 p.m.
Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark
2:49 p.m.
Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points
3:02 p.m.
Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Thursday, April 21st
TV
Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday, April 22nd
TV
Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23rd
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, April 24th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
